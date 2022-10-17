Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Rachel Amanda (Zoerb) Murrell
MIDDLETON – Rachel Amanda (Zoerb) Murrell, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Madison, Wis. She was born on July 26, 1923, in Manitowoc, Wis., the daughter of Alfred and Amanda Zoerb. She grew up in Two Rivers, Wis., lived most of her life in Mount Lebanon, Penn., and most recently resided in Verona, Wis. She was married to John Burt Murrell from 1950 until his death in 1981. She was an avid reader with a preference for non-fiction and loved the theater, concerts, gardening and sports.
Peter G. Fedele
MADISON – Peter G. Fedele, age 82, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. He was born in Madison on March 14, 1940, to Sam and Mary (Stassi) Fedele. Pete married his high school sweetheart, the late Betty Kraskey, and together they had four children. On February 15, 1975, he married Sharon Pivett, celebrating 40 years together, who preceded him in death on March 23, 2015.
Top-ranked Monroe moves on to Level 2 with 49-20 win over Portage
Coach of the Week: Middleton’s Maddie Vogel
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Every time Middleton volleyball steps on the court, they play with no fear. That mantra is something Maddie Vogel who reminds her team daily. It helped this group finish the regular season 24-2, but it’s also something Vogel wants her Cardinals to use in life.
Ramona Jean Clift
Ramona Jean Clift, age 98, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. I was born on Jan. 17, 1924, to Abner and Zelpha Gochenaur, on their farm in the Township of Forest, near Viola, Wis. I always had fond memories of my childhood and my family, which included siblings, Perlie, Beryl “Shorty”, Eva, Veron, Garland, Truman, Glee, Burdell, Arleus, Lorraine and Marcel “Bill”, of which I was the last survivor. I graduated from Viola High School in 1941 and attended Madison Business College. I married Richard Clift in Richland Center on Feb. 2, 1943. We spent the next few years living and traveling in North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C, where I worked for the Selective Service and Internal Revenue Service as Richard served in the U.S. Army.
Orville D. Ehster
MADISON – Orville Dean Ehster, age 94, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2022, while living at Our House Assisted Living in Cambridge. He was born in West Allis, WI on May 4, 1928, to William and Elsie (Schultz) Ehster. After high school, he earned a mason apprenticeship and...
Alice (Binger) Simon
MADISON – Alice Valeria Simon, age 88, died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She was born on Sept. 24, 1934, to Albert and Alma (Schmale) Binger and grew up in Middleton. She married Stanley Simon in 1952, and they settled in Madison to raise their family. She was a stay-at-home mom who devoted herself to her children and grandchildren.
Robert (Bob) L. Gade
Robert (Bob) L. Gade was called to his heavenly home on October 18, 2022. Bob was born on June 11, 1941, in Reedsburg, WI to Martin and Adeline (Frommung) Gade. He attended grades 1-8 in a one-room country school near Reedsburg and was confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Reedsburg, WI. Bob graduated from Webb High in 1959. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps receiving the distinguished marksman medal and serving on an air crash and rescue crew.
Sandra “Sandy” O’Neil
Sandra “Sandy” O’Neil, age 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Sauk Prairie Healthcare surrounded by her siblings. She was born Christmas Eve, 1944 in Elroy Wisconsin to the late Josephine (Scott) Dyrud and Llewellyn O’Neil. Sandy is survived by many loving siblings,...
Philip Dean Overton
MADISON – Philip D. “Phil” Overton passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, after a long battle with congestive heart failure and recent diagnosis of a rare cancer. He was cared for at home by his devoted wife, Carol, children and grandchildren. Phil was the oldest child...
Barbara Jean Workman
ALBANY, Wis. — Barbara Jean Workman, age 81 passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at SSM Health in Monroe, WI, with her girls by her side. She was born on February 9, 1941, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison the daughter of Arthur and Alvina (LaPorte) Severson. Barbara graduated in 1958 from Black Earth High School and continued her education at Madison Beauty College. On June 19, 1962, Barbara was united in marriage to Noel Workman at the Vermont Lutheran Church. She had worked as a beautician until becoming a mother for her children. After her children had grown Barbara began working at Ogden Manufacturing in Albany from where she retired. In her retirement, Barbara and Noel were fixtures at local farmers’ markets selling jams and jellies. She also was a crafter, sewing and quilting many pieces over the years. Barbara also enjoyed reading and occasional trips to the casino. Most of all she cherished time spent with her family and grandchildren.
Gerald V. “Jerry” Jansen
Gerald V. “Jerry” Jansen, age 79 passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at SSM Health in Monroe. He was born on December 29, 1942 in Muscoda, WI the son of Gerhard and Helen (Ross) Jansen. Jerry graduated from Richland Center High School in 1960 and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse graduating in 1967. On November 6, 1965 he was united in marriage to Judy Housholder at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Madison. Jerry was the CEO of Federal Industries in Belleville until his retirement in 2006. He was a member of St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville, and also served on the Parish Finance Committee. He served for fifteen years as a member of the Fire Department Mount Horeb along with serving on the boards of the Green County ADRC and Belleville Economic Development.
6 gems that make Spring Green worth a shopping trip
Spring Green is a one-of-a-kind small town with a sense of creativity and natural beauty that has entranced generations of wanderers. This is probably why so many decide to stick around and set up shop. Many businesses help define Spring Green beyond its title as home to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin. We’ve compiled a list of some Spring Green gems for unique browsing, tasting and shopping experiences.
Margaret B. Hansen
Madison – Margaret B. Hansen, age 99, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Agrace Hospice. She was born on March 15, 1923, in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin to parents Chris and Anita (Kassabaum) Homburg. Margaret married John Hansen on January 24, 1948, at their pastor’s house. She was a...
Interceptions help Badgers take down Purdue on Homecoming
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers were able to hold off a late surge from Purdue Saturday, winning on Homecoming, 35-24. John Torchio recorded a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six. Jordan Turner also grabbed a pick as the Badgers held Purdue to just 10 points through the first three quarters.
Patricia Ann Pulvermacher
Patricia Ann Pulvermacher, age 84, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born Apr. 3, 1938, the oldest of 12 children to the late Leonard and Irene (Pronold) Alt. She was united in marriage to Conrad P. Pulvermacher Jr., on Sept. 10, 1960; he preceded her in death on June 17, 2018. Pat worked as a cook for the Sauk Prairie Schools and later at Pleasant Company. She had a love of photography, a passion for genealogy and history, and enjoyed spending time with her family.
