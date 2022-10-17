ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At about 2:40 p.m. on Friday, units from Alachua County Fire Rescue and High Springs Fire Department responded to the report of a commercial vehicle fire on I-75 at the 402 mile marker, southbound. Upon arrival, crews found a semi with its cab fully involved and partial involvement of the trailer. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and re-open a southbound lane within 20 minutes of arrival. There were no reported injuries, and the vehicle has been removed from the roadway.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO