Breaking down predictions and final previews ahead of Falcons vs. Bengals: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals will return home for the first time in nearly a month. After splitting a pair of road matches in Baltimore and New Orleans, the Bengals host the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium this Sunday looking to get back above .500 to stay ahead in the AFC North race. Could this be another game where the offense continues firing from all cylinders?
