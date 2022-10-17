Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
Orban lashes out at EU as he marks 1956 anti-Soviet revolt
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made veiled comparisons on Sunday between the Soviet troops that attacked Hungary during the 1956 revolution and the institutions of the European Union today. Marking the 66th anniversary of that crushed uprising, Orban suggested that the EU, which has sought...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Scheduled power cuts introduced in Kyiv
Blackouts see households in Kyiv divided into three groups ‘disconnected for a certain period of time’ following Russian strikes on key infrastructure
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 23
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:27 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said in its latest Ukraine assessment that Russian forces conducted limited counterattacks with no confirmed advances to regain lost territory in Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts on Oct. 22.
Voice of America
3 European Missions to UN Urge Probe of Drone Use in Ukraine
France, Germany and Britain called Friday for the United Nations to investigate allegations that Russia is using Iranian drones for attacks in Ukraine. A letter from the French, German and British missions to the U.N. cited “significant open-source evidence, including photographs and video, of Russia deploying Mohajer and Shahed series UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] in Ukraine.”
Voice of America
Millions of Ukrainians Beyond Reach, as Russia Blocks UN Aid Access in Areas It Controls
United Nations — The top United Nations official in Ukraine says as winter approaches, millions of people are beyond the reach of humanitarians in non-government-controlled areas and are likely in need of assistance. “And it's a fact that we regularly request access across the front line from both countries...
Voice of America
Russian Court Orders Arrest of Dissident Journalist Ovsyannikova
A Russian court has ordered the arrest of television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, Interfax news agency said, more than six months after she flashed a sign on air saying the Kremlin was lying about the Ukraine war. Ovsyannikova already has fled Russia, her lawyer said this week, after refusing to observe...
Voice of America
Germany's Scholz: Putin Using Energy as a Weapon
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin is using energy as weapon, but his tactics are only bringing Western allies closer together in their support of Ukraine. Scholz made the comments to the German parliament ahead of a European Union energy summit, the second meeting of the...
“DOJ heading toward indictment”: Legal experts say adviser’s testimony shows “Trump is the target”
A top adviser to former President Donald Trump testified before a federal grand jury looking into the government documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, according to CNN. Kash Patel, who served as a top aide to former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., during his effort to undermine the Russia probe before joining the Trump administration, has been deeply involved in the Mar-a-Lago scandal. Patel, who remains close to Trump and was named by the former president as a "representative for access to Presidential records of my administration," has claimed that he witnessed Trump declassifying records before leaving office. Weeks before the Mar-a-Lago search, Patel "vowed to retrieve classified documents from the National Archives" about the "Russiagate" probe and "publish them on his website," ABC News reported earlier this year.
Voice of America
Truss Was a Good Partner, Biden Says on British PM Resignation
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is stepping down from office after just six weeks of her turbulent tenure, a “good partner” in supporting Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression. Biden declined to weigh in on her...
Voice of America
Iran Holds Military Exercises on Border Amid Tensions With Azerbaijan
Baku, Azerbaijan — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is conducting military exercises along the country's border with Azerbaijan amid signs of tensions between the two countries. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency has reported that the maneuvers, which commenced Monday in the northwestern region, were being held in accordance...
Voice of America
UN Weekly Roundup: October 15-21, 2022
Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Ukraine asks UN to send experts to examine possible Iranian drones. Ukraine has invited U.N. experts to examine debris from what it says are...
Voice of America
Globally Renowned Australian Exhibition Showcases Ukrainian Sculptures
SYDNEY — Works by Ukrainian artists will be the highlight of the world’s largest outdoor sculpture exhibition, starting Friday in Sydney. The annual Sculpture by the Sea exhibition, near Bondi beach in Sydney, will raise money for the Australian-Ukrainian community’s humanitarian aid charity. The seaside gallery will show more than 100 exhibits from 16 countries from Oct. 21-Nov. 7.
Iranian protests cast worldwide light on status of women
For the women of Iran, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the morality police was the proverbial "last straw."
Voice of America
US-Saudi Oil Dispute Fraying Longtime Relations
Amman, Jordan — A dispute over oil between Saudi Arabia and the United States is straining the long-standing relationship between Washington and its Gulf ally. Saudi officials, in coordination with OPEC Plus, recently decided to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day. The Saudis say the cut was made to prevent a collapse in oil prices. Analysts say the move undercuts Western sanctions on Russia and will jeopardize energy security.
Voice of America
UN Fears Escalating Fighting in Northern Syria Could Spread to Other Areas
Geneva — U.N. human rights officials warn that escalating fighting in northern Syria could spread and lead to more deaths and mass displacement. Dozens of civilians reportedly have been killed and injured in intensified fighting between the militant Islamist group, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, and some Turkish-affiliated armed groups in northern Syria.
Voice of America
Taliban Claim to Have Killed 9 ISIS-K Fighters
Islamabad — The Taliban said Saturday their special forces had killed nine Islamic State operatives and captured two others in overnight raids in the capital, Kabul, and elsewhere in Afghanistan. Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban government, said that intelligence information had led security forces to an “important...
Voice of America
EU Debates China Policy as German Chancellor Plans Beijing Visit
Washington — EU leaders at a European Council summit in Brussels this week wrestled with how to respond to the rising economic and diplomatic power of China, even as Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled his intention to sustain an aggressive foreign policy during a Communist Party congress in Beijing.
