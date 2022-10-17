Read full article on original website
Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber opposes Measure 1
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is urging North Dakota voters to oppose an initiated measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure 1 would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the...
Religious groups, law enforcement unite against ND cannabis legalization
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More religious organizations and law enforcement groups are speaking out against Measure 2 which would legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota. The North Dakota Catholic Conference declined an on-camera interview but released a statement saying Catholics have an obligation to “protect human life and the common good.”
3D virtual walkthrough of Paul Wellstone Memorial released
NEAR EVELETH, Minn. (KVRR) – The family of Minnesota Senator Paul Wellstone launches a 3D virtual tour of his memorial near where his plane crashed. Twelve days before the election in 2002 a plane with Wellstone, his wife Sheila, their daughter Marcia and campaign staffers Tom Lapic, Mary McEvoy and Will McLaughlin crashed while trying to land.
