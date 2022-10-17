Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Rankings Week 9: Oklahoma State and Oregon rise, Tennessee retains No. 1 spot after Week 8
Week 8 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and it provided plenty of entertainment. With a
How to Lose a Manning in 10 Days: Arch is definitely flipping to Tennessee now
Over the course of the last week and change, the perfect storm is brewing to get Arch Manning to flip from Texas to say … Tennessee. Arch Manning flipping from Texas to Tennessee still feels like a pipe dream, but the last week or so has turned that fictitious nightmare for Austinites into a potential reality for the Rocky Top faithful.
Texas football message board wants Sarkisian out in favor of a 3-ring circus
A Texas Longhorns message board wants head coach Steve Sarkisian out after the team’s loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Texas Longhorns entered Week 8 looking to bring the Oklahoma State Cowboys further down the AP Top 25 after they lost to the TCU Horned Frogs in overtime the week prior.
Nick Saban reveals pregame and postgame messages he shared with his players
Nick Saban knew Alabama needed a rebound victory, and the Crimson Tide bounced back in a big way against Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide tried to erase the memory of last week’s loss to. with a 30-6 drubbing of the Bulldogs on Saturday. Afterwards, Saban revealed his pre-game and...
A dive into the Detroit Pistons’ ugly bench numbers
After two consecutive losses in back-to-back nights, one glaring weakness in the Detroit Pistons’ roster is visible. In the last two games, Detroit’s bench unit has been out scored 124-51. The Pistons were without Isaiah Livers, the forward expected to be a primary bench option this season, and...
FanSided
292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0