“Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” Nora Jalal, a UNCG Freshman and Business Administration major looked to this Confucius quote for inspiration and motivation when she started her own business Yo Momma Stacks, a Wilson-based food truck that serves up tasty desserts like waffle sticks and brownie sundaes.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO