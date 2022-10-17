Kuna School District launches app

The Kuna School District announced the release of its own app Friday. Superintendent Wendy Johnson said in a press release that the “one stop” Kuna School District app had been the vision of the Superintendent Advisory Council for “many years.”

The app will allow any user to have access to view district and school news, use the district tip line, receive notifications from the district and schools, access the district directory and display information personalized to individual interests.

Students and parents will have access to all these features, plus they will be able to view and add contact information. There will also be a way to access their students’ grades, attendance, and lunch balances, according to the release.

The app is available in 32 languages and can be found on the App Store and Google Play Store.