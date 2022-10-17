ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLUC

An “UP”-swing to warm sunshine this weekend

Mother Nature brings a summer-like vibe of abundant sunshine and above seasonal temperatures for much of the weekend in Upper Michigan, before fall rain showers and thunderstorms return -- first in the western and southern counties early Sunday evening then spreading east early Monday morning. Rainfall amounts can exceed a quarter-inch.
WLUC

Missing West Michigan family sighted in the Upper Peninsula

GULLIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fremont Police Department in a press release on Friday corroborated a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver. On Monday October 17, surveillance video from the BP Gas Station in Gulliver shows Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah in the station purchasing fuel and food. Fremont...
GULLIVER, MI
WLUC

Michigan forest products industry’s value spikes

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - From a furniture factory in suburban Grand Rapids to a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula to a one-employee sawmill operation in the heart of the mitten, Michigan’s forest products industry is growing. Michigan’s traditional forest products industry – sawmills, paper mills, furniture factories, logging and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in October -- plus an additional cost of living increase -- to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Poll: Whitmer, Dixon race for governor statistically even

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With less than three weeks before the November election, Republican candidate Tudor Dixon has pulled within two percent of Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan’s gubernatorial election, according to the most recent Mitchell-MIRS Poll of likely general election voters conducted by Mitchell Research & Communications, Inc.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

NMU Football Drops Matchup at #1 Grand Valley State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) The Northern Michigan University Football team hit the road this week for a matchup with the #1 team in the nation the Grand Valley State University Lakers. The Wildcat defense got to work early in the first quarter forcing a Lakers three and out. On the Wildcats’...
MARQUETTE, MI

