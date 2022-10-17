Read full article on original website
South Carolina woman shot, killed boyfriend after ‘fight over a vehicle,’ police say
A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend following a fight over a vehicle late Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
WNCT
Escaped SC inmate leaves behind verbal hit list
Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations.
WYFF4.com
'I wasn't going with him': Upstate veteran recalls frightening involvement in officer involved shooting
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate veteran recalls his frightening involvement in an officer-involved shooting in Pickens Co. Wednesday night. It started as a normal evening for Isaiah McKinney. "I was on my way home from work coming from 123 and I turned onto kay drive. When I got...
Suspect shot and killed in standoff with deputies
One man is dead following a standoff with Pickens County Deputies. Just before 6PM Wednesday, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a fight on Latham Street just west of the Greenville/Pickens Speedway.
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of man shot, killed; several deputies, officers put on leave, officials say
The coroner on Thursday released the name of a man killed in a shooting that put several Upstate deputies and officers on administrative leave. Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelly said Thomas Christopher Wheeler, 26, of Easley, died in the Wednesday night shooting. SLED says the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and...
FOX Carolina
Man sentenced to eight years in prison on second federal gun charge
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said a Fountain Inn man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the DOJ, 28-year-old Dishannon Matthew Luther Workman appeared in court where evidence showed...
South Carolina man arrested after leading officers on chase with child in car
A police officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday night following a crash which happened during a chase in Laurens.
No charges filed in crash that killed pedestrian
Spartanburg Police report no charges will be filed in the death of a pedestrian. That collision occured around 7:30PM Monday on East Main Street in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested on drug charges after police find more than 400 pounds of drugs, 13 firearms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested a man after finding more than a dozen firearms and 400 pounds of drugs. According to police, 23-year-old Matthew Lynn Goldsmith, Jr. was arrested near the 90 block of Edgewood Road at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 in North Asheville.
6 Charged: 30,000+ grams of fentanyl, 2,500+ of cocaine, among other drugs seized in South Carolina, deputies say
Javaris Johnson, Quonzy Hope, Thomas Perry, Timario Gayton, India Dixon, and Jajuana Johnson were dealt numerous drug charges.
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle shuts down Upstate road, officers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a road in Greenville County. That's according to the Greenville Police Department. Officers said the crash happened Saturday evening, on North Pleasantburg Drive at East North Street. According to officers, southbound lanes are closed and the Collision...
WYFF4.com
Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
WYFF4.com
Laurens officer taken to hospital after pursuit, police say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A police officer was taken to a hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash, according to Capt. Scott E. Franklin with the Laurens Police Department. Franklin said the pursuit began in Laurens County Wednesday night. He said when the pursuit entered the city of Laurens, officers with Laurens Police Department assisted.
WYFF4.com
1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
Murder suspect arrested during Laurens Co. warrant round-up
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A murder suspect was arrested during a county-wide warrant round-up in Laurens. The Laurens Police Department said local law enforcement agencies assisted the SC Department of Probation and Parole &Pardons Services with a warrant round-up. Officers said 50 different attempts were made and 20 warrants were successfully served. The arrested […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Upstate student arrested after gun, marijuana found in car
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Spartanburg County said a student was arrested after an incident on a school campus Monday morning. District officials said a female student arrived at Daniel Morgan Technology Center (DMTC) smelling of marijuana. Her car was searched by DMTC’s director and assistant director, who...
Georgia woman charged with murder of Oconee man
A Georgia woman is in custody following the fatal stabbing of an Oconee County man, earlier this week. On Monday night, 43 year old Terrance Boyd of Walhalla was stabbed to death outside of a home on Moore Avenue there.
Crack cocaine, guns with ‘Glock switches’ seized from Chester home
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crack cocaine and multiple guns that had been converted into machine guns were seized from a Chester home Wednesday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. An investigation began in September at a home on Myrtle Ave. regarding suspicious activity. A warrant was served Wednesday at the Chester home […]
FOX Carolina
Roads closed after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a deadly crash has closed a road in Greenville. According to police, North Pleasantburg Drive southbound at East North Street is closed. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
Man sentenced to 25 years for killing South Carolina 8-year-old
A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing an 8-year-old girl in Gaffney in 2017.
