Halifax County, VA

WDBJ7.com

At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash, VA-40 closed

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. and both a truck and motorcycle were involved. EARLIER: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays Saturday evening...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

North Carolina man arrested for killing of Bedford County woman

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding the death of Katlyn Montgomery, daughter of Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office secretary Crystal (Dede) Sale:. “It is with heavy hearts that we report the tragedy that has reached the family of the Lynchburg Sheriff’s...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Fatal crash closes VA-40 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – At least one person is dead after a Franklin County crash Saturday evening. Virginia State Police tells 10 news a crash on VA-40 around 6:30 p.m. resulted in a fatality. They added it involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. As of 8:48 p.m. Saturday, VDOT...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: How to deer-proof your garden and landscape

FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — They’re always lovely to look at but boy is it frustrating when deer find our precious plants irresistible!. So WFXR’s Amanda Kenney headed to Rustic View Home and Garden in Forest where Manager Sam Gravitt gives us All the Dirt on how to deer-proof your garden and landscape.
FOREST, VA
WSLS

VSP investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left a 59-year-old man dead Friday in Pittsylvania County. Authorities say the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. on Route 626, three-tenths of a mile north of Route 928. A 1993 Chevrolet S-10 was heading south on Route...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Dead Infant Found in Halifax County

Sheriff Fred S. Clark stated that on Tuesday October 18 at 6:00 P. M. the Halifax County 911 center received a call about a possible deceased infant in a yard at a residence on Hummingbird Lane. When authorities arrived, they found the infant was deceased. During the investigation authorities were...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Truck hits tree in Pittsylvania Co. fatal crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in which they say a car struck a tree. According to Troopers, the crash happened on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:15 p.m. on Route 626 just north of Route 928 in Pittsylvania County. A Chevrolet truck was traveling south when it […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital completes first phase of expansion

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital has completed the first phase on an expansion that will bring additional services to the medical center in Rocky Mount. New operating rooms are twice the size of the ones they replaced. And patients are already using an expanded pre- and...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WFXR

Deputies in Halifax Co. Investigating death of infant

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an infant’s death. Sheriff Fred S. Clark says the 9-1-1 call came in on Oct. 18 at approximately 6 p.m. about an infant that might have been dead in the front yard of a residence on Hummingbird Lane. When deputies arrived […]
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia

A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake

While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
MONROE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Joshua is a handsome pup waiting for his forever home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, October 18th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought Joshua — a 1-year-old American...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell County investigators looking for two people after car stolen, set on fire

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people in connection with a burglary. car theft and fire. Between 12:44 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. October 18, the utility room of Five Flags Car Wash on Lusardi Drive in Brookneal was broken into by two people, seen in the attached video, according to investigators. The thieves were driving a red 2008 Lincoln NKX that had been stolen during a burglary from the Hurt area of Pittsylvania County.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wvtf.org

New opioid far stronger than fentanyl

Nitazenes are a class of opioids that are far more powerful than fentanyl, and Dr. Alexis Aplasca with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services says they may be mixed with other drugs to produce a more powerful high. “Like heroin, fentanyl, benzodiazepines or methamphetamines, and it only...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

