Maine Menu stopped by Len Libby Candies on Route 1 in Scarborough this week, home to the world’s only life-sized chocolate moose – Lenny. “We have the barrier up so hopefully that prevents the kids from getting to (the moose). But it also has a little coat of lacquer on him so it might not taste that great even if they got to him,” John DeGrinney told WMTW.

SCARBOROUGH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO