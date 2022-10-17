Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Save $370 on this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060, 512GB SSD
HP’s gaming PC deals currently include a $350 discount for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, so you’ll only have to pay $950 instead of its sticker price of $1,300. It’s a great choice for gamers who don’t need the portability from gaming laptop deals, but if you want to grab it, you need to hurry and finalize your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long the offer will last.
Digital Trends
Grab this Dell XPS laptop while it’s $270 cheaper
Enjoy over 20% off one of Dell’s top laptops with this Dell XPS deal. This powerful device typically has a retail price of $1,170, but the XPS 13 Laptop currently has a discounted price of $900, saving you $270. When purchasing Dell laptop deals through the company’s website, buyers also receive free shipping, while Dell Rewards members receive 3% back in rewards on the purchase. This deal is automatically applied for you at checkout, so there is no promo code necessary.
Digital Trends
3 tech deals you need to shop today: 70-inch TV for $450 and more
If you’re on the hunt for tech deals, don’t worry because there’s no shortage of options from retailers like Amazon, Dell, and Walmart. You may be overwhelmed by all the choices though, so to help you find the perfect offer if you’re planning to give a gift to a techie — even if it’s for yourself — here are some of the best deals that you can shop right now.
Digital Trends
Apple quietly launches unprecedented price cuts to its best MacBook Pros
Apple’s top of the line MacBook Pro 16-inch and 14-inch models are some of the best laptops the company has ever made — but they’re extremely expensive machines that rarely come down in price. However, Apple has quietly dropped the price on these sought-after laptops with some...
Digital Trends
AMD, please don’t make the same mistake with the Ryzen 7 7700X3D
AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D launched about six months ago. I gave it a rare Editors’ Choice badge in my Ryzen 7 5800X3D review, and I stand by that assessment. But AMD made a big mistake with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, and I hope it doesn’t repeat that mistake with the Ryzen 7 7700X3D (or whatever name AMD ends up going with).
Digital Trends
Newegg sent steel weights instead of an RTX 4090, customer claims
Nvidia’s Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 is the latest GPU darling and has been shown to punch above its weight. However, for one Newegg customer, weights are precisely what he received in his recent order. It must be exciting to receive the latest and greatest Nvidia GPU, but as Redditor...
Digital Trends
Nvidia RTX 4070 renders show it’s not just a rebranded RTX 4080 12GB
Renders based on recently leaked information about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 suggest that it won’t be a rebranded RTX 4080 12GB, but rather a new graphics card, leaving us to ponder what will happen to Nvidia’s third-most powerful RTX 40-series card. When Nvidia “unlaunched” its GeForce RTX...
Digital Trends
This 14-inch HP laptop is a bargain at $199 at Walmart today
If most of the laptop deals that you’re seeing today are still too expensive, here’s one that’s very affordable — the HP 14 Laptop for just $199 from Walmart, after a $50 discount to its original price of $249. We’re not sure how long this device will be available for this price though, so if you don’t want to miss out on the savings, you should add the laptop to your cart and check out as fast as you can.
Digital Trends
This sweet PS Plus deal will get you a year’s subscription for $45
If you own a PS3, PS4, or PS5, then you likely have a PlayStation Plus membership, which was recently relaunched into three different tiers. If you aren’t familiar with it, here’s everything you need to know about the new PS Plus, but if you’re already in the know, then we’re happy to report that there are a few great PS Plus deals on the PS Plus Essential plan at CDkeys, such as this 12-month subscription that’s discounted down to $45, rather than the usual $60 price.
Digital Trends
This powerful, compact laptop has a huge discount at Dell today
Are you on the hunt for a great deal on a powerful, compact, and stunning Dell laptop? We’ve got you covered. Normally valued at $900, the Inspiron 14 Laptop by Dell is currently available for just $700. This deal is one of the best Dell laptop deals you can...
Comments / 0