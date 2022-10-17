Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
McAlester proves to be too much for Durant
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) - No. 3 McAlester takes care of Durant 52-20. The Lions fall to 1-7 this year and will play at Memorial next Friday.
The Ghosts of Outlaws Haunt This Abandoned Oklahoma Cemetery
There's an abandoned and hidden cemetery in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of outlaws. Back in the 1800s and early 1900s, it was a popular place to dump bodies and dispose of evidence. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OK. GRAVEYARD. It...
KTEN.com
Denison residents seeing lower bills than state average
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Texas ranks No. 20 as the most expensive state to live in. But data for Denison is even better than the state average. People in other cities across the state are paying way more than the average Denison household, which spends about $1,430 a month on things like rent, utilities and cable TV.
KTEN.com
Denison blows out Princeton, moving to 4-4
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - The Denison Yellow Jackets scored a season-high in points with a 67-25 win over Princeton. With the win, Denison improves to 4-4 (2-3) and will play on the road against Crandall next Friday.
KTEN.com
Whitewright back on track
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) - The Whitewright Tigers are back on track with a second straight district win 35-7 over Trenton. The Tigers went on a four game losing streak before taking down Tom Bean last week to grab their first district win. The Tigers are now 4-4 overall and 2-1...
KTEN.com
Sherman Police and Fire face off on the softball diamond for a good cause
SHERMAN (KTEN) -- Sherman Police and Fire got a chance at bragging rights in Saturday's charity softball game in Fairview Park. The conditions were extremely windy, but the weather did not stop the them from playing ball for the Grayson County Children Advocacy Center. "The exciting part is collecting the...
KTEN.com
Coalgate takes down Tishomingo 52-20
COALGATE, Okla. (KTEN) - The Coalgate Wildcats are back in the win column with a 52-20 win over Tishomingo on the road. Coalgate moves to 2-6 overall while the Indians fall to 5-3.
KTEN.com
Collinsville knocks off No. 7 Santo
COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KTEN) - The Collinsville Pirates upset the No. 7 team in the state according to Dave Campbell's high school football rankings 39-28 over Santo. The Pirates' offense started fast with a 14-0 lead at the start of the second, but Santo came back to tie it at 14 going into the half.
KTEN.com
Choctaw centenarian celebrates new home
CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — It was truly a celebration in Calera on Thursday as the Choctaw Nation presented eight Choctaw elders with keys to their new homes. "It's nice to know I'm getting a new home, right here, where I'm standing, and I appreciate it so much," said 101-year-old Helen Pittman, one of the recipients.
KTEN.com
Atoka Industrial Park receives $3 million grant
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Legislature allocated $250 million to the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity Fund earlier this year. And $3 million of that fund is earmarked for the Atoka Industrial Park. "The goal here is to bring in jobs," said AIP director Carol Ervin. "We have 220...
KXII.com
“I’m miserable...would they want to live like this?” - Sherman woman says her apartment is unlivable
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman woman said her apartment is falling apart right before her eyes. A tearful Mallory Wilson said, “I am so miserable, they wouldn’t want to live, would they want to live like this?”. Wilson is in tears because her home is in shambles.
KTEN.com
Tishomingo history teacher brings unique perspective to classroom
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — Marty Markve didn't have a traditional path to the classroom. After three trips to Iraq, he returned to Oklahoma in September and now finds himself teaching history at Tishomingo High School. Markve's journey began in the Air Force where he served as a B-52 and...
KXII.com
7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino. Jason Wilkerson was having dinner with his dad and brother Thursday night when he heard someone describing a truck over the loudspeaker.
KTEN.com
Texoma reacts to the CDC's new recommendations
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control advisory board voted in favor of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the immunization schedule. The committee meets every year to review and update the vaccination schedule. The schedule is meant to help guide doctors in determining when to administer important vaccinations, particularly for children.
KTEN.com
Pottsboro man arrested for allegedly threatening roommate with knife
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) — Thomas White of Pottsboro is behind bars after investigators said he threatened to kill his roommate. The victim told police that White, 35, put a knife against his neck several times and slid the blade across the back of his neck in a throat-slitting manner before he was able to escape.
A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
