ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Christian McCaffrey Next Team Odds: Bills favored to land star RB

By Field Level Media
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36M48y_0icjXc0f00

The Carolina Panthers fired their coach last week and unloaded one disgruntled offensive playmaker on Monday, but will they also move franchise running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline?

The Panthers are reportedly open to listening to offers, although the chances of a deal being completed are uncertain. Carolina dropped to 1-5 on the season with Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and the Panthers have now lost 12 of their past 13 games overall.

More from this section

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace

NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat

Sweetwater, TN
867
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy