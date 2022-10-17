Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Zion Williamson’s homecoming wasn’t perfect, but it helped lift Pelicans over Hornets
Zion Williamson was finally free, finally loose on a fast break in the third quarter, finally a few hard steps and a leap and a slam away from sending the Charlotte Hornets’ towel-waving crowd into a frenzy for the wrong team. But the moment everyone was waiting for never...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cam Johnson top performer amongst former Tar Heels in NBA opening slate
Nine former Tar Heels took the floor in the NBA's full slate of opening games on Wednesday. In his first opening night start, Suns' starting forward Cam Johnson was the most productive of them all. In his team's 107-105 comeback win over the Mavericks, Johnson scored 15 points in 27 minutes, shooting 6-13 from the field and 50% from three.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Blaming "Brownie" won't fix Cleveland's fortunes
In our last episode, we examined the possibility that the Cleveland Guardians' fortunes turned when they replaced their longtime mascot, the embarrassing Chief Wahoo. Having seen the baseball team's fortunes turn, that ominous rumbling you're hearing along Lake Erie is the rising anger of Cleveland Browns fans in response to the team's current...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Atlanta System’: A Look Behind Falcons Coach Arthur Smith’s ‘Tough’ Offense
Atlanta Falcons second-year coach Arthur Smith arrived in Jan. 2021 with a reputation. Smith spent the previous two years as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator, leading a top-3 rushing offense in both campaigns and fielding the third-best overall offense in 2020. And yet, Smith's first season at the helm showed...
Raleigh News & Observer
Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code MCBETFULL Activates $1250 First-Bet Insurance
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Don’t look now, but all of the New York NFL teams are red hot and winning money for those who have been faithful enough to bet their cold, hard cash upon. At Caesars Sportsbook NY, first-time customers can get first-bet insurance up to $1,250 and a combined 2,000 Tier and Rewards Credits by using the Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code MCBETFULL.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘His legacy is gonna live on’: Panthers players, coach react to Christian McCaffrey trade
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold hopes Christian McCaffrey wins a Super Bowl this season with the San Francisco 49ers. “I’m excited to see what he can do out there, to be quite honest,” Darnold said on Friday, “(He is) the best player I’ve played with, just the most discipline. Probably one of the best teammates I’ve ever had as well. ... If he does get a chance to compete in the playoffs, yeah, I’d be very happy.”
Five Matthew Tkachuk stats to add perspective to strong first five games with Panthers
If there has been one constant so far through the Florida Panthers’ first five games of the 2022-23 season, it has been the performance of All-Star winger Matthew Tkachuk.
Raleigh News & Observer
Caesars Kansas Promo Code MCBETFULL Scores $1250 Bonus for Chiefs, CFB & More
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The exhilaration of wagering on October sports like the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and college football can only be surpassed by the elation of tapping into the Caesars Sportsbook Kansas promo code MCBETFULL. This welcome bonus provides new customers with first-bet insurance of up to $1,250.
Raleigh News & Observer
N’Keal Harry Excited to Face Patriots and “Pop Some Pads”
It would be easy for N'Keal Harry to overplay this one in his mind before he actually plays the game. The Bears wide receiver finally gets to make his debut for Chicago and it's against the team that traded him in July, Bill Belichick's New England Patriots. He's more interested in winning than personal scores.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers trade star RB Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco 49ers for multiple picks
The Carolina Panthers are moving on from one of their few cornerstone players. The Panthers traded former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday for multiple draft picks, a league source confirmed to The Observer late Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.
Raleigh News & Observer
With Christian McCaffrey traded, what happens to the Carolina Panthers’ offense?
Watching a healthy Christian McCaffrey carry the Carolina Panthers’ offense in 2022 was fun for fantasy football while it lasted. After missing 23 of 33 games in 2020 and 2021 with ankle, shoulder, thigh and hamstring injuries, McCaffrey returned this season as an ironman. In six games, the standout...
Raleigh News & Observer
Key Broncos in Search of Historical Milestones vs. Jets
The Denver Broncos reeling. Amid a three-game slide, the team made the bold decision to pull quarterback Russell Wilson from the starting lineup as he deals with a hamstring injury. That means Brett Rypien will get the second start of his career, which will also be his second start vs....
Raleigh News & Observer
5 Things to Watch: Steelers vs. Dolphins
Fresh off a huge upset win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pittsburgh Steelers once again look to play the role of spoiler this weekend. Currently slated as touchdown underdogs on the road, it's abundantly clear that Vegas isn't giving the team much of a shot in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. For two teams looking to propel themselves into Wild Card territory, this is a primetime matchup in more ways than one.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers Have Rejected Multiple Trade Offers Involving Its ‘Young Core’
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has had a busy week and as the November 1 trade deadline nears, his phone will continue to stay ringing off the hook as other teams continue to inquire about Carolina's top talent. On Monday, the Panthers sent wide receiver Robbie Anderson to Arizona for a...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Week 7 Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons
The Bengals welcome the Falcons to Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's a battle of 3-3 teams. Cincinnati is hoping to continue make their turn in the right direction after a disappointing start to the season, whereas Atlanta is one of the NFL's Cinderella stories. The Bengals are heavy favorites...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dolphins Sign Shell, Make Other Moves Ahead of Pittsburgh Game
The Miami Dolphins' customary Saturday moves included the usual practice squad elevations, along with a move on the 53-man roster that seemed inevitable. Veteran tackle Brandon Shell, who was elevated from the practice squad the past two games, was signed to the 53-man roster to fill one of the two openings the Dolphins created this week.
Raleigh News & Observer
Road Games Mean Different Challenge for Alexander
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After locking up Garrett Wilson last week, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is up for another challenge this week. Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin is coming off back-to-back seasons of 87 receptions for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns in 2020 and 77 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. While he is third on the team in receptions to start this season, he is a legit No. 1 receiver.
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Kenneth Walker III ‘Doing Some Amazing Things On the Field’Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Kenneth Walker III ‘Doing Some Amazing Things On the Field’
When the Seattle Seahawks drafted Kenneth Walker III out of Michigan State in the second round of the 2022 draft, the question became how long would Seattle wait to give him the number of carries a lead running back would receive. Well, that answer would come during the game against...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘The Best Guys’: Texans’ Tytus Howard Vs. Raiders Standout Maxx Crosby
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans right offensive tackle Tytus Howard is ready for a dogfight. The Texans' former first-round draft pick from Alabama State plays the game with an aggressive mentality and never backs down an inch. At 6-foot-5, 322 pounds, Howard has size, strength and power working to his advantage.
Comments / 0