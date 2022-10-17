ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome, ID

One dead, two injured in five-vehicle wreck that shut down highway for nine hours

By Idaho State Police News Release
 5 days ago

On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 6:23 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 93 at milepost 66, north of Jerome.

A 2011 Honda Pilot driven by a 41-year-old female from Hansen, Idaho, was traveling south on US93, attempting a left turn at the intersection of 750 N Rd.

A 2010 Honda CRV driven by an 18-year-old male from Shoshone, Idaho, crashed into the rear of the Honda Pilot. The Honda CRV became disabled in the intersection of the travel lanes.

A short time after, a 2011 Peterbilt straight truck hauling potatoes, driven by a 76-year-old male from Jerome, Idaho, collided into the right side of the Honda CRV. The Peterbilt continued partially into the northbound travel lane when it collided head-on with a 2005 Kenworth tractor trailer traveling northbound, driven by a 56-year-old male from Jerome, Idaho.

A 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by a 25-year-old female from Dietrich, Idaho, was following too closely behind the Peterbilt and struck the rear of the truck.

The driver of the Peterbilt succumbed to his injuries on scene. The drivers of the Nissan and Kenworth were both transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The crash blocked the northbound and southbound travel lanes of US93 for approximately 9 hours.

