Santa Cruz County Election 2022 weekly update: October 17

By Lookout Staff
 5 days ago
Santa Cruz mayoral hopefuls Joy Schendledecker (left) and Fred Keeley shake hands. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout readers:

We’re all in on Election 2022 coverage and want to round it up for you as this big week in local politics begins.

First off, to the continuing news of Monday. The first strike in the city of Santa Cruz history is on, with issues and affordability and equity apparently boiling over. Max Chun has our report from the picket lines

Lookout Forums

Zoom into tonight’s Lookout Forum on Measures O and N, for the city of Santa Cruz. Both are generating lots of heat, and some light. We covered them well last week, with stories by Max Chun (N) and Wallace Baine (O). Wallace will moderate tonight’s forum. Link here to sign up. The forum is free, and those coming can enjoy light refreshments and a cash bar.

From the comfort of your living room, you can now watch our first Candidate Forum, held last Thursday at Hotel Paradox. Check out our just-published videos from the event that featured both Santa Cruz mayoral candidates Joy Schendledecker and Fred Keeley and 3rd District county supervisor candidates Justin Cummings and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson.

Correspondents Christopher Neely and Mark Conley captured the best moments from the informal debates, as shot by videographer Kevin Painchaud. And you can watch them whole as well. It’s all here .

Our Coverage

In the coming week, we’ll add new coverage of the Santa Cruz and Watsonville City Council races – and lots more that’s breaking on the campaign.

Election2022 is the place to check.

And our Community Voices opinion section is in full swing, with major – to the issue statements – from the candidates and measures proponents and opponents already up with more coming.

The Trail

Don’t forget to check in or bookmark On The Campaign Trail – our updated through the day – notebook on the politicking. You’ll find nuggets like John Laird’s video on the state measures, what Fred Keeley is thinking about a second term, Jimmy Dutra’s challenges and Amy Chen Mills’ endorsements.

Finally, keep your own election-season thinking coming. Send your election/candidate/measures questions to elections@lookoutlocal.com.

