ACFR and HSFD respond to large truck fire on I-75

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At about 2:40 p.m. on Friday, units from Alachua County Fire Rescue and High Springs Fire Department responded to the report of a commercial vehicle fire on I-75 at the 402 mile marker, southbound. Upon arrival, crews found a semi with its cab fully involved and partial involvement of the trailer. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and re-open a southbound lane within 20 minutes of arrival. There were no reported injuries, and the vehicle has been removed from the roadway.
October 25 Alachua County Commission Regular Meeting

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct a Regular Meeting on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The daytime portion of the Regular meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening portion of the Regular Meeting begins at 5 p.m.
October 24 Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization Meeting

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (MTPO) for the Gainesville Urbanized Area will conduct a meeting at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville) in the John R. “Jack” Durrance Auditorium on Monday, October 24, 2022. The meeting begins at 3 p.m.
Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
One killed in Orange Heights crash

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At approximately 7:30 p.m. on October 20, crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, Melrose Fire Department, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle accident on U.S. Hwy 301 in the area of Orange Heights. Upon arrival, crews found two...
Children’s Trust of Alachua County Seeking Applicants for Gubernatorial Recommendation

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is now accepting applications from individuals interested in serving on the Children’s Trust of Alachua County for a four-year term. There are two appointments coming available. Applications must be received by Friday, November 18, 2022, to be considered at the December 13, 2022, County Commission meeting for possible recommendation to the Governor’s Office.
Convicted felon pulled over during shooting investigation and arrested for gun possession

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Zacchaeus Scarborough, 22, was arrested early this morning after deputies pulled him over because they believed he had been involved in a shooting; a loaded firearm was found in the car, and he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.
