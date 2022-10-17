Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Traverse County Man Wins Big in Fantasy 5 Jackpot from Michigan Lottery
A Grand Traverse County man was amazed when he saw his special set of Fantasy 5 numbers come up on TV and realized he’d won the game’s $325,211 jackpot. The lucky 66-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Sept. 23 drawing to win the big prize: 07-14-22-34-38. He bought his winning ticket at Shady Lane Market, located at 5981 South West Bay Shore Drive in Suttons Bay.
Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Torch Lake Estate
For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to a stunning home on the shores of Torch Lake in Antrim County.
Crawford County Avalanche
Sno-Trac Village looking to bring snowmobile museum to the area
Snowmobile repair center and campground facility located off of Lovells Road seeking donations, assistance, association members. Sno-Trac Village Snowmobile Center Camping & Cabins, located northeast of Grayling off of Lovells Road, is looking to bring a snowmobile museum to Michigan’s Lower Peninsula to serve as a “tourist attraction.”
UpNorthLive.com
Man hopes to find site of parents' 1977 plane crash in Michigan
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is asking for Michiganders' help in locating the site of his parents' plane crash, which has not been located in over 40 years. John Block Sr. and Jean Block have been missing since July 4, 1977, according to their son John Block Jr. Block Jr....
Up North Voice
Rob Jacoby, 61, of Houghton Lake
Robert A. Jacoby Jr., 61, of Houghton Lake aka “Robbie”, “Rob Bob”, “RBJ”, “Dad”, “Handsome Rob” died Friday October 7, 2022 of pneumonia. Rob was born on Halloween October 31, 1960 to parents Bob & Carole Jacoby. 1979 Rob graduated from Houghton Lake High School. 1982 he served as a diesel mechanic for the US Army and was overseas in Korea on the DMZ. In 1985 Rob was honorably discharged and moved to Arizona. He became a mechanic for South West Marine.
Up North Voice
Jerry McCormick, 84, of Roscommon
Gerald Neil McCormick, age 84, of Roscommon, died on Friday, October 14, 2022, at his home in the presence and comfort of his family. Jerry was born January 1, 1938, Lansing, Michigan, the son of Neil and Cora (McInnis) McCormick. Jerry was a veteran having served his country in the...
Up North Voice
Gaylord Post welcomes Detective Sergeant Casperson
GAYLORD – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post is welcoming Detective Sergeant Brenda Casperson to northern Michigan. D/Sgt. Casperson transferred from the MSP Paw Paw Post to the MSP Gaylord Post effective Sunday, October 16, 2022. D/Sgt. Casperson grew up in Flint. She earned her bachelor’s degree in...
Michigan man convicted of killing neighbor’s dog after animal walked into his yard
CHARLEVOIX, MI -- A Boyne City man faces up to four years in prison after he was convicted last week of third degree killing or torturing of an animal. According to 9&10 News, Jared Friedrich, 31, testified during the trial to shooting a neighbor’s dog that had gotten loose and wandered into his yard.
Country Christmas In Traverse City Opening Again For Just 3 Days
It isn’t even Halloween yet, but this weekend there’s a good reason to start thinking about Christmas. Country Christmas, owned by a husband and wife, was open more than 35 years. They closed their doors a couple of years ago after the husband passed away. However, their children...
ClickOnDetroit.com
World’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens in Michigan: How to walk it
There’s a new thing to add to your Michigan to-do list: walking a giant suspension bridge, the longest of its kind in the world. SkyBridge Michigan, the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge, officially opened on Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking...
80th Ave. Closing To Transport Plane To Evart Airport
On Thursday, Oct. 20, 80th Ave. in Evart will be closed to transport a plane to the airport. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Highland Township back on Oct. 8 due to mechanical difficulties. This Thursday, the Osceola County Road Commission and other agencies will be...
UpNorthLive.com
High winds take down trees, power lines across parts of northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Wind gusts of more than 40 m.p.h. continue across northern Michigan, creating some power outages. As you travel Tuesday morning, be aware of tree limbs that may be scattered. In Antrim County traffic on M-88 and Beadle Road in Central Lake Township is closed due to...
Up North Voice
Roscommon United Way gets $250,000 grant
HOUGHTON LAKE – The Consumers Energy Foundation announced a $250,000 grant to Roscommon United Way for the establishment of a mobile soup kitchen. The money comes via the Consumers “People Awards.”. The program will provide meals to county residents living within certain income guidelines. The grant will also...
Lansing auto group opens new Cadillac dealership, shows off all-electric car
It has got all the bells and whistles and then some, and a local Lansing dealership is letting customers get up close and personal with it for the very first time.
Man Takes Traverse City Ambulance for a Joyride
It was an unusual end to a fairly typical medical run for the Traverse City Fire Department, when someone drove off in their ambulance. “Rescue 1 here was on a medical call. When the guys finished up with the call they went outside and noticed the ambulance was missing,” Fire Capt. Steve Ball says.
Power Outage Causes Grand Traverse School to Close
Grand Traverse Academy was closed Tuesday due to a power outage. The building got power back just before noon Tuesday. But they weren’t the only place without power in Grand Traverse County. Outages popped up across the county thanks to high winds. Several power lines were down and some...
Gaylord Man Arrested After Plotting Murder for Hire of Ex-Girlfriend
A Gaylord man was arrested after telling an inmate in the Charlevoix County Jail he would bail him out of jail if the inmate would kill someone, according to Michigan State Police. Caleb Beesley, 26, who was already serving time in jail for an unrelated charge, was about to be...
Michigan cannabis business owner stunned by state police SWAT-style raid
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- It was quiet morning on Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Traverse City’s Great Lakes Hemp Supplements, a cannabis business with CBD products and a decal on the window that reads, “healers not dealers.”. The solace shattered. “This is raid,” shouted Michigan state troopers who rushed...
Up North Voice
Matthew Williams, 62, of Beaverton
Matthew B. Williams, 62, of Beaverton, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born on June 10, 1960 in Clare, Mi, the son of Robert H. and Marlene A Williams. He graduated from Beaverton High School and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was employed at Robinson Industries for 34 years as a Pattern maker. Matt married Charity North and they shared 19 wonderful years together. His hobbies included fishing, camping, and hunting with his friends and family.
Proposal to Change Traverse City Streets to Two-Ways is Passed by Commissioners
Traverse City Commissioners are backing a proposal to turn a number of one way streets into two-ways for a two year experiment. And it will happen sooner than expected. The suggestion by the Downtown Development Authority was approved by the City Commission Monday night, and will allow for a two year pilot program for State Street, and parts of Boardman and Pine Streets. They’ll be converted for two way traffic.
