Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Augusta Free Press
ESPN writer grades first-year CFB coaches: Low marks for Tech’s Pry, UVA’s Elliott
ESPN Senior Writer Adam Rittenberg offered his midseason grades for the 29 first-year FBS coaches on Thursday. You had to scroll pretty far down the list to get to the grades for the two first-year coaches in the Commonwealth. Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry got a D+ from Rittenberg, who...
Augusta Free Press
‘Hoos in the NBA: Busy Friday night for UVA alums in the Association
Brogdon, Hauser help Boston to 111-104 win over Heat. Malcolm Brogdon (’16) and Sam Hauser (’21) helped key a second-half rally led by the Celtics bench that helped propel Boston to a 111-104 win over the Miami Heat Friday night. A 9-0 Heat run had given the Eastern...
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
