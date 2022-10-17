Read full article on original website
Related
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
$100 to be donated to Young-Williams for every dog adopted in October
Parker shared that Saturday, Oct. 22, is National Make a Dogs Day. Subaru is donating $100 for every dog adopted at Young-Williams until the end of October.
Knoxville engineering company commits $500,000 to STEM education
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville-based company is celebrating its anniversary with a $500,000 commitment to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and $120,000 in college scholarship funds. LDA Engineering said they have worked to invest in STEM and engineering education in all their markets. In 2015, the company pledged to reach $250,000 in […]
Jaylen McCollough cleared of violating UT’s Code of Conduct, attorney says
Jaylen McCollough's attorney says the UT Football player will not face school sanctions.
Gatlinburg Treehouse owner has deep East Tennessee roots
It's one of the most beautiful times of the year in and around the Smoky Mountains.
WATE
Zoo Knoxville's Jumbe placed under hospice care
One of Zoo Knoxville‘s geriatric giraffes has been placed under hospice care because of his declining health. One of Zoo Knoxville‘s geriatric giraffes has been placed under hospice care because of his declining health. New culinary school for people with special needs …. Fundraising efforts are underway as...
WATE
Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee host job fair
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Big Brother Big Sisters of East Tennessee host their annual college and career fair. Big Brothers Big Sister’s of East Tennessee’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters of...
WATE
Maryville college celebrates homecoming
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maryville College welcomes all alumni and friends to campus for “Home to Howee” the 2022 homecoming celebration. October 21st through the 23rd Maryville College will welcome all alumni and friends for a special celebration including a Founder’s Day celebration on Friday October 21st. Maryville College is a beautiful campus that provides many with the higher level education required to excel in the modern world while still providing a classical college experience nestled next to the Great Smoky Mountains.
WATE
Megan Boswell appointed new legal counsel
A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her daughter in 2019 was appointed new legal counsel on Friday. WATE Midday News. A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her daughter in 2019 was appointed new legal counsel on Friday. WATE Midday News. Final Boo at the Zoo Event Taking Place...
WATE
Meet our pet of the week, Hildegard
She is a 5-year-old Retriever/Labrador mix. The shelter shared that when she came to them she was a bit underweight. But with time and care, she has recovered greatly and loves to cuddle. Meet our pet of the week, Hildegard. She is a 5-year-old Retriever/Labrador mix. The shelter shared that...
New culinary school coming to Blount County community serving those living with special needs
Fundraising efforts are underway as two groups are bringing a culinary school to Blount County serving adults with special needs.
WATE
Loved ones remember soon-to-be-father after fatal shooting in Knoxville
Loved ones are remembering 23-year-old Robby Mathews, an expectant father who lost his life in a fatal shooting earlier this month. Loved ones remember soon-to-be-father after fatal …. Loved ones are remembering 23-year-old Robby Mathews, an expectant father who lost his life in a fatal shooting earlier this month. Ice...
WATE
Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
WATE
West High School upgrading its facilities
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – West High School provides a safe, orderly, and respectful learning environment that fosters open-minded and caring young people. The West Rebels are gearing up to take on the Maryville Rebels for this week’s Friday Frenzy “Game of the Week.”. West High School Principal,...
WATE
Friday Frenzy: Fans in the Stands
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Another week of Friday Frenzy is here and upon us! We look back at last week’s games and highlight the best of the best in the stands! Fans in the Stands for Week Nine is HERE!! If you see a WATE 6 On Your Side cameraman at your game this week, make sure to give it your all!
Knoxville man convicted of killing wife in front of four children sentenced
A Knoxville man convicted of killing his wife in front of their children in January of 2021 has been sentenced, according to the District Attorney's Office.
8 pounds of beef thrown out at Crossville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is recorded in Cumberland County. Half a dozen risk factor violations were marked off in the report.
220-pound Black Bear killed by car in the Smokies
A Great Smoky Mountains National Park spokesperson confirmed Friday that a female Black Bear has been hit and killed on the Gatlinburg Bypass
WATE
Silver Alert: Elderly man from Loudon County found safe
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An elderly man has been found after going missing Thrusday night according to the TBI. Robert Spall, 95, was found in Georgia. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared he had a medical condition that may affect his ability to return safely without assistance.
WATE
Southern Cities releases Fancy Gap Sessions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Southern Cities found a positive way to utilize the COVID pandemic by returning to their songwriting roots to release the Fancy Gap Sessions. Southern Cities is a band that embodies what we all should try to be. Although each member came to East Tennessee from a different southern destination, with a different style of music, Southern Cities have found a way to seamlessly flow from rock, to jazz, to folk music all within a single song. Longtime friends and songwriting partners Matt Montgomery and Luke Brogden started Southern Cities years ago and have toured around the country as well as playing beloved local events such a Hops N’ Hollers.
Comments / 0