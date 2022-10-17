Read full article on original website
This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare
Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
Interior designers share 5 trends that are in and 7 that are out this season
The experts said neutral living spaces with vintage pieces are becoming popular, but minimalism and open floor plans are out of style this autumn.
7 Kitchen Decorating Trends Designers Can’t Wait to Leave Behind in 2022
Freelance writer Dana McMahan is a chronic adventurer, serial learner, and whiskey enthusiast based in Louisville, Kentucky. Do the kitchens you see on Instagram, Pinterest, and home improvement shows start to blend together after a while? No surprise if so, because, well, trends are trends for a reason. And if you’re tired of seeing, say, all-white, all-the-time kitchens, imagine how designers feel! They live and breathe this stuff, and you can bet they are so over some of it.
Aldi Christmas decorations: 11 bargain special buys from Aldi's festive 2022 range
Aldi's Christmas range is bursting at the seams with purse-friendly essentials for the festive season, including tree decorations, on-trend gonks, and outdoor LED figurines. Available to pre-order online from Sunday 23rd October, the brand new lights and decorations range starts from just £4.99. Whether you're after a new Christmas wreath or want some stylish pathfinder lights to dazzle passersby, Aldi has something to suit everyone — all without breaking the bank.
I let an interior designer critique my 1-bedroom apartment. Here's how he'd make the open-plan living space look bigger and brighter.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel recruited Jordan Samson, a TikTok-famous interior designer, to help transform her open-plan living and kitchen area.
Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
DIY dad! Father-of-three reveals incredible kitchen transformation for £4,000 after he crafted his own cabinets from MDF and installed a kitchen island
A father has revealed his incredible kitchen transformation for just £4,000 - after he crafted his own cabinets from MDF and installed a kitchen island. Adam Stephens, 40, from Surrey, made his own cabinets and kitchen island out of raw materials and fitted them himself to save money during the pandemic.
The Dumbwaiter Is Enjoying Renewed Popularity Thanks to "The Watcher"
As design editors, we're always keeping our eyes peeled for interesting design elements—even when watching our favorite shows. And, when it comes to The Watcher, Netflix's buzzy new series about a mysterious New Jersey home, it seems like we're not alone. Searches for the term "dumbwaiter" have skyrocketed since the series premiere, owing largely to a scene in the first episode. In the scene, homeowner Derek Broaddus (Bobby Cannavale) references the appliance, which, he's told, is a national treasure in the historic home.
7+ Do’s and Don’ts of Home Decorating (Advice From Interior Designers)
Home decorating is one of the scariest and most exiting tasks of all time. While design is flexible, and it’s sometimes a matter of opinion, there are just some things all designers agree on when it comes to decorating your home. And in order to make the process of decorating much easier, we’ve collected some unforgettable and timeless advice from interior designers. Here are the do’s and don’ts of home decorating.
Handcrafted Details and Indigenous Island Art Elevate This Hawaiian Racing Yacht
Designers seek inspiration in all kinds of places. Still it’s rare to find one hanging off the side of a sailboat flying through the ocean near Palma de Mallorca, Spain, for The Superyacht Cup. “It was heart pounding,” says Ken Fulk, who’d joined the boat’s crew “mainly as ballast” after being hired to design his clients’ new sister yacht, the Halekai. “I wanted to understand the paces these boats are put through,” he says. “The wind and speed and ocean are intoxicating.”
Wyrmwood’s new standing desk will require a $3,000 buy-in on Kickstarter
Wyrmwood, long known for a wide variety of luxurious wooden gaming accessories, is expanding its offering to home furniture. The heir apparent to the Geek Chic throne is branching out with the Wyrmwood Modular Desk, a solid wood work-from-home solution with an optional sit/stand feature. It just might be the most elegant new PC gaming peripheral released this year — but it’s going to cost you $3,000 minimum just to reserve your place in line to receive one.
Caraway's New Food Storage Set Will Keep Your Cabinets Organized
Caraway, the beloved cookware brand, is back today with another innovative launch that will completely transform your day-to-day in the kitchen. Introducing the new Food Storage Set, which is basically the most organized tupperware system ever. Similar to the best-selling cookware set, the 14-piece set of containers comes with Caraway's...
These smart elevated pods could be the homes of the future
Panama based Ocean Builders, which specializes in innovative marine technology, is building smart elevated pods for living on water or on land. The pods were designed to address the lack of space in desirable seaside destinations. They can be installed in the ocean, floating, or on land. Both the SeaPod and the GreenPod come with an even more sustainable version, the EcoPod, and all have similar characteristics.
