3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
Plane crash at Thomasville airport in York County, Pa.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are currently investigating a plane crash that occurred today at around 12:52 p.m. at the Thomasville airport between Airport Road and S. Grant Road, according to dispatch operators. Numerous crews are on the scene to assist including hazmat, rescue, and fire teams. According...
Lions of PA work tirelessly to provide flood relief to Kentucky
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It’s been more than a month since records levels floods left many homes in Eastern Kentucky destroyed. Now, the Lions of Pennsylvania are trying to help with the flood relief. The district governors in Eastern Kentucky reached out to the Lions of Pennsylvania...
Car slams into cow standing on the road in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to an unusual scene on Oct. 13 at around 5:33 a.m. when the front of a a cow was hit by a car, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Carlisle. Police say that the cow was standing in the middle of...
AG Shapiro announces arrest of five individuals involved in illegal puppy selling ring
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday the arrests of five individuals from the Philadelphia area who conspired together to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit. The investigation, conducted by the Office of Attorney General and the Pennsylvania State Police, revealed that these individuals used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit US Currency to purchase the puppies from breeders in Lancaster County, and then sold the stolen dogs through social media platforms, such as Instagram.
Two military vehicle crash kills officer at Fort Indiantown Gap
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have started an investigation after a devastating military vehicle accident killed one service member and injured others, according to the Pennsylvania National Guard. Officials say that the crash happened at the Fort Indiantown Gap base on Oct. 22 and involved two military vehicles.
Harrisburg native goes from living in affordable housing to building it
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Fernandez Realty Group Founder and CEO George Fernandez grew up in Harrisburg in low-income housing. “With a four burner stove and only one burner worked,” he recalled. 20 years later, the shortage of affordable housing remains a problem. “There’s so many people in...
FIRE organization takes Dauphin Co. Parks & Rec to court over censorship
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE is taking the Dauphin County Parks & Rec to court over their "censorship" of the organization. On June 11, Dave Kocur, and Kevin Gaughen, were asked to leave the Fort Hunter Park for engaging in political activity as they were attempting to get signatures that would place Kocur on the ballot in November, according to FIRE.
Destructive joyride through cornstalks causes over $1000 of damage
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An 18-year-old and a juvenile have been arrested for speeding through a farmer's crops and causing a major loss to their farm, according to East Cocalico Township Police Department. Police say that Josiah Ingraham and a juvenile were seen driving both of their cars...
Serial robber terrorizing multiple businesses in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — York City Police officers are on the hunt for a dangerous armed robber who has been terrorizing numerous businesses throughout York City. In a video released on Oct. 20 at around 1:41 p.m., York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow expresses the threat that the individual poses to local businesses and communities.
Lancaster Co. crash destroys two cars on Lincoln Highway
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police and fire crews worked tirelessly to clean up the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East, according to Lafayette Fire Company. Officials were dispatched to the accident on October 20 at around 6 a.m. where...
State of the City address highlights what Harrisburg is doing to improve the city
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Mayor Wanda Williams is looking towards the future of Harrisburg and some of its key issues that the city is still working to fix. During Thursday's State of the City Address, the mayor and her team highlighted her accomplishments over her first ten months, and what they said is still to come.
Frog's Hollow Tavern employee injured after stabbing in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — New details have emerged about a stabbing that sent a 47-year-old man to the hospital on Sept. 25, according to Swatara Township Police. Officials have now been able to release more information outlining the incident, revealing that a second victim was injured in the stabbing.
Former York County principal pleads guilty to theft of Federal Program Funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, pleaded guilty to obtaining by fraud and misapplying money from Lincoln Charter School (LCS) in York, Pennsylvania. According to United States Attorney Gerard...
Semi-Annual yard sale helps raise money for families in need in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Operation Wildcat helps local families and students in need in the Mechanicsburg area. Today and Saturday they are holding their Semi-Annual Yard Sale fundraiser. Their yard sales are the only fundraisers they do throughout the year. Here, people can buy books, baby items, toys,...
PHOTOS | Whitaker Center unveils new 'POPnology' exhibit
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Celebrating Back to the Future Day, the Whitaker Center of Science and the Arts unveiled their new "POPnology" exhibit on October 21. According to a release, the POPnology exhibit is "an 8,000-square-foot traveling exhibit that includes movie set pieces, artifacts, and replicas of some of pop culture's most iconic sci-fi characters."
Pro Picks | Joel. D. Smith vs. Members 1st's Sara Firestone
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Pro Picks is back!. This week, Joel D. Smith is joined by Members 1st's Sara Firestone. And, this year there's an added incentive for Joel D. to make the correct picks. For each correct choice, Members 1st will donate $100 dollars to the Midwest Food Bank, which works with about 80 agencies in Central Pennsylvania to distribute food to those who need it.
Police searching for missing 17-year-old in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County say they are searching for a missing 17-year-old. According to the Middlesex Township Police Department, Tearra Goodwill, who is also known as Alex was last seen on October 19 around 9:00 PM in the Regency Woods South mobile home park.
13-year-old charged with making threats to school
MIFFLINBURG, UNION CO, (WOLF) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after allegedly making threats to one school in the Mifflinburg Area School District. According to a release by the Mifflinburg School District, school police officers and Mifflinburg Police investigated and 'dealt with' the threat and those involved accordingly.
An inside look as Dauphin County Elections Office prepares for mid-term elections
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — CBS 21 News got an inside look of the Dauphin County Elections Office on Thursday, with less than three weeks to go until the midterm election. “Our Dauphin County team is prepared,” Dauphin County Commissioner George P. Hartwick III said. “We’re one of...
