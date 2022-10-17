ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

FOX Carolina

Man sentenced to eight years in prison on second federal gun charge

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said a Fountain Inn man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the DOJ, 28-year-old Dishannon Matthew Luther Workman appeared in court where evidence showed...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
WYFF4.com

Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Laurens officer taken to hospital after pursuit, police say

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A police officer was taken to a hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash, according to Capt. Scott E. Franklin with the Laurens Police Department. Franklin said the pursuit began in Laurens County Wednesday night. He said when the pursuit entered the city of Laurens, officers with Laurens Police Department assisted.
LAURENS, SC
WYFF4.com

1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Murder suspect arrested during Laurens Co. warrant round-up

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A murder suspect was arrested during a county-wide warrant round-up in Laurens. The Laurens Police Department said local law enforcement agencies assisted the SC Department of Probation and Parole &Pardons Services with a warrant round-up. Officers said 50 different attempts were made and 20 warrants were successfully served. The arrested […]
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Upstate student arrested after gun, marijuana found in car

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Spartanburg County said a student was arrested after an incident on a school campus Monday morning. District officials said a female student arrived at Daniel Morgan Technology Center (DMTC) smelling of marijuana. Her car was searched by DMTC’s director and assistant director, who...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

