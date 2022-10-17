Read full article on original website
New Waterford levy would expand safety services
NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBNF) – The Village of New Waterford is seeking a levy this election. It covers police, fire and emergency services. The 3.5 mills five-year levy would cost about 50 cents a day for the owner of a $150,000 house and will generate about $51,000 a year.
Deal likely in Boardman-Canfield ambulance issue, trustee says
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The meeting to decide if Canfield’s Cardinal Joint Fire District would again provide ambulance service to Boardman took place late Thursday afternoon in a conference room at Canfield’s Fire Station No. 2. Afterward, Rich Russo, chairman of the Cardinal Board of Trustees, said...
New Waterford sewer project underway soon
NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction will start soon on New Waterford’s sewer project. The $2 million project is funded by Ohio House Bill 168. Workers will start clearing trees in December and digging in early January. The project will run through the village park and creek, replacing...
New barber station celebrates generational legacy
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A new barber station has opened at Salon Roberta in Girard. Alexandra Vince’s great-grandfather and great-uncle were barbers in the Valley. All together, they had a combined 100 years of experience. Vince’s new station has one of their original chairs and certifications from 1960....
Investigators see trend in Youngstown fires
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire on East Myrtle Avenue this weekend marked Youngstown’s 53rd arson this year. It’s the city’s fourth arson this month. The remains of the house on East Myrtle were town down Thursday following a fire Saturday that lit up the entire street and consumed the abandoned house and the one next door.
Valley to get $500 million ‘quality of life’ grant
(WKBN) – The Valley is set to receive $500 million to improve the quality of life for residents. The Appalachian Community Grant will provide communities with money for things like infrastructure, main street development, access to telemedicine, workforce partnerships, school and community-based health care projects and behavioral health needs, among others.
Man facing charge after armed robbery in Newton Falls
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery Saturday morning. Several police departments arrested 24-year-old Adam McDermott near West Branch. He is facing an aggravated robbery charge. According to Newton Falls Police, McDermott entered the Sunoco on Milton Boulevard and set a rifle...
West Branch Schools seeking 1st levy since ’90s
BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – An earned income tax levy is on the ballot for West Branch Schools this election. If passed, it’ll net the school $1.3 million per year. The West Branch Local School District is seeking its first levy since the ’90s. The levy is 0.5...
Veterans develop services fellow soldiers can use
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Brian Kennedy and Leo Connelly make up two-fifths of the Mahoning County Veterans Services Commission. After being wounded in Vietnam, Connelly returned to this country not sure where to turn for help. Friends suggested he try the VA. “I was shocked at what the veteran...
Struthers Strongman contest honors local boy
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – An event showcasing strength, fitness and generosity will be held in Struthers Saturday. While athletes compete to see who’s the strongest and fittest, they’ll also help raise money. Admission is free but donations can be made to the Igo Family. Phillip Igo was...
Woman reports lost dog was shot in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman told police that she found her lost dog shot in a ditch. Officers were called Friday to the 900 block of Swallow St. SW after a woman found her dog in a ditch with gunshot wounds. The woman said she called police the...
YPD asking for help in locating missing man
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KWBN) – The Youngstown Police Department’s Detective Bureau is asking for help in locating a missing person. Emmanuel Charles Summers was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 leaving his home on Wirt Street. Since then, neither family nor friends have had any contact with...
Pregnant woman robbed going into work in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police recovered a stolen car Thursday in Vienna that was taken by force from a pregnant woman walking into work in Boardman. According to a police report, the woman was returning to work Sunday night after a break at Park Center Healthcare and Rehabilitation when she was approached by a man in the parking lot who demanded the keys to her car.
Ghost walk happening in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Halloween is almost here, and the Trumbull County Historical Society is taking spooky season to the next level. The historical society is hosting its last ghost walk of the season, and they are highlighting a famous deceased family from Warren. It’s the last chance to experience the...
2 set sights on new 14th District seat in Trumbull County
(WKBN) – Voters in Trumbull County will be among those in five counties deciding who’ll represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives. Under Ohio’s new congressional district map, all of Trumbull County is now included in the 14th District. There are two candidates running for the seat.
Man charged after throwing products at counter at local gas station
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was in the Mahoning County Jail Thursday facing multiple charges for his behavior at a local gas station. Vincent Ireland, 20, is charged with criminal trespass, inducing panic, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, criminal mischief and underage consumption of alcohol. Police were called to...
Suspect in jail, charged with Youngstown murder stemming from prearranged fight
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a Sept. 29 shooting death on the North Side is now in the Mahoning County Jail. Mekhi Venable, 19, turned himself into police earlier Thursday. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on a charge of murder. Venable is...
Community remembers fallen officer 5 years after death
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday in Girard, the community honored Officer Justin Leo who was killed five years ago in the line of duty. Leo was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute in the city on October 21, 2017. He was just 31 at the...
Expo at fairgrounds in Lisbon highlights agriculture careers
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Fairgrounds held an Agricultural Career Expo Thursday. Around 400 freshmen and sophomores in the school district attended the event. They had opportunities to learn about the various jobs related to agriculture. Professional development sessions taught the students about resume building and interviewing.
All-inclusive trick or treat at Canfield Fairgrounds
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Kids of all abilities were able to trick-or-treat at the Canfield Fairgrounds on Saturday. It was part of the fifth annual Miss Dana Diamond’s All Inclusive Trick or Treat. The event has grown each year. It gives families with kids with special needs a...
