Commercial Observer

Azora Exan Sells Boerum Hill Residential Building to Dermot Company for $45M

Azora Exan​​ sold its luxury Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, residential building to The Dermot Company for a nearly $7 million loss, property records show. The company — a joint venture between the Spanish firm Azora and Miami-based Exan Capital — offloaded The Bergen at 316 Bergen Street to Dermot for $45.4 million in a deal that closed Wednesday, according to property records made public Thursday.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Downtown Flushing Site Sells to Condo Developer for $48M

A Queens developer has acquired a building in Downtown Flushing this week with plans to redevelop the site into a condominium building. Hang Dong Zhang purchased 138-28 Northern Boulevard, a 13,702-square-foot building, for $48 million from Kit Realty, which has owned the property for over 30 years, according to brokers RIPCO Real Estate.
FLUSHING, NY
Commercial Observer

Blockchain Startup, Creative Studio Lease Offices at The Breeze in East Williamsburg

Hudson Companies has attracted a blockchain startup and creative firm to The Breeze, its colorful warehouse-to-office conversion in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn at 315 Meserole Street. BlockApps, which specializes in using Web3 and blockchain technology to develop solutions for various industries, leased 6,886 square feet for two years on the first...
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Teso Life Department Store Headed to Bayside, Queens

Teso Life is saying konnichiwa to its 10th New York City location in Bayside, Queens. The Japanese department store inked a 15-year deal to open a 12,000-square-foot outpost at 42-19 Bell Boulevard early next year, according to Katz & Associates’ Daniel DePasquale, who brokered the lease for Paulipark Associates, both the tenant and landlord. Asking rent was $75 per square foot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

