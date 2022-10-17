ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Will Anderson says team was dealing with ‘anxiety’ in the loss to Tennessee

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456L4n_0icjUEPe00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Following Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee over the weekend, linebacker Will Anderson spoke to the media about what he felt went wrong that game.

Head Coach Nick Saban said the team was lacking energy and that they usually chant coming out of the locker room. On Saturday, they didn’t.

Anderson admitted that the team wasn’t fully focused and lacked intensity throughout the game.

“I think we probably just had a lot of anxiety, we didn’t have the same intensity that we had a couple weeks ago. We most definitely needed that to carry over into this game, but, just the intensity was not where it needed to be,” Anderson said.

What Nick Saban had to say following the loss to Tennessee

Anderson said the team must return to the “Alabama standard.”

“We just gotta go back home to momma, go back home to technique, go back to doing the right things the right way and just having our standard. Whether that’s tucking in your shirt, being on time for meetings, everything, doing everything the right way, the way that Alabama’s supposed to be ran and done,” he said.

Fifty-two points is the most an Alabama defense has allowed in the Saban era. Anderson finished with three total tackles in the loss.

“I think it’s going to be a good week for us to take the challenge on and continue to improve as a defense and get ready for Mississippi State,” he added.

Alabama returns home for a showdown with Mississippi State Oct. 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

University of Alabama prepares for homecoming game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – It’s a big weekend at the Capstone as Alabama prepares for homecoming weekend in Tuscaloosa. Wooden pallets are stacked up high on the quad for Friday night’s bonfire gathering for thousands of students and local residents to attend. UA students Eli Armendariz is excited for the busy weekend and hoping the […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Fans from near and far share University of Alabama homecoming experience

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Homecoming week is winding down for the Crimson Tide. A full week of festivities all led up to today’s showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. This year’s homecoming theme was ‘Legends Live Forever’ and the Crimson Tide showed out, living that motto up to the fullest. Crowds beamed with crimson pride […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended

Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News.  Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS 42

Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.”   Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man struck, killed while walking on Center Point Parkway identified

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 63-year-old man killed while walking on Center Point Parkway Wednesday night has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Edward Tyrone Brown was walking in a travel lane on Center Point Parkway at 22nd Avenue Northwest around 9:15 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle. Brown […]
CENTER POINT, AL
CBS 42

Vehicle involved in Florida fatal hit and run found in Alabama

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office helped Florida Highway Patrol identify a 2005 white Toyota Highlander they believe was involved in Wednesday’s fatal hit and run in Escambia County. BCSO found the SUV in Lillian, Ala. FHP said an SUV hit a tandem bicycle just after 7 p.m. on Sorrento Road near […]
LILLIAN, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy