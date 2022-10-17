ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix, HBO and HBO Max Lead TV Nominations for 2023 Casting Society Artios Awards

By Tyler Coates
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wf56a_0icjSaZ600

Casting Society (CSA) announced the television, theater, short film and short form series nominations for the 38th annual Artios Awards , which honor the contribution of casting directors in these categories.

Netflix earned 10 nominations, with original films The Adam Project and The Harder They Fall earning nods alongside series like Inventing Anna , Maid and Ozark . HBO and HBO Max also earned a combined 10 nominations including for Barry , Hacks , The Gilded Age and Succession . Apple TV+ and Hulu picked up five noms each.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Submissions for feature film nominees will open on Nov. 1 and nominees will be announced on Jan. 6, 2023. Honorees for the Hoyt Bowers Award For Excellence In Casting, Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award and the Associate Casting Director Spotlight Award, will be presented that evening and honorees announced at a later date.

The winners will be revealed on March 9, 2023, when the Artios Awards returns for an in-person gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The annual celebration will also mark CSA’s 40th year.

“We are so excited for the Artios Awards to take place in person after two years of it being virtual,” said Destiny Lilly, CSA president. “Casting directors are a small community and to be able to see each other in person to celebrate and toast each other will make for a very special evening. We all cannot wait!”

The full list of nominees is below.

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE
Better Nate Than Never (Disney+)
Bernard Telsey, Bethany Knox, Pat Goodwin

Deep Water (Hulu)
Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)

The Adam Project (Netflix)
Carmen Cuba, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate Casting Director)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)
Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting)

Turning Red (Disney+)
Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Wendy O’Brien

Ghosts (CBS)
Elizabeth Barnes, Tannis Vallely, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)

Julia (HBO Max)
Sharon Bialy, Gohar Gazazyan, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly (Associate Casting Director)

Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)
Angelique Midthunder, Jennifer Schwalenberg, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Lisa Zambetti (Associate Casting Director)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)
Elizabeth Barnes, Jennifer Euston

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA
Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC)
Felicia Fasano, Rikki Gimelstob, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Katie Lantz (Associate Casting Director)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Ko Iwagami (Location Casting), Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting)

The Gilded Age (HBO)
Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Kristian Charbonier (Associate Casting Director)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO) – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)

Severance (Apple TV+)
Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY
Barry (HBO)
Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director)

Hacks (HBO Max)
Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate Casting Director)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Theo Park

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate Casting Director)

The Other Two (HBO Max)
Allison Estrin, Henry Russell Bergstein, Jenn Gaw (Associate Casting Director), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russel Scott, Marie K. McMaster (Location Casting), Alyssa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

Euphoria (HBO)
Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Jennifer Venditti (Location Casting)

Ozark (Netflix)
Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate Casting Director)

Succession (HBO)
Avy Kaufman, Lilia Trapani (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Victoria Thomas

LIMITED SERIES
Dopesick (Hulu)
Avy Kaufman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director), Dustin Presley (Associate Casting Director)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Linda Lowy, Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jamie Castro, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Juliette Menager (Location Casting), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)

Maid (Netflix)
Rachel Tenner, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)

The Dropout (Hulu)
Jeanie Bacharach, Alison Goodman, Mark Rutman

The Staircase (HBO Max)
Douglas Aibel, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)

LIVE  TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH – COMEDY, DRAMA OR MUSICAL
Annie Live! (NBC)
Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

That Damn Michael Che (HBO Max)
Erica A. Hart

The G Word with Adam Conover (Netflix)
Lindsey Weissmueller, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

True Story with Ed & Randall (Peacock)
Melissa DeLizia

Would I Lie to You? (The CW)
Mark Saks

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE-ACTION)
Bunk’d (Disney Channel)
Howard Meltzer, Biz Urban (Associate Casting Director)

Noggin Knows (Noggin)
Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick

The Babysitters Club (Netflix)
Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Leigh Ann Smith (Associate Casting Director)

Young Dylan (Nickelodeon)
Kim Coleman, Rhavynn Drummer (Associate Casting Director)

Warped! (Nickelodeon)
Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate Casting Director), Jeremy Gordon (Associate Casting Director)

ANIMATED SERIES
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Julie Ashton

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Julie Ashton

Central Park (Apple TV+)
Julie Ashton

Family Guy (Fox)
Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee

REALITY SERIES
Nailed It! (Netflix)
Ron Mare, Anna Sturgeon

Queer Eye (Netflix)
Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais, Quinn Fegan,  Natalie Pino, Pamela Vallarelli

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

Shark Tank (ABC)
Mindy Zemrak

Top Chef (Bravo)
Ron Mare, Heather Allyn

SHORT FILM
El Carrito
Emily Fleischer

The F Word
Rachel Reiss

Milk
Shakyra Dowling

North Star
Jeffrey Gafner

We’re Too Good for This
Shakyra Dowling

SHORT FORM SERIES
Breakwater
Jeffrey Gafner

Love, Death + Robots
Ivy Isenberg, Natasha Vincent (Location Casting)

State of the Union
Kathleen Chopin, John Ort

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA
Chicken & Biscuits
Erica A. Hart

Clyde’s
Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Erica Jensen, Heidi Griffiths, Kate Murray

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Taylor Williams

Take Me Out
Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – MUSICAL
Caroline or Change
Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

Company
Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich

Girl From the North Country
Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths

MJ The Musical
Rachel Hoffman

The Music Man
Craig Burns, Bernard Telsey, Rebecca Scholl

NEW YORK THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA
A Case for the Existence of God
David Caparelliotis

Fairycakes
Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

Letters of Suresh
Karyn Casl,  Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

Prayer for the French Republic
Kelly Gillespie

The Daughter in Law
Stephanie Klapper

Which Way to the Stage
Will Cantler

Wish You Were Here
Karyn Casl

NEW YORK THEATER – MUSICAL
Americano! A New Musical
Michael Cassara

Black No More
Kristian Charbonier, Rebecca Scholl

Oratorio for Living Things
Henry Russell Bergstein

The Bedwetter
Rachel Hoffman, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

Trevor
Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman

Whisper House
Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

REGIONAL THEATER
A Christmas Carol
Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

Bhangin’ It A Bhangin’ New Musical
Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano (Associate Casting Director)

Bug
JC Clementz

School Girls: Or the African Mean Girls Play
Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate Casting Director)

LOS ANGELES THEATER
A Christmas Carol
Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

God of Carnage
Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris

Head Over Heels
Ryan Bernard Tymensky

Man of God
Phyllis Schuringa

Power of Sail
Phyllis Schuringa

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE
Candide
Stephanie Klapper

The Life
Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

Kismet
Peter Van Dam

The Tap Dance Kid
Craig Burns

THEATER TOURS
Hadestown
Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

Moulin Rouge
Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel, Alexandre Bleau (Associate Casting Director)

Oklahoma!
Taylor Williams

Six the Musical
Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson (Associate Casting Director)

To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Amelia McCarthy (Associate Casting Director)

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Damian Lewis to Play Twin Vampires in Dark Comedy ‘The Radleys‘ From ’Heartstopper’ Director Euros Lyn

Damian Lewis is set to play not one but two vampires in upcoming supernatural black comedy The Radleys, based on the novel by Matt Haig and a film that sees the Emmy and Golden Globe winner reteam with his Dream Horse director Euros Lyn (most recently behind Netflix hit series Heartstoppers). The feature, which Cornerstone Films is introducing at the upcoming American Film Market, is a Genesius Pictures production, produced by Debbie Gray (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), with Lewis also executive producing through his company, Ginger Biscuit Entertainment. It also marks the latest collaboration between Cornerstone and Genesius, which recently...
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Mulling Early Retirement Offers to Longtime Staffers in Latest Cost-Cutting Move (Exclusive)

Already considering cutting primetime programming in the 10 p.m. hour, NBCUniversal is now mulling early retirement offers for veteran staffers age 57 and older. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that while no formal offers have gone out, the conglomerate is looking to save costs by offering buyout packages to select employees across the entire company who have been with it for 10 or more years and who are age 57 and older. More from The Hollywood ReporterMIPCOM: 'That's My Jam' Heading to Europe (and Mongolia)Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Inks NBCUniversal DealNBCUniversal Plans to Turn BravoCon Into Its Next Big Business The voluntary early...
The Hollywood Reporter

Joel Kinnaman to Star in ‘The Silent Hour’ Action Thriller, Brad Anderson to Direct

Joel Kinnaman is set to star in the action thriller The Silent Hour, with Brad Anderson on board to direct for AGC Studios and Meridian Pictures. The Boston-set crime drama will see Kinnaman play a police detective who suffers a workplace accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, as an interpreter for the police department, he battles a team of corrupt cops trying to eliminate a deaf murder witness in an apartment building.More from The Hollywood ReporterRetta, Molly Bernard Join Glen Powell in Richard Linklater Action Comedy 'Hitman' as Production StartsTIFF: Anna Kendrick's Directorial Debut 'The Dating Game' Sells...
The Hollywood Reporter

Chad Stahelski, ‘Raising Dion’ Writer Leigh Dana Jackson Tackling ‘Black Samurai’ Movie for Netflix

John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski has teamed up with Leigh Dana Jackson, a co-executive producer on kid-with-superpowers series Raising Dion, to tackle Netflix’s adaptation of Marc Olden’s Black Samurai novels. Stahelski will direct, while Jackson is set to write.More from The Hollywood Reporter'John Wick', 'Sonic' Creatives Partner for Banner Story Kitchen'Day Shift' Producer Chad Stahelski Discusses the Netflix Movie's Origin and 'John Wick 4' Pressure'John Wick' Prequel Miniseries Moves to Peacock From Starz Stahelski will also produce along with Jason Spitz and Alex Young of his banner 87Eleven Entertainment. John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman of Addictive Pictures, who were instrumental in securing the rights,...
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Columnist Accuses Sacheen Littlefeather of Falsifying Native Identity

Three weeks after Sacheen Littlefeather’s passing, a writer has come forward with claims that the celebrated activist and former actress spent her life fraudulently posing as a Native American. Littlefeather died on Oct. 2 of metastasized breast cancer at age 75. In a piece published in the San Francisco Chronicle’s Open Forum opinion section on Saturday, Jacqueline Keeler (Diné/Dakota) alleges that Littlefeather, who cemented her pop culture legacy when she took the stage at the 1973 Academy Awards to decline the best actor Oscar on Marlon Brando’s behalf, was of Mexican and white descent. During her lifetime, Littlefeather, whose birth name...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Will No Longer Share Subscriber Forecasts As the Company Sharpens Revenue Focus

Netflix will no longer be providing forecasts for its subscriber numbers, as the streamer moves toward a greater focus on revenue.  “We have such a wide range of price points, different partnerships all over the world, [that] the economic impact of any given subscriber can be quite different. And that’s particularly true if you’re trying to compare our business with other streaming services,” Spencer Wang, Netflix’s vp of finance, investor relations and corporate development, said on the investor video Tuesday. More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix's Data Vault Cracks Open a Little (For Its Advertising Partners)'The School for Good and Evil' Review: Charlize...
The Hollywood Reporter

Broadway Producer Garth Drabinsky Sues Actors’ Equity for Defamation

Broadway producer Garth Drabinsky is suing Actors’ Equity for defamation after the union placed him on its “Do Not Work” list following his production of Paradise Square.  “Drabinsky, more than any other producer in recent musical theatre history, has tackled the insidious issues of racism, prejudice and bigotry in America through the musicals he has produced for Broadway,” the suit reads. More from The Hollywood ReporterAAFCA Honors Stage-to-Screen Talents LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Wendell Pierce and MorePatti LuPone Says She Has Resigned From Actors' EquityAugust Wilson's 'The Piano Lesson' Theater Review: Samuel L. Jackson Soars in a Broadway Revival That Only Intermittently Hits...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Makes Return to Pop in New ‘Midnights’ Album, Will Release Music Movies for Songs

When the clock struck midnight, a new music era began for Taylor Swift as she debuted her 10th studio album, Midnights. When announcing the album, Swift hinted that it would share more personal stories, something she moved away from with her Folklore and Evermore albums, and described it as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTaylor Swift Details "Nightmare Scenarios," "Intrusive Thoughts" in "Anti-Hero" Music Video2022 American Music Awards: Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Among Top NomineesHarry Styles Leads Nominations for MTV EMAs “This is a collection of music written in the middle of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Perry Says He Had a “2 Percent Chance to Live” After Addiction-Related Medical Emergency

Matthew Perry says he was close to death after experiencing a gastrointestinal perforation and his colon bursting following opioid misuse. In a new People magazine cover story ahead of the release of his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing releasing on Nov. 1, Perry spoke for the first time about some aspects of his addiction history, which dates back to his mid-20s and early years on NBC hit Friends. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Friends' Creators on Creative Regrets and Biggest Reunion Reveals: "It Was a Very Hot Topic on the Set"HBO Max's 'Friends: The Reunion': TV ReviewFrom...
The Hollywood Reporter

As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In

“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Lucy Simon, Tony-Nominated Composer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies at 82

Lucy Simon, the composer and sister of pop superstar Carly Simon who received a Tony nomination in 1991 for her work on the long-running Broadway musical The Secret Garden, has died. She was 82. Simon died Thursday at her home in Piedmont, New York, after a long battle with breast cancer, a family spokesperson announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterRon Masak, Sheriff Mort Metzger on 'Murder, She Wrote,' Dies at 86Mike Schank, Character in Cult Favorite 'American Movie,' Dies at 53Robbie Coltrane, Comic Performer Who Played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' Movies, Dies at 72 She and Carly began their careers in Provincetown, Massachusetts,...
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Chemistry Flowed in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’

Twenty-one years before they played exes in 'Ticket to Paradise,' the duo traded zingers in Steven Soderbergh’s heist remake. On their own, they are among Hollywood’s best loved stars. Together, George Clooney and Julia Roberts — who play ex-spouses reunited in Bali for their daughter’s wedding in Ticket to Paradise, out Oct. 21 — have lit up the screen a few times.
The Hollywood Reporter

Lena Dunham Teases Plans for Polly Pocket Film Based on the Tiny Doll

In June 2021, it was announced that Lena Dunham would write and direct a live-action feature based on the pint-sized toy Polly Pocket, with Lily Collins to star.  Dunham has since remained mum on the project, but at an Oct. 7 event for her latest release, Amazon’s Catherine Called Birdy, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she is currently finishing her second draft of the script and teased early details of the plot, hinting, “we have a lot of fun with the idea of what happens when a small person encounters a big world.” At the time of the film’s announcement, it was also revealed it...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Adds 2.4M Subscribers in First Gain of the Year

Netflix added 2.4 million subscribers during the third quarter, marking a major turnaround for the streaming giant that has been plagued by declining growth during the past year. The streamer now has just over 223 million subscribers and is projecting to add another 4.5 million subscribers during the fourth quarter. In the U.S. and Canada, Netflix saw a modest gain of 100,000 subscribers, while the Asia Pacific region contributed 1.4 million paying subscribers. Latin America brought in 310,000 subs, and the EMEA region drove 570,000 of Netflix’s quarterly subscriber adds.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The School for Good and Evil' Review: Charlize...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s Data Vault Cracks Open a Little (For Its Advertising Partners)

If Netflix’s business models were structured like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the company would be about to enter Phase 3. Phase 1, of course, is when the company launched its DVD-by-mail service in 1999, transforming the way DVDs were rented. Phase 2 began in 2007, when it supplemented its DVD subscriptions with a streaming video-on-demand service, ushering in the modern era of streaming entertainment. Phase 3 of the Netflix Revenue Universe (the NRU?) will begin in earnest in November, when the company launches its advertising-supported streaming tier. Yes, it’s still streaming video, but it’s also an entirely new ballgame. “Obviously, they were...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Backs Indigenous Filmmakers as Streamer Hits Milestone in Canadian Content Support (Exclusive)

Netflix has given Anishinaabe filmmaker Jaime Wescoup $25,000 in film development financing to mark the U.S. video streamer passing the milestone of 1000 creators completing Netflix-supported film training programs in Canada. “There’s no one telling these stories. And these stories need to be told,” Wescoup tells The Hollywood Reporter about his documentary in the works about two female First Nations reserve chiefs — chief Kyra Wilson of Long Plain First Nation and chief Angela Levasseur of the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.More from The Hollywood ReporterMIPCOM: 2022 Diversify TV Award Winners RevealedWhat 'The Watcher' Family Has Said About Netflix Series"The Worst Appears Behind...
The Hollywood Reporter

Rodolphe Belmer to Leave Netflix Board to Join TF1 Group as CEO

Rodolphe Belmer will step down from the board of directors of the streaming giant Netflix to join French TV group TF1 as CEO. On Friday, Netflix in an SEC filing said Belmer resigning from its board of directors, effective Oct. 27, was “not due to any disagreement with the company.” But it does follow a failed merger between TF1 and rival French TV group M6 to better compete against U.S. streaming giants. More from The Hollywood ReporterMattel Inks Netflix Deal, Sets Barbie Interactive Special (Exclusive)'The Crown' Controversy: Netflix Adds "Fictional Dramatization" Disclaimer to Trailer DescriptionCinema Owners Blindsided by Ted Sarandos Comments...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Adam’ Star Sarah Shahi Talks Sacrifices of Being a Working Mother in Hollywood and That Cameo Surprise

[This story contains spoilers for Black Adam.] For Sarah Shahi, Black Adam is more than just the biggest film role of her career. Shahi has been a working actor for over 20 years, and in that time, she’s become a prolific TV star with notable roles on series such as Person of Interest, The Sopranos and The L Word. Currently, she’s the lead of the Netflix romantic drama Sex/Life, which put up substantial numbers upon its debut in July 2021, but like most of her projects, it’s certainly not one that she can share with her 13-year-old son and 7-year-old twins.More...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy