NOLA.com
Want to attract hummingbirds this fall? Plant vibrantly colored perennials: LSU Garden News
Take a look around and you’ll see that many flowering perennials are beginning their fall bloom. One of the greatest admirers of these plants is the hummingbird, along with other pollinators. This is good news for the hummingbirds as they prepare for their fall migration to warmer climates in...
Gardenista
Gardening 101: Spindle
Spindle: Euonymus (alatus and europaeus) Amid the decadent colors of fall, spindle, or spindle tree, adds another dimension. With retina-confusing orange berries popping out of hot pink cases, they are fantastically psychedelic. The foliage can be just as arresting, giving the Asian natives (Euonymus alatus) the common name ‘burning bush’, although the Europeans (Euonymus europaeus) deliver on leaf color as well. In a garden that is relaxed enough to tolerate certain prized specimens that sing for only one season, spindle is a must.
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
archziner.com
7+ Best Bulbs To Plant In The Fall For a Beautiful Spring Garden
You may be thinking that gardening season is over, however, that’s not exactly the truth. There is still plenty to be done this fall season when it comes to the garden. However, most of the work you put in now will be with some delayed gratification. Especially when it comes to bulbs. While you won’t get an instant pop of color in your garden, as you would normally get with perennials or annuals, the wait will be worth it trust us. The flowers that will bloom from the planted fall bulbs when spring comes around will be marvelous. Your garden will fill with color and happiness, forgetting about the gray dullness of winter. And many bulbs return year after year, which makes them a good investment. Today we are going to show you some of the best bulbs to plant in the fall for a beautiful spring garden next season.
What NOT to do to your houseplants if you want them to survive
As the cooler months beckon, it’s time for houseplants to take centre stage, but if you’re not sure how you should be treating them, they may not last long.It’s true, some are more difficult than others. If you’re prone to neglect, then you won’t have to think so much about watering plants like colourful Christmas cacti and even orchids, which only need watering once a week.But if you are trying to look after more difficult types, such as the maidenhair fern, which can’t tolerate dry air, fiddle-leaf fig or zebra plant, you will need to give them much more TLC.So,...
Why do ladybugs swarm your house every autumn? Science and history offer answers
Every autumn, ladybugs (which are really lady beetles) seem to swarm near or even inside some homes. There can be so many of them that they stain walls and make a room smell really bad. Ladybugs have an interesting history that you probably did not know. One fact that might...
I’m a gardening expert – three steps to get rid of spider mites destroying your houseplants
IF you've been neglecting your houseplants and have noticed tiny webs all of them, then you probably have spider mites. Luckily, a gardening expert has revealed how to banish them and stop them from destroying your plants. Andrew Gaumond, horticulturist and editorial director at Petal Republic shared what spider mites...
Yucca Plant Care Tips: How To Keep This Impressive Plant Thriving Indoors
While you might be under the impression you need to live in a tropical climate to grow a yucca plant, they actually make for excellent indoor companions. A genus of more than 40 perennial plants, shrubs, and trees, these evergreen plants are native to Mexico, the Southwest and the Caribbean and look similar to agave or dragon plants.
The Daily South
How To Grow Carrots In Your Garden
The snap of a juicy carrot fresh from your own backyard is worth the bit of extra effort required to grow these vegetables successfully. "Carrots are one of the more finicky crops to get established," says Wesley Palmer, Southeastern territory sales representative for Johnny's Selected Seeds. "They take from one to three weeks to pop up, they don't germinate as easily as other crops such as radishes or beans, and they have a long growing season."
purewow.com
How to Get a Christmas Cactus to Bloom in Time for the Holidays
The Christmas cactus is an iconic plant you’ll see everywhere at the holidays. With their handsome, notched foliage and exotic-looking flowers, these handsome plants can live for decades. (Some up to 100 years.) Native to Brazil, they grow in the rainforest on tree branches as an epiphyte, a type of plant that grows on another plant but isn’t a parasite (air plants and most orchids also are epiphytes, just for reference).
gardenrant.com
No, We Don’t Just Need to Plant More Milkweed
The call to plant milkweed — while easily sharable and actionable — is greatly reductionist and oversimplified. Maybe even harmful in some ways. I don’t see it as a baby step or gateway, I see it as a sleight of hand. Telling folks to go get some...
California's tomato farmers are getting squeezed by water crisis as growing costs continues to rise
Fewer tomatoes were grown this year as rising interest rates, inflation and the crushing drought squeezed farmers who saw their margins sliced and diced. While the cost of growing tomatoes rises, it's ultimately hitting consumers in the wallet, too.
Exotic House Plants
Many of these exotic plants are native to countries on the other side of the world, however with the right care, you can grow them successfully at your U.S home.Here we list four but there are many more.
Voice of America
'Bury Your Head in the Sand' to Avoid Difficulty
Hello! And welcome to Words and Their Stories, from VOA Learning English!. On this program we dive into words and expressions in the English language. We go beneath the surface of an expression and explain it more fully. We give examples, notes on usage, and sometimes we tell where the expression came from.
earth.com
Desert flower diversity is driven by pollinators
Although the Atacama desert, which stretches for 1,600 kilometers along the western coast of South America, is the Earth’s driest place, it is far from barren. Many plant species that are adapted to extreme conditions thrive here. Moreover, about every five to ten years, this desert hosts one of the world’s most spectacular sights: the so-called “desierto florido” (“blooming desert”) – amazing flower mass blooms that usually occur after rainfall.
Don’t replace struggling plants ‘like for like’ as temperatures rise, RHS says
Gardeners are being urged not to replace plants that struggle in extreme heat with similar varieties, as a survey showed garden favourites suffered this summer.The Royal Horticultural Society’s “extreme heat survey” conducted in July after the record-breaking heatwave shows that plants across the country suffered damage.More than 8,000 responses showed that even established, formerly healthy plants could not cope with the temperatures well above 30C, and some techniques to help plants, such as mulching to help them retain water were not always effective.The RHS’s principal horticultural adviser Leigh Hunt warned gardeners not to replace plants like for like as temperatures...
newyorkalmanack.com
Ash Tree Bolete: A Tangled Story of Ash, Aphid & Fungus
If the enemy of my enemy is my friend, then surely the friend of my enemy is my enemy. This inverted cliche is one way to characterize the tangled relationship between ash trees and the ash-tree bolete. The ash-tree bolete (Boletinellus merulioides) is a fan-shaped brown mushroom with an off-center...
mailplus.co.uk
Rewilding our gardens is a rotten idea, says Titchmarsh
GARDENING guru Alan Titchmarsh has blasted trendy ‘rewilded’ gardens for ‘diminishing’ wildlife. The broadcaster, 73, said ‘all good wildlife gardens are managed’ and that the craze of rewilding - a practice which aims to recreate an area’s natural, uncultivated state - is causing gardens to become ‘less biodiverse’.
