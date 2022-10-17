Construction spending in New York City could reach as high as $86 billion in 2022, up from $38 billion in 2021, but there still isn’t enough housing in the mix. That’s what the New York Building Congress illustrated in its 2022-2024 New York City Construction Outlook released Wednesday, predicting construction spending could reach a total of $270 billion over the next three years.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO