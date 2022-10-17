ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

BBB warns of scammers impersonating banks through text messages, phone calls

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSMad_0icjSyVI00

WASHINGTON — Many of us have seen how scammers try to impersonate the government or a business to convince unsuspecting people to hand over their money.

Now the Better Business Bureau is warning about a growing trend of con artists pretending to be from your bank while using multiple layers of contact to try and make their communications seem legitimate.

The BBB said the scammer will send a text message that looks like a fraud alert from your bank.

If you reply that you don’t approve of the supposed transaction, the scammer knows they have an active phone number for you.

The scammer may then try to call you from a spoofed phone number that shows your bank’s name on the caller ID.

The fraudster will pretend to be a bank representative and claim you need to send money to your own account through Zelle or another digital payment app to fix the bogus problem.

If the person sends the money, that victim has handed the money over to a scammer.

We asked the BBB what people need to know to protect themselves.

“Understanding your bank policies,” said Josh Planos, vice president of communications and public relations for the BBB. “Know that your bank is never going to ask you to send money to yourself.”

People have reported losing as much as $3,500, according to the BBB scam tracker.

“The minute you fork over information to your bank account, it’s very difficult to ever see that money again,” said Planos.

Washington, D.C., resident Jim Green said he never engages with the mystery person on the other end behind a suspicious text message or phone call.

“I immediately delete,” said Green. “I wouldn’t trust anybody coming to me, telling me that I have a problem.”

His advice echoed by the BBB, which is urging people to report the incident if you have been contacted by one of these scammers.

You can report it anonymously on the BBB scam tracker.

“It’s really important to share your story,” said Planos. “The only person you are protecting when you stay silent is the perpetrator. It allows scammers to continue to weaponize any sort of agenda they may have.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Phone scam warning: Hang up if you get one of these calls

Cybercriminals view the internet as a treasure trove of victims, but some like to keep it old-fashioned and stick to phones. Some scammers combine the two mediums and lure people from their computers to their phones. This trick cost one elderly couple $300,000. Tap or click here for the full story and what they could have done to avoid falling victim.
MISSOURI STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Watch Out For This New Phone Scam

There is a new phone scam that has been targeting New Yorkers, so make sure you're on the lookout to keep yourself protected. The New York City Department of Consumer Affairs sent out an alert warning of a new cell phone scam that is targeting New Yorkers of Chinese descent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former JCPenney Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By No machine-readable author provided. Dwaynep2010 assumed (based on copyright claims). - No machin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TheDailyBeast

Couple Accidentally Sent $7M Thought They’d Won a Contest, Court Told

A couple accused of theft after receiving a botched $7 million cryptocurrency refund claim they thought they’d won the cash in a competition, a court in Australia heard. Thevamanogari Manivel and her partner, Jatinder Singh, are accused of theft and other charges after they splurged the cash that was inadvertently wired to them by Crypto.com in May 2021. The site had intended to refund Manivel around $63 but instead sent her the millions due to human error, the court was told. Singh allegedly thought the money was a cash prize after the Crypto.com app sent a notification advertising a competition—but a compliance officer for the company says no such competition or notification ever took place. The pair allegedly used the money to buy four houses, vehicles, art, furniture, and gifts. Most of the money has since been returned but around $2 million remains outstanding. Manivel pleaded not guilty to three charges after being arrested at Melbourne airport in March while allegedly trying to fly to Malaysia on a one-way ticket paid for with $7,000 in cash.Read it at The Guardian
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Suspends Service After This Date

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
International Business Times

How to Block Robocalls and Spam Calls in Just a Few Taps

This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C. For licensing please click here. Receiving spam calls can be really annoying—in some cases, even dangerous. Once you answer a spam call, your phone number...
iheart.com

Walmart Employees Blast Manager For Sleeping With Both Of Them (VIDEO)

Two employees at a Walmart in Georgia did not take kindly to a store manager who was messing around with the both of them at the same time. The two videos were posted on TikTok after Walmart customer Keaira witnessed an argument between two women One woman even grabs the intercome and yells "Attention, all Walmart associates. Wayne from OGP has been having a constant affair. They've been trying to hide it. That's why she wears a mask."
GEORGIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
105K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy