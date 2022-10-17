Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
No arrests made after disturbance reported on College Station ISD school bus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station Police are investigating a situation that occurred on a College Station ISD school bus after a substitute bus driver drove students back to Wellborn Middle School due to a disturbance caused on the bus. According to CSPD, the bus driver said there were kids...
KBTX.com
Meet the candidates: Bryan City Council District 3
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Six Bryan City Council seats are up for grabs in this year’s Midterm Election. In the Single Member District 3 spot, Jared Salvato and Doris Machinski are competing to replace Bobby Gutierrez. Jared Salvato is a native of the city of Bryan. He is a proud...
KBTX.com
College Hills Elementary School host “Community Helpers Day”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The kindergarten class at College Hills Elementary participated in a fun hands-on learning experience. Students have been learning about community helpers in class and were able to meet a few of them Friday. afternoon. At “Community Helpers Day” sanitation workers, mail carriers, law enforcement and...
KBTX.com
Candidate Profile: Bryan City Council, At Large Place 6
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Patrick Giammalva and Kevin Boriskie are squaring off for the At Large Place 6 spot on Bryan City Council. Giammalva ran for mayor in 2019 and has been outspoken about the city’s Midtown Park Development. Boriskie is a first-time candidate, but serves on the city’s...
KBTX.com
Empty Bowls raises money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Empty Bowls will once again help raise money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The group has made it their mission to help those in need. They will be selling custom bowls this year. “The money raised at this event will really go to put more...
KBTX.com
Bryan High School’s first graduating class recognized at pep rally
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When members of the Bryan High School Class of 1972 arrived at their alma mater on Oct. 14, they thought they were attending a schoolwide pep rally. What they didn’t know was they were the special guests at a pep rally just for them. As...
KBTX.com
2022 Texas Miata Round-Up kicks off in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Houston Miata Club is kicking off the 2022 Texas Miata Roundup Thursday. “We go on fun runs through the country road, we have dinners, we have a live band at the closing banquet,” Freddy Riggs, President of the Houston Miata Club, said. The Texas Miata...
KBTX.com
Southwest Leon County ESD#2 asking voters to approve use tax on internet purchases
HILLTOP LAKES, Texas (KBTX) -When Hilltop Lakes voters head to the polls this November they’ll be asked to consider and approve a sales/use tax of 1.5% on online purchases. The Southwest Leon County Emergency Services District currently receives its funding from property tax but only funds half of what it cost to operate fire and EMS service in the county.
KBTX.com
Project SEARCH continues to make people feel at home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -October is ‘National Disability Employment Awareness Month’. One program is being highlighted for acknowledging the importance of allowing people with disabilities to have full access to all opportunities. At Baylor Scott & White, Project SEARCH provides employability skills training and workplace internships for individuals...
KBTX.com
Bryan resident and Veteran celebrates 103rd Birthday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A long-time Bryan resident received a surprise party, celebrating his 103rd Birthday. Joe Ferreri was surprised by his family and friends who had gathered at the VFW Post 4692 in Bryan. Along with the party, came multiple declarations from local, state and national leaders. This included...
KBTX.com
Shri Omkarnath Temple host Diwali Festival
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in two years The Shri Omkarnath Temple was able to host its Diwali Festival. The Diwali Festival is also known as the festival of lights. The Shri Omkarnath Temple invited community members to come and celebrate on Saturday evening. The temple extended...
KBTX.com
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s almost always a wait that few seem to mind on Saturday or Sunday mornings but come December, dedicated customers of the Kettle restaurant in College Station will have to find another place for their Country Big Breakfast fix. The Kettle on Texas Avenue...
KBTX.com
Pass It Back Ags, AggiesCAN runs through November 17
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The nation’s largest student-athlete volunteer-run canned food drive, AggiesCAN, begins Saturday, Oct. 22 and will run through Nov. 17. Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is collecting donations for its 22nd annual food drive benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can food pantry.
KBTX.com
Bring home a furry friend for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What better way to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month than by stopping by Aggieland Humane Society to adopt your fur-ever friend!. “When you adopt a shelter dog, you’re giving them a second chance at life and love with a family. You’re also contributing to the community by opening up space here at the shelter for the next pet coming through the door,” Executive Director Jennifer Young said.
KBTX.com
Run fast, save lives overseas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - VOOM Foundation was born from the vision of Dr. Vincent Ohaju, Chief of Surgery & Medical Director for Trauma Services at CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan. Originally from the town of Ihitte, in South Eastern Nigeria, Dr. Ohaju had personally witnessed the effects of inadequate available medical care on friends and family. His father, Vincent Obioma Ohaju passed away in 1983 at the age of 56 due to complications from pulmonary aspiration. A simple procedure such as bronchoscopy readily available in even the smallest hospital in the United States could have prevented his demise.
KBTX.com
Report: Child care expenses are soaring for American families
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station daycare and preschool is feeling the pain of high inflation after prices have been on a constant rise. According to Child Care Aware of America experts, 2021 marked the third consecutive year that child care prices have soared faster than overall inflation rates. They say child-care prices have risen by an average of 5% when compared to 2020 prices.
KBTX.com
College Station HS Orchestra raising money for performance at Carnegie Hall
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station High School Orchestra is raising money for a Spring performance in New York. The group will be traveling to Carnegie Hall, but first, they need to raise about $75,000. A concert Thursday night gave a glimpse at what the group will be bringing to the big stage.
KBTX.com
Former POW camp turned museum in Hearne celebrates over 10-years
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Oct. 22 Camp Hearne Historic Site & Exhibit backtracked to celebrate its 10-year anniversary that was delayed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The camp was originally built around 1943 and served as a German prisoner-of-war camp during World War II. Today...
KBTX.com
Drought strengthens slightly, even with recent rain
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA, with the assistance of the Office of the Texas State Climatologist, has released a new drought monitor for the Brazos Valley. The updated drought monitor is similar to the one released last Thursday, even with the rain that came through the Brazos Valley late Sunday night into Monday morning. The most notable change comes for Brazos County, which is once again considered to be in Stage 2 Severe drought conditions. After late summer rain helped to alleviate drought concerns, it only took 8 weeks for this classification to return.
KBTX.com
Report from Texas A&M shows economy is holding steady in Bryan-College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center has released their October 2022 edition of “Economic Indicators,” which includes the latest Bryan-College Station Business-Cycle Index. PERC’s report, which is sponsored by the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, looks at trends in the local economy...
