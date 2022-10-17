ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - In yet another incident of violence in New York City's subway system, a man was shoved onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn Friday afternoon. Police say the incident happened in the station at Myrtle and Wyckoff Avenues in Bushwick, which serves the L train. Authorities say the...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Staten Island pizzeria faces criticism for feeding migrants

NEW YORK - A pizzeria owner on Staten Island is receiving some criticism, but also support, for offering to feed migrants. Migrants being housed at a nearby hotel have been showing up at Verde's Pizza and Pasta House in the West Shore neighborhood of Travis. Owner Sebastian Bongiovanni has been...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Times Square casino considered

NEW YORK - Three new casino gambling licenses will be issued in the New York City area and one of the areas that could get a casino is Times Square. "I have been saying that even if you don't like gaming, you don't like gambling, you never walk into a casino, you probably benefit by this," state Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. said. "The revenue that it brings to the state and certainly educational funds is significant."
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Hochul, Adams pledge to fight subway crime with more cops, cameras

NEW YORK - New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced new efforts to curb violence and other crimes on the city's subway system, including increased police patrols, cameras, and mental health help for those in need. The new measures were announced during a press...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

People line up for $5 cookies in NYC

NEW YORK - As people try to trim their budgets and save a little extra cash, there's one area where consumers refuse to compromise: Their baked goods. It seems like Americans have an insatiable sweet tooth, despite the rapid rise in inflation, so cookies and cakes are being dubbed "affordable indulgences."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Early-morning Harlem shooting leaves one dead

NEW YORK - Police are investigating after an early-morning shooting left a man dead in Harlem on Saturday. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 a.m., police responded to a call of a person shot near the Jackie Robison Houses at 118 East 128 Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Migrants slow to use Randall's Island housing facility

NEW YORK - Just a few asylum seekers have checked into the Randall's Island temporary 'welcome' shelter when it opened on Wednesday. The site is only for single, adult men to stay for at least four days while the city processes them. Those staying at the facility get three meals...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Attacker pepper sprayed after stabbing man on subway

NEW YORK - It was another day, and another attack inside New York City’s mass transit system. The latest incident happened late Wednesday night as a 26-year-old man and a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, were riding an uptown #2 subway train. The NYPD says that as the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter

New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Fire destroys Queens bike shop

A fire swept through the Fly Wing E-Bike store in Queens. The FDNY is investigating the possibility that a lithium-ion battery exploded.
QUEENS, NY
BronxVoice

Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears Down

BRONX - A Bronx man was shoved off a subway platform and onto the tracks below in yet another unprovoked attack in the subway. At around. 11:50 am on October 15, a man was on the subway platform of the northbound Number 6 train at the 149th Street and Southern Boulevard station.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Tsu Surf arrest: Understanding the federal RICO case so far

NEW YORK - One week ago, legendary battle rapper Tsu Surf, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, was taken into federal custody in New Jersey. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked him down at a home in Jersey City and arrested him after a short standoff.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy