Richmond County, GA

Board of Elections releases advanced voting numbers after first day in Richmond County

By Karlton Clay
 5 days ago

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Board of Elections released the numbers for the first day of advanced voting.

According to officials, 1005 people voted on Monday, October 17th; in comparison to 1629 in 2020 and 636 in 2018.

Just a friendly reminder to those who want to get an advanced start at voting in this election, you can vote at the Main Office ONLY in Richmond County, which is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 A.M. to 5 P.M. until Friday, October 28th.

From Monday, October 31st to Friday, November 4th, early voterrs can vote at the Main Office, Henry Brigham Comm Center, Robert Howard Comm Center, and Warren Road Comm from 8:30 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Saturday voting is offered on October 22nd at the Main Office only from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and on October 29th at the Main Office, Henry Brigham Comm Center, Robert Howard Comm Center, and Warren Road Comm from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Sunday voting will be available on October 30th at the Main Office only from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Officials say Friday, October 28th is the last day to request an Absentee By Mail Ballot.

