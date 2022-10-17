Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash, VA-40 closed
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. and both a truck and motorcycle were involved. EARLIER: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays Saturday evening...
WDBJ7.com
North Carolina man arrested for killing of Bedford County woman
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding the death of Katlyn Montgomery, daughter of Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office secretary Crystal (Dede) Sale:. “It is with heavy hearts that we report the tragedy that has reached the family of the Lynchburg Sheriff’s...
WSLS
Fatal crash closes VA-40 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – At least one person is dead after a Franklin County crash Saturday evening. Virginia State Police tells 10 news a crash on VA-40 around 6:30 p.m. resulted in a fatality. They added it involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. As of 8:48 p.m. Saturday, VDOT...
WSLS
“What exactly happened?”: Neighbors shocked after discovery of dead infant in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – There are still lots of questions unanswered after a baby was found dead in Halifax County. “It’s pretty eerie,” one neighbor said. She chose not to be on camera or share her name. “It’s kind of too close to home I wish there...
WSET
Person flown to hospital with serious injuries after Campbell County crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Around 8:30 a.m. a van and front-end loader crashed on Brookneal Highway in Campbell County, Virginia State Police said. One person was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, VSP said. VSP is still investigating the crash, but there is...
WDBJ7.com
Brunswick stew fills bellies, continues traditions at Blue Ridge Folklife Festival
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A celebration of culture, history and tradition will bring thousands of people to Franklin County this weekend. The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival will have everything from horse pulls to moonshine, and returning this year is a tasty dish that carries a lot of meaning for one family.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: How to deer-proof your garden and landscape
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — They’re always lovely to look at but boy is it frustrating when deer find our precious plants irresistible!. So WFXR’s Amanda Kenney headed to Rustic View Home and Garden in Forest where Manager Sam Gravitt gives us All the Dirt on how to deer-proof your garden and landscape.
WSLS
VSP investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left a 59-year-old man dead Friday in Pittsylvania County. Authorities say the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. on Route 626, three-tenths of a mile north of Route 928. A 1993 Chevrolet S-10 was heading south on Route...
WBTM
Dead Infant Found in Halifax County
Sheriff Fred S. Clark stated that on Tuesday October 18 at 6:00 P. M. the Halifax County 911 center received a call about a possible deceased infant in a yard at a residence on Hummingbird Lane. When authorities arrived, they found the infant was deceased. During the investigation authorities were...
Truck hits tree in Pittsylvania Co. fatal crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in which they say a car struck a tree. According to Troopers, the crash happened on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:15 p.m. on Route 626 just north of Route 928 in Pittsylvania County. A Chevrolet truck was traveling south when it […]
WSET
Infant found dead in a yard at a Halifax Co. home, charges pending: Sheriff
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an infant was found dead outside of a home on Tuesday evening. Sheriff Fred Clark said at approximately 6 p.m., the 911 center received a call about a possible dead infant in a yard at a home on Hummingbird Lane.
Augusta Free Press
Pittsylvania County: Dry Fork man dies in single-vehicle crash on Friday
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality in Pittsylvania County on Friday. A 1993 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling south on Route 626 at 7:15 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The Chevrolet was driven...
WDBJ7.com
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital completes first phase of expansion
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital has completed the first phase on an expansion that will bring additional services to the medical center in Rocky Mount. New operating rooms are twice the size of the ones they replaced. And patients are already using an expanded pre- and...
Deputies in Halifax Co. Investigating death of infant
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an infant’s death. Sheriff Fred S. Clark says the 9-1-1 call came in on Oct. 18 at approximately 6 p.m. about an infant that might have been dead in the front yard of a residence on Hummingbird Lane. When deputies arrived […]
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
WDBJ7.com
Driver dies after hitting tree in Pittsylvania Co. crash
PITTSYLVANIA Co. Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash at around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening along Route 626. According to State Police, the crash was at three-tenths of a mile north of Route 928. Troy Lee Neal III, 59 of Dry Fork, was driving a 1993...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Joshua is a handsome pup waiting for his forever home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, October 18th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought Joshua — a 1-year-old American...
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County investigators looking for two people after car stolen, set on fire
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people in connection with a burglary. car theft and fire. Between 12:44 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. October 18, the utility room of Five Flags Car Wash on Lusardi Drive in Brookneal was broken into by two people, seen in the attached video, according to investigators. The thieves were driving a red 2008 Lincoln NKX that had been stolen during a burglary from the Hurt area of Pittsylvania County.
wvtf.org
New opioid far stronger than fentanyl
Nitazenes are a class of opioids that are far more powerful than fentanyl, and Dr. Alexis Aplasca with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services says they may be mixed with other drugs to produce a more powerful high. “Like heroin, fentanyl, benzodiazepines or methamphetamines, and it only...
