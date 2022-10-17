ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Meet the candidates: Bryan City Council District 3

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Six Bryan City Council seats are up for grabs in this year’s Midterm Election. In the Single Member District 3 spot, Jared Salvato and Doris Machinski are competing to replace Bobby Gutierrez. Jared Salvato is a native of the city of Bryan. He is a proud...
KBTX.com

College Hills Elementary School host “Community Helpers Day”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The kindergarten class at College Hills Elementary participated in a fun hands-on learning experience. Students have been learning about community helpers in class and were able to meet a few of them Friday. afternoon. At “Community Helpers Day” sanitation workers, mail carriers, law enforcement and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Candidate Profile: Bryan City Council, At Large Place 6

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Patrick Giammalva and Kevin Boriskie are squaring off for the At Large Place 6 spot on Bryan City Council. Giammalva ran for mayor in 2019 and has been outspoken about the city’s Midtown Park Development. Boriskie is a first-time candidate, but serves on the city’s...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Empty Bowls raises money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Empty Bowls will once again help raise money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The group has made it their mission to help those in need. They will be selling custom bowls this year. “The money raised at this event will really go to put more...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

2022 Texas Miata Round-Up kicks off in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Houston Miata Club is kicking off the 2022 Texas Miata Roundup Thursday. “We go on fun runs through the country road, we have dinners, we have a live band at the closing banquet,” Freddy Riggs, President of the Houston Miata Club, said. The Texas Miata...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Southwest Leon County ESD#2 asking voters to approve use tax on internet purchases

HILLTOP LAKES, Texas (KBTX) -When Hilltop Lakes voters head to the polls this November they’ll be asked to consider and approve a sales/use tax of 1.5% on online purchases. The Southwest Leon County Emergency Services District currently receives its funding from property tax but only funds half of what it cost to operate fire and EMS service in the county.
LEON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Project SEARCH continues to make people feel at home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -October is ‘National Disability Employment Awareness Month’. One program is being highlighted for acknowledging the importance of allowing people with disabilities to have full access to all opportunities. At Baylor Scott & White, Project SEARCH provides employability skills training and workplace internships for individuals...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan resident and Veteran celebrates 103rd Birthday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A long-time Bryan resident received a surprise party, celebrating his 103rd Birthday. Joe Ferreri was surprised by his family and friends who had gathered at the VFW Post 4692 in Bryan. Along with the party, came multiple declarations from local, state and national leaders. This included...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Shri Omkarnath Temple host Diwali Festival

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in two years The Shri Omkarnath Temple was able to host its Diwali Festival. The Diwali Festival is also known as the festival of lights. The Shri Omkarnath Temple invited community members to come and celebrate on Saturday evening. The temple extended...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Pass It Back Ags, AggiesCAN runs through November 17

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The nation’s largest student-athlete volunteer-run canned food drive, AggiesCAN, begins Saturday, Oct. 22 and will run through Nov. 17. Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is collecting donations for its 22nd annual food drive benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can food pantry.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bring home a furry friend for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What better way to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month than by stopping by Aggieland Humane Society to adopt your fur-ever friend!. “When you adopt a shelter dog, you’re giving them a second chance at life and love with a family. You’re also contributing to the community by opening up space here at the shelter for the next pet coming through the door,” Executive Director Jennifer Young said.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Run fast, save lives overseas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - VOOM Foundation was born from the vision of Dr. Vincent Ohaju, Chief of Surgery & Medical Director for Trauma Services at CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan. Originally from the town of Ihitte, in South Eastern Nigeria, Dr. Ohaju had personally witnessed the effects of inadequate available medical care on friends and family. His father, Vincent Obioma Ohaju passed away in 1983 at the age of 56 due to complications from pulmonary aspiration. A simple procedure such as bronchoscopy readily available in even the smallest hospital in the United States could have prevented his demise.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Report: Child care expenses are soaring for American families

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station daycare and preschool is feeling the pain of high inflation after prices have been on a constant rise. According to Child Care Aware of America experts, 2021 marked the third consecutive year that child care prices have soared faster than overall inflation rates. They say child-care prices have risen by an average of 5% when compared to 2020 prices.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Former POW camp turned museum in Hearne celebrates over 10-years

Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Oct. 22 Camp Hearne Historic Site & Exhibit backtracked to celebrate its 10-year anniversary that was delayed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The camp was originally built around 1943 and served as a German prisoner-of-war camp during World War II. Today...
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

Drought strengthens slightly, even with recent rain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA, with the assistance of the Office of the Texas State Climatologist, has released a new drought monitor for the Brazos Valley. The updated drought monitor is similar to the one released last Thursday, even with the rain that came through the Brazos Valley late Sunday night into Monday morning. The most notable change comes for Brazos County, which is once again considered to be in Stage 2 Severe drought conditions. After late summer rain helped to alleviate drought concerns, it only took 8 weeks for this classification to return.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

