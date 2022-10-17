Read full article on original website
WMTW
Frustrations mount over jail diversion policy at the Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland's Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham said criminals who should be taken to the Cumberland County Jail are not being allowed in because of staffing issues. Gorham is calling for change, saying the current "jail diversion policy" is putting officers and the public in danger. Portland...
WMTW
Lewiston man arrested for murder after body found
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man is charged with murder after police discovered a body earlier this week. The remains of Nicholas Blake were found after police responded to a call about a robbery near River Street in Lewiston around 7:30 p.m Wednesday. Blake's body was taken to the medical examiner's office and his death was ruled a homicide.
WMTW
Death of man in Lewiston ruled homicide; Police investigating
LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department confirmed there was a homicide in the city Wednesday night. Maine State Police say the department was called to a building on River Street on a robbery complaint. When they arrived, the Lewiston Police Department found a man dead. The unidentified male...
WMTW
Massachusetts middle school teacher accused of selling cocaine in New England
A middle school teacher in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with selling cocaine in New Hampshire. Police said Travis Ducharme, of Raymond, New Hampshire, is accused of selling cocaine to a confidential source in Hampton. According to a police affidavit, Ducharme sold less than a half ounce of cocaine....
WMTW
Portland police chief: Intake policies at Cumberland County Jail have negative impact to public safety
PORTLAND, Maine — Police claim Steven Gruerman from Appleton was stopped on Riverside Street for operating without a license and operating under the influence. He was brought to Portland police headquarters where Gruerman was issued citations for the driving offenses. During his citations, he threatened to harm officers and blow up the police station.
WMTW
Field trip money stolen from New England school recovered, juvenile thieves found, police say
Some third graders in Exeter were in danger of missing their school field trip because their money was stolen from school, but police say the thieves have been caught and the money returned. Exeter police said they're still investigating the burglary and theft at the Lincoln Street School about a...
WMTW
11-year-old girl hit by car while trying to cross street in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — An 11-year-old child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car in South Portland on Thursday morning. Officials said the girl was hit at the intersection of Church Street and Broadway while trying to cross a road. The South Portland Police Department...
WMTW
Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles online appointment system starts Monday
AUGUSTA, Maine — The new system that will save Mainers time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon be unveiled at branch offices around the state. Scheduling for online appointments will go live on Monday, with each of the 13 branches across the state having appointments throughout each day. The link for the appointment system has not been revealed.
WMTW
Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
WMTW
Saco residents come out for Harvest Festival
SACO, Maine — Saco families came out in force on Saturday for the 22nd annual Harvest Festival. Those who attended enjoyed wagon rides and a scavenger hunt, and got a chance to practice their trick-or-treating at local businesses along Main Street. Organizers say the trick-or-treating gave families a chance...
WMTW
Len Libby Candies offering deliciously spooky Halloween treats
Maine Menu stopped by Len Libby Candies on Route 1 in Scarborough this week, home to the world’s only life-sized chocolate moose – Lenny. “We have the barrier up so hopefully that prevents the kids from getting to (the moose). But it also has a little coat of lacquer on him so it might not taste that great even if they got to him,” John DeGrinney told WMTW.
