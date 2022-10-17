ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon, MI

9&10 News

Grand Traverse County Man Wins Big in Fantasy 5 Jackpot from Michigan Lottery

A Grand Traverse County man was amazed when he saw his special set of Fantasy 5 numbers come up on TV and realized he’d won the game’s $325,211 jackpot. The lucky 66-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Sept. 23 drawing to win the big prize: 07-14-22-34-38. He bought his winning ticket at Shady Lane Market, located at 5981 South West Bay Shore Drive in Suttons Bay.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Crawford County Avalanche

Sno-Trac Village looking to bring snowmobile museum to the area

Snowmobile repair center and campground facility located off of Lovells Road seeking donations, assistance, association members. Sno-Trac Village Snowmobile Center Camping & Cabins, located northeast of Grayling off of Lovells Road, is looking to bring a snowmobile museum to Michigan’s Lower Peninsula to serve as a “tourist attraction.”
GRAYLING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man hopes to find site of parents' 1977 plane crash in Michigan

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is asking for Michiganders' help in locating the site of his parents' plane crash, which has not been located in over 40 years. John Block Sr. and Jean Block have been missing since July 4, 1977, according to their son John Block Jr. Block Jr....
LUZERNE, MI
Up North Voice

Rob Jacoby, 61, of Houghton Lake

Robert A. Jacoby Jr., 61, of Houghton Lake aka “Robbie”, “Rob Bob”, “RBJ”, “Dad”, “Handsome Rob” died Friday October 7, 2022 of pneumonia. Rob was born on Halloween October 31, 1960 to parents Bob & Carole Jacoby. 1979 Rob graduated from Houghton Lake High School. 1982 he served as a diesel mechanic for the US Army and was overseas in Korea on the DMZ. In 1985 Rob was honorably discharged and moved to Arizona. He became a mechanic for South West Marine.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Up North Voice

Jerry McCormick, 84, of Roscommon

Gerald Neil McCormick, age 84, of Roscommon, died on Friday, October 14, 2022, at his home in the presence and comfort of his family. Jerry was born January 1, 1938, Lansing, Michigan, the son of Neil and Cora (McInnis) McCormick. Jerry was a veteran having served his country in the...
ROSCOMMON, MI
Up North Voice

Gaylord Post welcomes Detective Sergeant Casperson

GAYLORD – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post is welcoming Detective Sergeant Brenda Casperson to northern Michigan. D/Sgt. Casperson transferred from the MSP Paw Paw Post to the MSP Gaylord Post effective Sunday, October 16, 2022. D/Sgt. Casperson grew up in Flint. She earned her bachelor’s degree in...
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

80th Ave. Closing To Transport Plane To Evart Airport

On Thursday, Oct. 20, 80th Ave. in Evart will be closed to transport a plane to the airport. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Highland Township back on Oct. 8 due to mechanical difficulties. This Thursday, the Osceola County Road Commission and other agencies will be...
EVART, MI
Up North Voice

Roscommon United Way gets $250,000 grant

HOUGHTON LAKE – The Consumers Energy Foundation announced a $250,000 grant to Roscommon United Way for the establishment of a mobile soup kitchen. The money comes via the Consumers “People Awards.”. The program will provide meals to county residents living within certain income guidelines. The grant will also...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Man Takes Traverse City Ambulance for a Joyride

It was an unusual end to a fairly typical medical run for the Traverse City Fire Department, when someone drove off in their ambulance. “Rescue 1 here was on a medical call. When the guys finished up with the call they went outside and noticed the ambulance was missing,” Fire Capt. Steve Ball says.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Up North Voice

Matthew Williams, 62, of Beaverton

Matthew B. Williams, 62, of Beaverton, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born on June 10, 1960 in Clare, Mi, the son of Robert H. and Marlene A Williams. He graduated from Beaverton High School and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was employed at Robinson Industries for 34 years as a Pattern maker. Matt married Charity North and they shared 19 wonderful years together. His hobbies included fishing, camping, and hunting with his friends and family.
BEAVERTON, MI
9&10 News

Proposal to Change Traverse City Streets to Two-Ways is Passed by Commissioners

Traverse City Commissioners are backing a proposal to turn a number of one way streets into two-ways for a two year experiment. And it will happen sooner than expected. The suggestion by the Downtown Development Authority was approved by the City Commission Monday night, and will allow for a two year pilot program for State Street, and parts of Boardman and Pine Streets. They’ll be converted for two way traffic.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

