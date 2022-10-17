Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Pet Pals: Vido
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Vido! He's a four-year-old shepherd-mix up for adoption with Rusty's Legacy in McDowell County. He's highly energetic so he would do best in an active family. Vido would do well with older children and would benefit from a fenced in yard. He hasn't had...
WLOS.com
Indigenous artists gather, showcase work in first-ever Intertribal Graffiti and Mural Jam
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time, a collective group of indigenous artists gathered to showcase their work -- on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, for the country's first-ever Intertribal Graffiti and Mural Jam, which happened to take place in Asheville. For hours Saturday, indigenous artists set up...
WLOS.com
Cheers! Asheville artist named one of PBR's 2022 Art Can Contest winners
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville artist is getting some major exposure – on a beer can!. Hannah Bunzey beat about 7,000 entrants from 120-plus countries to be named one of this year’s Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Art Can Contest winners. “It’s pretty amazing. I’m like, that’s...
WLOS.com
JeepFest, cornhole event raises funds for homeless, at-risk youth in Transylvania County
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Calling all Jeeps and Jeep lovers!. Isaac Home Youth Services in Transylvania County held its Fall Jeep Fest and Cornhole Tournament fundraiser Saturday afternoon, Oct. 22 at Oskar Blues Brewery in Brevard. Proceeds from the event aim to benefit homeless or at-risk youth in the...
WLOS.com
Take a self-guided tour, get to know Henderson County artists during 'Fall for Art' event
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 60 Henderson County artists are showing their works -- and their studios -- this weekend, Oct. 21-23, 2022. The self-guided tour lets visitors see the studios and how the artists make their creations. It's also a chance to get to know the...
WLOS.com
Volunteer-driven Hammer and Heart offers home repairs for those in need in Swannanoa
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is helping struggling homeowners maintain their properties. Hammer and Heart offers home repairs for neighbors in need in the Swannanoa Valley. The volunteer-driven organization has completed projects like replacing septic and HVAC systems, as well as mending leaky roofs. Their latest project...
WLOS.com
Brevard residents, leaders celebrate grand opening of $2.5M community center
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Leaders and residents from Brevard gathered Saturday morning, Oct. 22 to celebrate the grand opening of the city's new $2.5 million community center, which replaces its previous facility on the same site. The brand new Mary C Jenkins Community & Cultural Center (MCJCC), located at...
WLOS.com
Tickets on sale for event that benefits local food pantry serving those with HIV, AIDS
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is still time to buy tickets for the Affair in Red -- the signature event of local nonprofit Loving Food Resources. The nonprofit operates a food pantry for western North Carolina residents who are living with HIV/AIDS or are in hospice care. On average,...
WLOS.com
Walton Street Park could get historic landmark designation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A park in Asheville's Southside neighborhood could soon be recognized for its historic significance. Asheville City Council will hold a public hearing next week about designating Walton Street Park and Pool as a Local Historic Landmark. When the park opened in 1939, it was the sole municipal park and swimming area for Asheville’s Black population.
WLOS.com
Community Resource Day spotlights specific services of local nonprofits, agencies
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In Weaverville, more than 20 nonprofits and government agencies took part in a Community Resource Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. The goal of the event, held at Reems Creek-Beech Presbyterian Church, was to inform community members about the different social services being offered around western North Carolina, including volunteer opportunities and how to receive assistance for specific needs.
WLOS.com
Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville letter carrier possibly saves man's life after noticing mail left untouched
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier is being credited with possibly saving a Hendersonville man’s life after he noticed the man's mail went untouched for a day. “As a mail carrier, I feel like our relationship is strong in the community,” Joshua Smith...
WLOS.com
Thanks to Teachers: Kaila Day
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — At Smoky Mountain High School, Freshmen in Kaila Day’s Foundation Health Science class learn how to fill prescriptions, using medical terminology, Tic Tacs and M & M's. "There are two different medications ordered for every patient, so one of you needs to fill one,...
WLOS.com
Chocolate Drop fire 100% contained, 8-10 acres burned, NC Forest Service says
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Half a dozen crews worked to control a wildfire near Columbus in Polk County on Friday. The North Carolina Forest Service estimated 8-10 acres burned before firefighters were able to reach 100% containment on Friday night. A crew from the Mill Spring Volunteer Fire...
WLOS.com
Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm
GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
WLOS.com
Crews battle structure fire at popular Candler wedding venue, officials say
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire crews have been fighting a structure fire on the property of a popular wedding venue in Candler Saturday night -- called The Farm. Officials said 10 different fire departments were on scene Saturday night, Oct. 22, putting out the blaze of a two-story home on the property.
WLOS.com
More than a dozen firearms, 400 pounds of drugs, $40K seized in Asheville arrest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man arrested after a brief chase in North Asheville on Tuesday afternoon now faces numerous drug charges. When Asheville police tried to make contact with Matthew Lynn Goldsmith Jr., 23, he fled in his vehicle. APD K-9 units, in addition to members of Buncombe County Sheriff's Office BCAT and SCET units, also joined the investigation.
WLOS.com
Stolen goods identified in organized theft ring valued at $250K, sheriff's office says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged 14 people in what it is calling an organized crime operation. The sheriff's office says they've recovered more than 4,000 items with a combined value of over $250,000. The operation was centered at Denny's Jewelry and...
WLOS.com
'We knew they were close,' people said of shots that killed mountain educator
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Swain County Schools officials said longtime educator Lambert Wilson was shot and killed Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. Wilson taught at Whittier Elementary and then was principal at East Elementary in Swain County before retiring in 2006.
WLOS.com
Sylva police officers now allowed longer drive times back and forth to work in patrol cars
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva police officers can now drive 30-40 minutes back and forth from their homes to work in their patrol cars. Despite concerns about added gas costs to taxpayers, police chief Chief Chris Hatton said the updated take-home policy is needed for the recruitment and retention of officers. And he said the practice is increasingly common in the area.
