ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

FuboTV to Shutter Online Sports Betting Division

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PMTkw_0icjSSSA00

A challenging financial market has led FuboTV to exit its online sports wagering business, Fubo Gaming, and close down its Fubo Sportsbook venture, the streaming company disclosed on Monday.

“Following our previously announced strategic review, we have concluded that continuing with Fubo Gaming and Fubo Sportsbook in this challenging macroeconomic environment would impact our ability to reach our longer term profitability goals,” the company said in a statement as it released its preliminary third quarter financial results.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

FuboTV is a virtual multichannel streaming bundle, similar to YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu with live TV. But unlike those other streamers, which are associated with legacy pay TV bundles, or giant tech companies, FuboTV is an independent player focused on engaging sports fans.

But in an increasingly competitive streaming space, FuboTV has decided to exit online sports betting, the company added in its statement. Despite fielding interest for the sports betting assets, FuboTV said it saw no potential partners come forward to help reduce upfront launch costs and see its way to profitability for shareholders by integrating its streaming TV offering with sports betting.

David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of FuboTV, and other top execs will offer comments on pulling back from online sports wagering when they hold a third quarter analyst call on Nov. 4.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Columnist Accuses Sacheen Littlefeather of Falsifying Native Identity

Three weeks after Sacheen Littlefeather’s passing, a writer has come forward with claims that the celebrated activist and former actress spent her life fraudulently posing as a Native American. Littlefeather died on Oct. 2 of metastasized breast cancer at age 75. In a piece published in the San Francisco Chronicle’s Open Forum opinion section on Saturday, Jacqueline Keeler (Diné/Dakota) alleges that Littlefeather, who cemented her pop culture legacy when she took the stage at the 1973 Academy Awards to decline the best actor Oscar on Marlon Brando’s behalf, was of Mexican and white descent. During her lifetime, Littlefeather, whose birth name...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Perry Says He Had a “2 Percent Chance to Live” After Addiction-Related Medical Emergency

Matthew Perry says he was close to death after experiencing a gastrointestinal perforation and his colon bursting following opioid misuse. In a new People magazine cover story ahead of the release of his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing releasing on Nov. 1, Perry spoke for the first time about some aspects of his addiction history, which dates back to his mid-20s and early years on NBC hit Friends. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Friends' Creators on Creative Regrets and Biggest Reunion Reveals: "It Was a Very Hot Topic on the Set"HBO Max's 'Friends: The Reunion': TV ReviewFrom...
The Hollywood Reporter

As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In

“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Will No Longer Share Subscriber Forecasts As the Company Sharpens Revenue Focus

Netflix will no longer be providing forecasts for its subscriber numbers, as the streamer moves toward a greater focus on revenue.  “We have such a wide range of price points, different partnerships all over the world, [that] the economic impact of any given subscriber can be quite different. And that’s particularly true if you’re trying to compare our business with other streaming services,” Spencer Wang, Netflix’s vp of finance, investor relations and corporate development, said on the investor video Tuesday. More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix's Data Vault Cracks Open a Little (For Its Advertising Partners)'The School for Good and Evil' Review: Charlize...
The Hollywood Reporter

Chanel Brings 90th Anniversary High-Jewelry Collection to L.A.

Right around the time Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel was visiting Hollywood in the early 1930s — at the invitation of producer Samuel Goldwyn, to design costumes for his films — the famed French couturier was creating another game-changer within her atelier: a high-jewelry collection. The professional relationship with Goldwyn didn’t last, though 1931’s Tonight or Never, starring Gloria Swanson, is a terrific look at Chanel’s designs on film. But her idea to produce haute joaillerie (one-of-a-kind jewels that represent the pinnacle of stones and handcraft) has endured and transformed the jewelry industry and red carpets alike.More from The Hollywood ReporterThuso Mbedu and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Damian Lewis to Play Twin Vampires in Dark Comedy ‘The Radleys‘ From ’Heartstopper’ Director Euros Lyn

Damian Lewis is set to play not one but two vampires in upcoming supernatural black comedy The Radleys, based on the novel by Matt Haig and a film that sees the Emmy and Golden Globe winner reteam with his Dream Horse director Euros Lyn (most recently behind Netflix hit series Heartstoppers). The feature, which Cornerstone Films is introducing at the upcoming American Film Market, is a Genesius Pictures production, produced by Debbie Gray (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), with Lewis also executive producing through his company, Ginger Biscuit Entertainment. It also marks the latest collaboration between Cornerstone and Genesius, which recently...
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Chemistry Flowed in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’

Twenty-one years before they played exes in 'Ticket to Paradise,' the duo traded zingers in Steven Soderbergh’s heist remake. On their own, they are among Hollywood’s best loved stars. Together, George Clooney and Julia Roberts — who play ex-spouses reunited in Bali for their daughter’s wedding in Ticket to Paradise, out Oct. 21 — have lit up the screen a few times.
The Hollywood Reporter

Broadway Producer Garth Drabinsky Sues Actors’ Equity for Defamation

Broadway producer Garth Drabinsky is suing Actors’ Equity for defamation after the union placed him on its “Do Not Work” list following his production of Paradise Square.  “Drabinsky, more than any other producer in recent musical theatre history, has tackled the insidious issues of racism, prejudice and bigotry in America through the musicals he has produced for Broadway,” the suit reads. More from The Hollywood ReporterAAFCA Honors Stage-to-Screen Talents LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Wendell Pierce and MorePatti LuPone Says She Has Resigned From Actors' EquityAugust Wilson's 'The Piano Lesson' Theater Review: Samuel L. Jackson Soars in a Broadway Revival That Only Intermittently Hits...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Mulling Early Retirement Offers to Longtime Staffers in Latest Cost-Cutting Move (Exclusive)

Already considering cutting primetime programming in the 10 p.m. hour, NBCUniversal is now mulling early retirement offers for veteran staffers age 57 and older. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that while no formal offers have gone out, the conglomerate is looking to save costs by offering buyout packages to select employees across the entire company who have been with it for 10 or more years and who are age 57 and older. More from The Hollywood ReporterMIPCOM: 'That's My Jam' Heading to Europe (and Mongolia)Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Inks NBCUniversal DealNBCUniversal Plans to Turn BravoCon Into Its Next Big Business The voluntary early...
The Hollywood Reporter

Lucy Simon, Tony-Nominated Composer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies at 82

Lucy Simon, the composer and sister of pop superstar Carly Simon who received a Tony nomination in 1991 for her work on the long-running Broadway musical The Secret Garden, has died. She was 82. Simon died Thursday at her home in Piedmont, New York, after a long battle with breast cancer, a family spokesperson announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterRon Masak, Sheriff Mort Metzger on 'Murder, She Wrote,' Dies at 86Mike Schank, Character in Cult Favorite 'American Movie,' Dies at 53Robbie Coltrane, Comic Performer Who Played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' Movies, Dies at 72 She and Carly began their careers in Provincetown, Massachusetts,...
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Makes Return to Pop in New ‘Midnights’ Album, Will Release Music Movies for Songs

When the clock struck midnight, a new music era began for Taylor Swift as she debuted her 10th studio album, Midnights. When announcing the album, Swift hinted that it would share more personal stories, something she moved away from with her Folklore and Evermore albums, and described it as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTaylor Swift Details "Nightmare Scenarios," "Intrusive Thoughts" in "Anti-Hero" Music Video2022 American Music Awards: Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Among Top NomineesHarry Styles Leads Nominations for MTV EMAs “This is a collection of music written in the middle of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Unearthing a Forgotten Episode of Hollywood’s Blacklist Era, 75 Years Later

Seventy-five years ago, the House Committee on Un-American Activities (HUAC for purposes of pronunciation) launched the first of its series of postwar investigations into alleged communist subversion in Hollywood. The show trial was staged from Oct. 20 to 30, 1947, and you can probably rewind the newsreel images in your mind’s eye: the unhinged committee chairman, J. Parnell Thomas (D-N.J.), yelling over witnesses and furiously pounding his gavel; the compliant straight men accusing former colleagues of the most unpatriotic heresies in Cold War America; and the backtalking recalcitrants being hauled away from the witness table mid-harangue.More from The Hollywood Reporter"Everybody...
The Hollywood Reporter

Audie Cornish’s CNN Podcast to Premiere Next Month

Audie Cornish, the venerated NPR host who left the public radio giant in January to join CNN and the now-shuttered CNN+, will premiere her first podcast with CNN Audio, The Assignment With Audie Cornish, on Nov. 17. Releasing Thursdays on all major podcast platforms, the show will feature interviews with “everyday people” at the center of debates happening in the arts, education, politics, business and sports, according to CNN.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok's Head of Content Partnerships Leaves for Spotify'Drink Champs' Pulls Kanye West Episode Due to "False and Hurtful" Comments About George FloydYouTube to Let Advertisers Target Podcast Listeners “I’m thrilled...
The Hollywood Reporter

CAA’s Joanna Popper Shares About Anthony Hopkins’ First NFT Drop and Opportunities in the Metaverse

CAA chief metaverse officer Joanna Popper knew Anthony Hopkins’ first non-fungible token drop would be popular but didn’t anticipate it selling out in seven minutes. Popper joined The Hollywood Reporter senior business editor Ashley Cullins on Wednesday in a keynote Q&A at THR’s annual Power Business Managers event. She discussed topics ranging from the evolution of the internet to capitalizing on opportunities in the metaverse to the Bored Ape Yacht Club.More from The Hollywood ReporterSalary Survey: What Hollywood Earns Now, From Stars to C-Suite ExecsRichard Feldstein: A Rock Star Business ManagerHollywood Reporter's Power Business Managers Event Returns Popper explained that the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Angelina Jolie to Play Maria Callas in Next Biopic From Pablo Larrain

Following his Princess Diana biopic 'Spencer,' Larrain has found his next subject in the famed opera singer. Jackie and Spencer director Pablo Larraín looks set to continue to focus his lens on some of the most famous women in modern history, and has found his next subject in soprano Maria Callas. The Chilean director has also tapped another, equally well-known, figure to play his lead in Angelina Jolie.
The Hollywood Reporter

Joel Kinnaman to Star in ‘The Silent Hour’ Action Thriller, Brad Anderson to Direct

Joel Kinnaman is set to star in the action thriller The Silent Hour, with Brad Anderson on board to direct for AGC Studios and Meridian Pictures. The Boston-set crime drama will see Kinnaman play a police detective who suffers a workplace accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, as an interpreter for the police department, he battles a team of corrupt cops trying to eliminate a deaf murder witness in an apartment building.More from The Hollywood ReporterRetta, Molly Bernard Join Glen Powell in Richard Linklater Action Comedy 'Hitman' as Production StartsTIFF: Anna Kendrick's Directorial Debut 'The Dating Game' Sells...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Adam’ Star Sarah Shahi Talks Sacrifices of Being a Working Mother in Hollywood and That Cameo Surprise

[This story contains spoilers for Black Adam.] For Sarah Shahi, Black Adam is more than just the biggest film role of her career. Shahi has been a working actor for over 20 years, and in that time, she’s become a prolific TV star with notable roles on series such as Person of Interest, The Sopranos and The L Word. Currently, she’s the lead of the Netflix romantic drama Sex/Life, which put up substantial numbers upon its debut in July 2021, but like most of her projects, it’s certainly not one that she can share with her 13-year-old son and 7-year-old twins.More...
The Hollywood Reporter

Snap Revenue Rises, but Losses Widen as Restructuring Hits Earnings

Snap Inc. reported $1.13 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2022 amid a period of tumult in which it pulled its forward-looking guidance, laid off some 20 percent of its employees and completely restructured its operations. Revenue was up 6 percent from a year prior, but essentially flat with Q2. Snap reported a net loss of $360 million, owing in part to extensive restructuring charges.More from The Hollywood ReporterSocial Media Giants to Top Creators: Your Terms of Service Have ChangedSnap Unveils Inaugural Class for $120K Black Creator Accelerator ProgramBarstool Sports Bets That Live Event Coverage Can "Take Us Into...
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin Film Festival to Publish Study on Founder Alfred Bauer’s Nazi Past

Two years after shocking revelations about the secret Nazi past of Berlin International Film Festival founder Alfred Bauer, the Berlinale will publish the findings of an independent study on Bauer the festival commissioned with the Leibniz Institute for Contemporary History (IfZ).  The Berlinale will also hold a public panel discussion on the study and its revelations Nov. 2 in Berlin. More from The Hollywood ReporterAngelina Jolie to Play Maria Callas in Next Biopic from Pablo LarrainMichael Shannon, Kiersey Clemons, Barbie Ferreira to Star in Drag Comedy Drama 'The Young King'Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney Set for Special Award From People of Wales  Bauer helped...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy