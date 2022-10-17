Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is FascinatingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New York City Adds New School HolidayNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - In yet another incident of violence in New York City's subway system, a man was shoved onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn Friday afternoon. Police say the incident happened in the station at Myrtle and Wyckoff Avenues in Bushwick, which serves the L train. Authorities say the...
Mayor suggests not wearing headphones in subway due to crime
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams says that subway riders should take their headphones out and put their phones away to stay aware in the mass transit system. He made the comment during an extended interview on the FOX 5 morning show Good Day New York. Bianca Peters noted, "I...
Staten Island pizzeria faces criticism for feeding migrants
NEW YORK - A pizzeria owner on Staten Island is receiving some criticism, but also support, for offering to feed migrants. Migrants being housed at a nearby hotel have been showing up at Verde's Pizza and Pasta House in the West Shore neighborhood of Travis. Owner Sebastian Bongiovanni has been...
Times Square casino considered
NEW YORK - Three new casino gambling licenses will be issued in the New York City area and one of the areas that could get a casino is Times Square. "I have been saying that even if you don't like gaming, you don't like gambling, you never walk into a casino, you probably benefit by this," state Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. said. "The revenue that it brings to the state and certainly educational funds is significant."
Hochul, Adams pledge to fight subway crime with more cops, cameras
NEW YORK - New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced new efforts to curb violence and other crimes on the city's subway system, including increased police patrols, cameras, and mental health help for those in need. The new measures were announced during a press...
People line up for $5 cookies in NYC
NEW YORK - As people try to trim their budgets and save a little extra cash, there's one area where consumers refuse to compromise: Their baked goods. It seems like Americans have an insatiable sweet tooth, despite the rapid rise in inflation, so cookies and cakes are being dubbed "affordable indulgences."
Early-morning Harlem shooting leaves one dead
NEW YORK - Police are investigating after an early-morning shooting left a man dead in Harlem on Saturday. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 a.m., police responded to a call of a person shot near the Jackie Robison Houses at 118 East 128 Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a...
Carriage horse that went viral for collapsing on NYC street dies
Ryder, the 26-year-old New York City carriage horse that collapsed this past summer, has died, according to a post on social media.
Migrants slow to use Randall's Island housing facility
NEW YORK - Just a few asylum seekers have checked into the Randall's Island temporary 'welcome' shelter when it opened on Wednesday. The site is only for single, adult men to stay for at least four days while the city processes them. Those staying at the facility get three meals...
Attacker pepper sprayed after stabbing man on subway
NEW YORK - It was another day, and another attack inside New York City’s mass transit system. The latest incident happened late Wednesday night as a 26-year-old man and a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, were riding an uptown #2 subway train. The NYPD says that as the...
$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter
New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
Fire destroys Queens bike shop
A fire swept through the Fly Wing E-Bike store in Queens. The FDNY is investigating the possibility that a lithium-ion battery exploded.
Westfield residents concerned Netflix series ‘The Watcher’ will bring unwanted attention to town
The Netflix series “The Watcher” debuted last week – a series based on a real situation that happened in the town of Westfield.
2 men rob Brooklyn supermarket of $5K in cash
The NYPD is searching for two men wanted for robbing a Brooklyn supermarket on Monday evening, making away with thousands in cash.
Extra Extra: There's a rich old man from Queens who rolls up in a carpet and lets people stand on him at nightclubs
Because that's what he's into, here are your end-of-day links: e-bikes are sneaking up on bus drivers, Donald Trump's company charged the Secret Service a lot of money for agents' hotel rooms, vaping makes you poop, and more. [ more › ]
Shocking Reason For I-84 Traffic Nightmare In Hudson Valley, New York
An attempted murder suspect led police on a high-speed chase through four Hudson Valley counties. We have photos and videos from the scene. The chase ended after a wrong-way head-on crash near a bridge that caused a traffic nightmare. On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:10 a.m., officers from...
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears Down
BRONX - A Bronx man was shoved off a subway platform and onto the tracks below in yet another unprovoked attack in the subway. At around. 11:50 am on October 15, a man was on the subway platform of the northbound Number 6 train at the 149th Street and Southern Boulevard station.
2 teens, toddler attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island; 2 people in custody
Three people, including a toddler, were hospitalized after being attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island Tuesday afternoon.
Tsu Surf arrest: Understanding the federal RICO case so far
NEW YORK - One week ago, legendary battle rapper Tsu Surf, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, was taken into federal custody in New Jersey. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked him down at a home in Jersey City and arrested him after a short standoff.
