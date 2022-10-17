Read full article on original website
Related
Six turnovers lead Woodridge football to rout Ravenna
When a defense forces six turnovers, it’s obvious that there are some playmakers on that side of the football, but typically there is a reason why a team committed that many miscues. In the case of Woodridge, there’s no big mystery. The Bulldogs’ potent defensive front usually has its fingerprints all over any...
Oxford Eagle
Jeff Herrod to be inducted into the Mississippi Sports HOF
JACKSON, Miss. – Former Ole Miss gridiron standout Jeff Herrod has been selected as a member of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023, the organization announced Wednesday. Herrod led the Rebels in tackles three of his four years as a starter. He still holds the single-game...
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
Oxford Eagle
Regents sweeps West Memphis for second straight MAIS title
Regents volleyball won their second consecutive Division III MAIS championship on Wednesday as they swept West Memphis Christian Academy (25-11, 25-9, 25-8) in the state championship match. The Lady Lions (19-14) dominated throughout the match—holding the Black Knights to just 28 points through three sets. Head coach Kacie Hengler...
Comments / 0