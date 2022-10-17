Read full article on original website
Start Halloween early with trunk-or-treat events across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're counting down the days to Halloween it's nine days away. Many communities are celebrating early, including Kentwood. Kentwood is holding its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 22. There will be more than 40 different people and organizations handing out candy. If you're...
New boutique opening next month in Eastown
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new boutique is coming to Eastown in Grand Rapids. The online business is breaking out into a brick and mortar store, bringing a trendy and unique vibe to a storefront that's been shuttered for about a year. Modish Moth is one of two opening...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Kentwood, MI
Prepare your tastebuds, as Kentwood is home to a number of exceptional restaurants serving quality and unique dishes. This town may be a small suburb in Grand Rapids, but it is packed with surprises and tasty treats. Read on and discover these thirteen best restaurants in Kentwood, MI!. 1. Outback...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Chinn Chinn changing hands, but staying in the family
MATTAWAN, MI — Bradyn Bracken grew up playing and later working in her parents’ restaurants. She was 12 when her parents, John and Michelle Tsui, closed Peking Palace in Portage in 2003. A year later, they opened up Chinn Chinn, at 52885 N. Main St. in Mattawan. Now...
Car Detailing: GR’s 9 Best Car Wash Detailing Pros
Car Wash Detailing is Worth It – They Can Get Places That You Can’t. If your family is like mine your car is like a second home. You’re in it all the time for trips up north, sports, school pickup, family events, and errands, errands, errands. And...
No one hurt in large Grand Rapids storage facility fire
No one is hurt after a Friday morning fire at a Grand Rapids storage facility.
East Grand Rapids Dept. of Public Safety hosts public safety & drug takeback day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department is inviting the community to attend an open house and drug take-back event Saturday, Oct. 22. Once a year, the department hosts a 'public safety day' with the purpose of building relationships with the community and giving them an opportunity to interact with officers in a positive way.
Tiny homes in Grand Rapids quickly approaching reality
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This month, Grand Rapids City Commission and planning committee approved rezoning for a new housing project by Mel Trotter Ministries. The project is called Hope Village, and is planned for the Madison Square neighborhood area. It will be located on Garden Street SE between Division Ave and Jefferson Ave.
Money Guide: Savings of up to 90% at the Thrifty Outlet
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The cost of groceries and household goods has skyrocketed, but one of West Michigan's best kept secrets might just help you save. For this week's Money Guide, 13 ON YOUR SIDE'S Meredith TerHaar takes you to Meijer Thrifty Outlet in Comstock Park to see what kind of deals you can get right now.
Grassroots protest against Proposal 3 demonstrates on Grand Rapids' blue bridge
Organizers say the idea to protest against the controversial Proposal 3 started small. In just 7 days, the thought of a protest on the blue bridge in Grand Rapids became reality.
Grand Rapids restaurant, credited with helping transform downtown area, celebrates 25 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids restaurant that helped transform downtown Grand Rapids in the 1990's is celebrating it's silver anniversary!. Bistro Bella Vita opened in 1997, offering French and Italian cuisine. It was among the first to embrace the local food movement, buying farm fresh produce, dairy and meats.
Goog's Pub & Grub announces reopening Oct. 26
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan staple is reopening its doors after 26 months, with a new format. Goog's Pub & Grub in Holland announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that they will open again Oct. 26. We spoke to the restaurant in Dec. 2021, when owner Brad...
GR commissioners add 2 social districts, city touts success
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the orange and red hues of fall on full display, the City of Grand Rapids is inviting the public to visit one of their nine social districts and support local businesses. “Whether you dine under a colorful canopy of leaves or take a cocktail...
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
West Michigan children’s hospitals see surge in RSV
Children's hospitals across the country, including West Michigan, are dealing with an unexpected surge of patients diagnosed with RSV.
Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station
MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
Muskegon bakery's annual 'cookie poll' to launch ahead of UofM, MSU matchup
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon tradition pits fan against fan as the Big 10 Football matchup between the University of Michigan and Michigan State nears. The 'cookie poll' at Ryke's Bakery will mark its 13th anniversary this football season with competition often as fierce as it is on the gridiron.
WWMT
Chickens okay after fire breaks out in Battle Creek coop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters flew the coop to put out a fire on West Hamblin Avenue Friday morning. Hall Street fire: Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility. A chicken coop caught on fire and extended to the exterior of a nearby...
Massive indoor athletic facility revealed for Muskegon's 'No More Sidelines'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-based organization endowing children with special needs, sense of community and belonging via team sports recently revealed its upgraded headquarters. 13 ON YOUR SIDE profiled the effort to secure and renovate the building, now the Folkert Community Hub at 640 Seminole Road in Muskegon in...
Hamilton woman speaks out after becoming ill following visit to Van Andel Arena
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Kent County Health Department is investigating three reports from people who claim they became ill after attending an event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Kathryn Clare Drye, of Hamilton, says she attended the Grand Rapids Griffins game at Van Andel on Saturday...
