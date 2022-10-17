Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
An “UP”-swing to warm sunshine this weekend
Mother Nature brings a summer-like vibe of abundant sunshine and above seasonal temperatures for much of the weekend in Upper Michigan, before fall rain showers and thunderstorms return -- first in the western and southern counties early Sunday evening then spreading east early Monday morning. Rainfall amounts can exceed a quarter-inch.
WLUC
Missing West Michigan family sighted in the Upper Peninsula
GULLIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fremont Police Department in a press release on Friday corroborated a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver. On Monday October 17, surveillance video from the BP Gas Station in Gulliver shows Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah in the station purchasing fuel and food. Fremont...
WLUC
Michigan forest products industry’s value spikes
MICHIGAN (WLUC) - From a furniture factory in suburban Grand Rapids to a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula to a one-employee sawmill operation in the heart of the mitten, Michigan’s forest products industry is growing. Michigan’s traditional forest products industry – sawmills, paper mills, furniture factories, logging and...
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in October -- plus an additional cost of living increase -- to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.
WLUC
Brownstone Inn to sell decorations before new management takes over
AU TRAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A beloved U.P. restaurant is about to be under new management. Jeff Van Bremen and Deborah Molitor have owned the Brownstone Inn for 31 years. This year, they sold the restaurant and are now set to retire in the coming weeks. To prepare for new...
WLUC
Michigan Rehabilitation Services promotes National Disability Workplace Awareness Month
RUMLEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Rehabilitation Services is recognizing the contributions employees with disabilities make every day as October is National Disability Workplace Awareness Month. Dan Bahrman is a farmer in Rumley, Michigan. He suffered from a knee injury during a car accident in 2005. “Since then, it’s been a...
WLUC
Whitmer explains veto of bill that would decriminalize failure to report deer harvests
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - After supporting the original version of the legislation, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a bill that would reduce the penalty for hunters who don’t complete required deer harvest reporting. Whitmer says the measure was changed and does not mirror its original intent. The bill was...
WLUC
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to UP voters at campaign rally in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke to more than 300 people at the Superior Dome parking lot. She hoped to connect with her supporters and undecided voters in the U.P. Whitmer said she has already made a difference in the last four years. “I have delivered...
WLUC
2 arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine near Bergland
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and a 30-year-old woman from Hancock were arrested Thursday for the possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. The arrests were made near Bergland. No names are being released until arraignment. Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) detectives...
WLUC
Poll: Whitmer, Dixon race for governor statistically even
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With less than three weeks before the November election, Republican candidate Tudor Dixon has pulled within two percent of Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan’s gubernatorial election, according to the most recent Mitchell-MIRS Poll of likely general election voters conducted by Mitchell Research & Communications, Inc.
WLUC
NMU Football Drops Matchup at #1 Grand Valley State
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) The Northern Michigan University Football team hit the road this week for a matchup with the #1 team in the nation the Grand Valley State University Lakers. The Wildcat defense got to work early in the first quarter forcing a Lakers three and out. On the Wildcats’...
Comments / 0