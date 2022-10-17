Teso Life is saying konnichiwa to its 10th New York City location in Bayside, Queens. The Japanese department store inked a 15-year deal to open a 12,000-square-foot outpost at 42-19 Bell Boulevard early next year, according to Katz & Associates’ Daniel DePasquale, who brokered the lease for Paulipark Associates, both the tenant and landlord. Asking rent was $75 per square foot.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO