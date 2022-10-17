ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Supreme Court seeks comment on revisions to cameras in the courtroom policies

By KELCIE MOSELEY-MORRIS Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21UFJi_0icjVeH300

The Idaho Supreme Court is seeking input on proposed revisions to court rules involving cameras in the courtroom, according to a press release.

Proposed amendments to Idaho Court Administrative Rule 45 are attempting to align the rule with modern practices by removing the distinction between organizations that produce still photography and organizations that produce video. The rule otherwise remains the same with regard to the number and type of pool camera operators allowed, the release said.

Amendments to Idaho Court Administrative Rules 46a and 46b are intended to update and align the rules with camera practices in the trial courts, provide a standard process for camera requests at the appellate level, and otherwise reduce confusion, according to the release.

A copy of the revisions can be found on the Idaho Supreme Court website . Comments should be sent to Court Communications Manager Nate Poppino at npoppino@idcourts.net by Oct. 26.

