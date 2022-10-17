Read full article on original website
Update: Fire In Mt. Provo Area Of Tuolumne County
Update at 2:25 p.m.: Stanislaus National Forest spokesperson Ben Cossel has an update on a half-acre vegetation fire in the Mt. Provo area that was on forest land. He reports, “As of 2 p.m., the Mount Provo area fire has been contained. All Cal Fire resources have been released, mop up is expected to be completed this evening.” The flames broke out just after 11 a.m. along Cedaroak Lane near Mt. Provo Road, south of Highway 108 and outside of Tuolumne. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.
DUI Suspected In Soulsbyville Crash Early Friday Morning
East Sonora, CA – A head-on crash in Soulsbyville early Friday morning resulted in one of the drivers being arrested for drunk driving. The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. yesterday on Tuolumne Road west of Soulsbyville Road. The CHP reports that 22-year-old Savannah Chroman of Sonora was driving her 2007 Toyota Camry eastbound on Tuolumne Road when she allowed the sedan to cross into the oncoming traffic lane, directly into the path of 40-year-old Jose Guzman of Tuolumne in a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup.
Wednesday’s Structure And Vegetation Fire Began With Explosion
Burson, CA – Wednesday’s Meadow Fire in Burson is now being blamed on an illegal butane honey oil lab. According to investigators, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office began getting a flood of calls around 1:15 p.m. reporting an explosion, which was heard and felt throughout the Burson area. As earlier reported here, once on the scene, Columbia air and ground resources began battling an outbuilding, house, and vegetation fire. The grass fire grew to nine acres before crews were able to extinguish it, and both structures were heavily damaged.
Major Injury Crash On Highway 108 Leads To DUI Arrest
Confidence, CA — Officials are releasing details about a crash that occurred late Thursday evening in Tuolumne County. The CHP reports that the driver of a 2004 Chrysler was arrested following a rollover crash on Highway 108 in the Confidence area. 31-year-old Kellye Asseng of Modesto was traveling eastbound...
More than 200 carpool-related citations issued during enforcement on Highway 99 between Sacramento and Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers issued hundreds of citations during their “maximum enforcement period” on a 12-mile stretch of State Highway 99. For this maximum enforcement period, the CHP partnered with Caltrans to help reduce carpool lane violators between Sacramento and Elk Grove. According to an officer from the CHP, officers issued […]
Fentanyl Halloween Candy Warning Issued By Tuolumne Sheriff’s Office
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Sheriff’s officials have issued a Halloween candy warning after Sacramento authorities reported their first significant seizure of fentanyl pills disguised as colorful candies this week. The trend of rainbow-colored Fentanyl pills has been increasing in recent months, and the locations the drug has been...
'It's not safe,' Stockton street becomes trash dumping ground
STOCKTON — A street in Stockton has become a dumping ground, and some residents have become frustrated.Salters Drive is an eyesore for residents; broken glass, old furniture, and litter block the sidewalk — raising concerns about safety. Residents say people come into their neighborhood and dump trash on their sidewalks. The unofficial dumping ground sits in front of several mailboxes. One neighbor took to Facebook to say mail delivery drivers have to park around the corner in order to deliver mail. Plenty of cars pass through the area – he says it is a hazard for drivers. "I see them parking right...
DUI Suspected In Fiery HWY 49 Crash
Moccasin, CA — The CHP has released new details surrounding a serious injury crash on Highway 49 last night in the Moccasin area where drunk driving is suspected. As earlier reported here, the solo vehicle wreck happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Highway 49 in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 39-year-old Gatlin Hampton of Douglas Flat was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup southbound on the highway, about 2.4 miles south of Marshes Flat Road when he allowed the truck to travel into the oncoming traffic lane and off the roadway. Hampton subsequently lost control of the pickup, which crossed back over the roadway and onto a large gravel turnout. The truck then slid nearly vertically into an embankment, according to Machado, adding that it came to a rest at approximately 100 feet below the road.
Homecoming Parade In Downtown Sonora
The streets of downtown Sonora are back open again after becoming crowded with Sonora High School fans at 2:00 pm this afternoon for the Homecoming Parade. Students in the Golden Regiment Band marched down Washington Street. The football team, cheerleaders, and homecoming court rode on various vehicles including the Tuolumne Sheriff’s Dept. MedCat. The theme of the four class floats is Disney movies with Seniors choosing the movie Monster’s Inc. Juniors the movie Cars, Sophomores are Finding Nemo, and Freshman have the Incredibles on their float. The local shops on Washington Street also have decorations.
Shots Fired In A Jamestown Neighborhood Resulted In Three Arrests
Jamestown, CA – Gunshots rang out in a Jamestown neighborhood early Monday morning after several bullets were fired at a home with the residents inside. Tuolumne Sheriff’s officials report that deputies responded to the area of Circle Drive Monday around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a person in a vehicle who had fired a gun toward a house about an hour earlier. After questioning the residents, deputies determined that 26-year-old Oscar Batt was a suspect and was known to the victims and residents of the home. Deputies did not locate the suspect but did find three spent shell casings in the area.
California home prices have fallen most in this city since June: study
Houses in California tend to be expensive, but one city is seeing a significant decline in home prices, according to a study from Realtor.com.
These streets in Sacramento will be affected by Ironman California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Sunday, thousands of triathletes will be participating in Ironman California which takes place throughout the Sacramento area. The following roads in the Sacramento area will be closed due to Ironman California throughout the week and this Sunday. Downtown Sacramento Week Impact 10th Street will be impacted from L Street to […]
Sacramento Wienerschnitzel up in flames, again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters responded to The Wienerschnitzel at 845 El Camino Ave on Wednesday for the second time in a little more than a month to battle flames once again. On Sept. 2 the business was shut down due to a fire in the attic that fire crews were able to contain and […]
October Weekend Community Events
There are several events planned in the Mother Lode this weekend. Adventist Health Sonora is thrilled to invite the community to Ladies Night Out for an evening of fun activities, refreshments, giveaways and more to raise awareness for breast health. The free event will take place from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm today, Thursday, October 20th at the Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute. Visit AdventistHealthSonora.org/LadiesNight to learn more.
2 dead, 4 hurt after crash in Arden area of Sacramento, fire officials say
At least two people have been killed and four hospitalized following a crash involving five vehicles in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County on Sunday, fire officials confirmed to KCRA 3. The crash happened at Howe Avenue and Hallmark Drive around 9:39 a.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District tweeted. Four...
Multiple guns off Sacramento streets after weekend of arrests, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said they arrested 17 people between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16 and took guns off the streets in the process. Police reported 12 incidents that led to guns being found, with half of them beginning as traffic stops. On Oct. 14, there were five incidents. Officers conducted three traffic […]
Lowe-Jones, Elizabeth
Elizabeth Lowe-Jones, born June 24, 1956 in Sausalito, California passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 peacefully at her residence in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Liz grew up in Sonora, graduated from Elementary School at the Dome, and Sonora High Class of 1974. She had been a resident of Tulsa for 30+ years....
Mantzouranis, Ramona
Ramona L. Mantzouranis passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com.
Fair Oaks man accused of murder in fentanyl death of Auburn woman
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Fair Oaks man accused of selling fentanyl to a 25-year-old Auburn woman, which led to her death, is now facing a murder charge. The Placer County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare. District Attorney Morgan Gire said Dare was originally charged with the sale of illicit fentanyl.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Public intoxication, felon arrests and battery on officer
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 4. Andrew Philip Salino, 37, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. on suspicion of two outside felony warrants and five outside misdemeanor warrants...
