Gorham, ME

Lewiston man arrested for murder after body found

LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man is charged with murder after police discovered a body earlier this week. The remains of Nicholas Blake were found after police responded to a call about a robbery near River Street in Lewiston around 7:30 p.m Wednesday. Blake's body was taken to the medical examiner's office and his death was ruled a homicide.
LEWISTON, ME
Death of man in Lewiston ruled homicide; Police investigating

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department confirmed there was a homicide in the city Wednesday night. Maine State Police say the department was called to a building on River Street on a robbery complaint. When they arrived, the Lewiston Police Department found a man dead. The unidentified male...
LEWISTON, ME
Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles online appointment system starts Monday

AUGUSTA, Maine — The new system that will save Mainers time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon be unveiled at branch offices around the state. Scheduling for online appointments will go live on Monday, with each of the 13 branches across the state having appointments throughout each day. The link for the appointment system has not been revealed.
AUGUSTA, ME
Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
Saco residents come out for Harvest Festival

SACO, Maine — Saco families came out in force on Saturday for the 22nd annual Harvest Festival. Those who attended enjoyed wagon rides and a scavenger hunt, and got a chance to practice their trick-or-treating at local businesses along Main Street. Organizers say the trick-or-treating gave families a chance...
SACO, ME
Len Libby Candies offering deliciously spooky Halloween treats

Maine Menu stopped by Len Libby Candies on Route 1 in Scarborough this week, home to the world’s only life-sized chocolate moose – Lenny. “We have the barrier up so hopefully that prevents the kids from getting to (the moose). But it also has a little coat of lacquer on him so it might not taste that great even if they got to him,” John DeGrinney told WMTW.
SCARBOROUGH, ME

