Packers: 3 WR trades to make so Aaron Rodgers maintains his sanity
The Green Bay Packers need to get Aaron Rodgers more weapons, for his own sake. The ayahuasca retreat can wait. Rodgers and the Packers are 3-3 on the season, fresh off a loss to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. They’re two games behind the Minnesota Vikings for first place in the NFC North.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Don’t Rule Out Vikings + Kyle Rudolph Reunion
The Minnesota Vikings could enhance their 5-1 roster with the NFL’s trade deadline 11 days away, arguably having needs at CB and interior DL. Another possible need is TE, and former Vikings Kyle Rudolph could be just the man to add roster depth. Sources tell VikingsTerritory Rudolph is “mildly...
Odell Beckham Jr. Is Down to Two Teams and One is the Bills?
The Buffalo Bills are on a bye week, which means that the players get a well-deserved week off to spend time with family and friends. The bye week also allows players to rest more and heal any nagging injuries. As for the coaches and front office, there is no such...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said his 1-year-old daughter is already flashing soccer skills
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter, 1-year-old Sterling, is already showing soccer ability thanks in part of the KC Current.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Commanders
The Green Bay Packers are aiming to return to the win column when they travel to Maryland to face the rejuvenated Washington Commanders at FedExField in Week 7. The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to win and stay in second place in the NFC North. Here are our Green Bay Packers Week 7 predictions as they take on the Commanders.
Tom Brady answers retirement question
We may not know what's next for Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen, but the famed quarterback has put one highly speculated item to rest.
The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset
The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett responds to visible player frustrations
The Denver Broncos are 2-4 and in danger of falling into a hole to deep to dig out of this season. Fans are angry. Coaches are frustrated. Players are frustrated. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, specifically, were spotted ranting on the sideline during Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Packers vs. Commanders Prediction: Taylor Heinicke Makes Commanders Better Right Now Over Carson Wentz
The Green Bay Packers are trending in the wrong direction after losing two straight games for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era. If they lose on the road to the Washington Commanders this week, it will be the first time since 2018 that they've lost three straight games. They went onto go 6-9-1 that year, leading to the firing of Mike McCarthy and eventually Joe Philbin.
Packers trade target’s stock is rising as Brian Gutekunst sits on his hands
The Green Bay Packers have an obvious need for a wide receiver, and one target they are linked to is seeing an increase in their stock. The Green Bay Packers enter Week 7 with a 3-3 record, and they are experiencing some troubles on offense. Specifically, the passing game. The wide receiver corps in Green Bay this season is drastically different, as Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are no longer with the team.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Prediction: At What Number is Carolina Worth Betting as Division Home Dog?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't beat a Pittsburgh Steelers bunch on the road in Week 6 that just lost 38-3 in Buffalo the week before, and now they're a near two-touchdown road favorite in a division game in Week 7 vs. the Carolina Panthers. Does the NFC South just flat-out...
