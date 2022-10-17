ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Augusta Free Press

‘Hoos in the NBA: Busy Friday night for UVA alums in the Association

Brogdon, Hauser help Boston to 111-104 win over Heat. Malcolm Brogdon (’16) and Sam Hauser (’21) helped key a second-half rally led by the Celtics bench that helped propel Boston to a 111-104 win over the Miami Heat Friday night. A 9-0 Heat run had given the Eastern...
BOSTON, MA

