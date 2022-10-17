ALBANY, Wis. — Barbara Jean Workman, age 81 passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at SSM Health in Monroe, WI, with her girls by her side. She was born on February 9, 1941, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison the daughter of Arthur and Alvina (LaPorte) Severson. Barbara graduated in 1958 from Black Earth High School and continued her education at Madison Beauty College. On June 19, 1962, Barbara was united in marriage to Noel Workman at the Vermont Lutheran Church. She had worked as a beautician until becoming a mother for her children. After her children had grown Barbara began working at Ogden Manufacturing in Albany from where she retired. In her retirement, Barbara and Noel were fixtures at local farmers’ markets selling jams and jellies. She also was a crafter, sewing and quilting many pieces over the years. Barbara also enjoyed reading and occasional trips to the casino. Most of all she cherished time spent with her family and grandchildren.

