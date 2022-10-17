ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Done! Tom Brady 'No Longer Thinking About' Getting Back Together With Gisele Bündchen As $400 Million Divorce Battle Looms

Tom Brady is officially done holding out hope for the survival of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. A source spilled to Radar, the former New England Patriots quarterback has been gearing up for a $400 million divorce battle as he knows the end of his union with the supermodel is near. “Tom’s no longer thinking about a reconciliation,” the insider explained. “His football buddies are telling him Gisele is too much trouble. They want him to rejoin the dating pool and go clubbing with them!”'LIFE HAS ITS STRESSES': TOM BRADY ADMITS HE'S 'GOING THROUGH' TOUGH TIMES AS GISELE BÜNDCHEN DIVORCE...
FLORIDA STATE
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy