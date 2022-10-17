ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns & Ravens: Underachieving teams having strange seasons – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles

BALTIMORE – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the Ravens in Baltimore:. 1. Where to begin? How about this: Baltimore expected to be better than 3-3 at this point. The Browns certainly had reason to believe their record would be more like 4-2 than 2-4. But that’s where they stand. Baltimore and Cincinnati are tied for first place in the AFC North at 3-3. Cleveland and Pittsburgh are behind at 2-4. Remember, the winner of the division automatically receives a playoff bid, regardless of its record. All division games are huge!
