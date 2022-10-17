Cold snap hits Omaha area: Tips for winterizing your vehicle

As winter rolls in it's time to think about how to get cars ready for the cold.

Allen Wright with Jensen Tire and Auto explains some of the key things to check.

"Pop the hood," he said. "All fluids should be checked: antifreeze, power-steering fluid, any fluid that relates to winter," he said.

Wright also recommends checking wiper blades and car batteries.

He added that there’s a very important thing to check when it comes to cars that people often miss: tires and tire tread.

"People just don't realize there's just one thing between you, two tons and the road, and that's those rubber tires," he said. "If you don't have good tread, just a little bit of wet pavement when snow arrives, you can be in trouble."

Wright said drivers can find where their vehicle's proper tire pressure is in the owner's manual or the side of the tire.

