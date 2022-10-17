ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 3

Related
WHIZ

Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
thecentersquare.com

$500M grant program for Ohio Appalachian region kicks off

(The Center Square) – The state of Ohio released new guidelines on how it plans to spend $500 million in revitalization efforts in the state’s 32-county Appalachian region. The program, according to Gov. Mike DeWine, will use $30 million for project planning and technical assistance, while the remain...
OHIO STATE
1051thebounce.com

Ohio, Michigan Favorite Cedar Point Announces Holiday Experience

Cedar Point is getting into the holiday spirit with “The Season of Joy” at Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts. Because, really, this amusement park shouldn’t go to waste during Ohio and Michigan’s lengthy winters, right? I think it’s really cool that Cedar Point is getting some the Christmas joy.
SANDUSKY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio approves change to three fishing lines

COLUMBUS — During its regularly scheduled meeting Oct. 5, the Ohio Wildlife Council voted to approve a proposal to allow a maximum of three fishing lines statewide, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The rule will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Oct. 5...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio’s Midterm Election: A guide for voters

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Midterm Election is just 17 days away, and many Ohio residents have already submitted their ballots by mail or early voting. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, there has been a 2.7% increase in absentee ballot requests and early in-person voting this year compared to the 2018 election.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

October 22nd Weather Forecast

NW Ohio football teams send anti-gun violence message at Friday games. Schools from throughout northwest Ohio came together at the 50-yard line to “Take a Pass on Violence.”. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT. After 4 days of fall chill, we've kicked off a 5-day stretch in...
13abc.com

10/21: Dan's Friday 11pm Forecast

Ohio health officials are urging parents to be vigilant about COVID-19 and RSV as hospitalizations rise. Family of missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee seeking justice, reform. Updated: 7 hours ago. A local mother wants to make sure families of missing persons are able to file reports sooner and...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio Turnpike brings back snow plow-naming contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike’s second annual Name-a-Snowplow Contest is set to begin Monday, October 24. The name submission period runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 20;. Ohio Turnpike officials will select 50 names for a public vote. The voting period runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2;
OHIO STATE
WDTN

JD Vance’s firm invested in food company now facing lawsuits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A high-tech indoor farming company in Appalachia promoted by JD Vance and financed in part by his venture capital firm is facing five lawsuits alleging it misled regulators and duped investors. The shareholder suits against Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest were filed between November 2021 and August 2022 by individual investors and a county retirement […]
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Ohio's booze prices are a bargain

Note: Minimum shelf prices are shown and some retail outlets may charge more. Wyoming is a control state without minimum shelf pricing and is not shown. West Virginia did not respond with data by time of publication and is omitted. Data: State liquor commissions, Axios research; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsOhio's booze prices are a bargain — and here's the proof.What we found: Our designated minimum shelf prices for 1.75 liters of Hennessy ($82.99), Jack Daniel's ($44.99) and Tito's vodka ($35.95) are all below average when compared to other states that control the sale of spirits through their government, according to an Axios analysis.Details: We're about $2 less than average for Jack and Tito's and nearly $7 less for Hennessy.The bottom line: Don't feel guilty about splurging on an extra bottle or two as you stock up for your Halloween party.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, RecoveryOhio Participate in Coordinated Drug, Outreach Saturation Event

(LANCASTER, Ohio) –The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) and RecoveryOhio joined nearly a dozen law enforcement and treatment agencies in Fairfield County to conduct a coordinated drug/outreach saturation event this week. The two-day Operation Bridging Recovery and Interdiction Data Gathering Enforcement (BRIDGE) event was aimed at removing drugs and...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy