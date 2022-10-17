Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
October 25 Alachua County Commission Regular Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct a Regular Meeting on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The daytime portion of the Regular meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening portion of the Regular Meeting begins at 5 p.m.
alachuachronicle.com
October 24 Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (MTPO) for the Gainesville Urbanized Area will conduct a meeting at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville) in the John R. “Jack” Durrance Auditorium on Monday, October 24, 2022. The meeting begins at 3 p.m.
alachuachronicle.com
Children’s Trust of Alachua County Seeking Applicants for Gubernatorial Recommendation
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is now accepting applications from individuals interested in serving on the Children’s Trust of Alachua County for a four-year term. There are two appointments coming available. Applications must be received by Friday, November 18, 2022, to be considered at the December 13, 2022, County Commission meeting for possible recommendation to the Governor’s Office.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Public Schools’ Parent Empowerment Summit to focus on cyber safety
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Families can learn more about how to keep their children and other family members safe online at the upcoming Parent Empowerment Summit set for Tuesday, October 25, at Newberry High School (400 SW 258th Street in Newberry). The summit will begin with a community resource...
alachuachronicle.com
Candidate for Soil and Water Conservation Board charged with carving gay slur on SUV
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daniel Taylor Gordon, 41, has been charged with criminal mischief after allegedly keying the word “FAGG” on an SUV across the street from a home where he was previously charged with prowling on July 22 and taking a surveillance camera on July 31, the same night the vandalism was reported.
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
alachuachronicle.com
One killed in Orange Heights crash
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At approximately 7:30 p.m. on October 20, crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, Melrose Fire Department, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle accident on U.S. Hwy 301 in the area of Orange Heights. Upon arrival, crews found two...
alachuachronicle.com
Convicted felon pulled over during shooting investigation and arrested for gun possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Zacchaeus Scarborough, 22, was arrested early this morning after deputies pulled him over because they believed he had been involved in a shooting; a loaded firearm was found in the car, and he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.
alachuachronicle.com
The Social releases surveillance video from the October 17 incident that sent an employee to the hospital
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Social has sent Alachua Chronicle surveillance videos from the October 17 incident that resulted in the arrest of Kaleb Wiswall. Wiswall was previously arrested in July for allegedly hitting a bouncer. Felicia Suarez-Rogers, Managing Director of The Social, told us they released the video because...
alachuachronicle.com
Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention Receives $25,000 Donation from Adria Petty in Memory of Her Father Tom Petty
GAINESVILLE, Fla. –The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention is pleased to announce a generous donation from Adria Petty: American director, editor, art director, and daughter of Gainesville hometown hero Tom Petty. The gift of $25,000 made in memory of musician Tom Petty will help fund Operation Full STEAM,...
