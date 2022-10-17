ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Don’t Rule Out Vikings + Kyle Rudolph Reunion

The Minnesota Vikings could enhance their 5-1 roster with the NFL’s trade deadline 11 days away, arguably having needs at CB and interior DL. Another possible need is TE, and former Vikings Kyle Rudolph could be just the man to add roster depth. Sources tell VikingsTerritory Rudolph is “mildly...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Commanders

The Green Bay Packers are aiming to return to the win column when they travel to Maryland to face the rejuvenated Washington Commanders at FedExField in Week 7. The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to win and stay in second place in the NFC North. Here are our Green Bay Packers Week 7 predictions as they take on the Commanders.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset

The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Packers vs. Commanders Prediction: Taylor Heinicke Makes Commanders Better Right Now Over Carson Wentz

The Green Bay Packers are trending in the wrong direction after losing two straight games for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era. If they lose on the road to the Washington Commanders this week, it will be the first time since 2018 that they've lost three straight games. They went onto go 6-9-1 that year, leading to the firing of Mike McCarthy and eventually Joe Philbin.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Packers trade target’s stock is rising as Brian Gutekunst sits on his hands

The Green Bay Packers have an obvious need for a wide receiver, and one target they are linked to is seeing an increase in their stock. The Green Bay Packers enter Week 7 with a 3-3 record, and they are experiencing some troubles on offense. Specifically, the passing game. The wide receiver corps in Green Bay this season is drastically different, as Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are no longer with the team.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy