Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Imagine a Day Without Water

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It is hard to imagine life without water for bathing, cooking, cleaning, and even enjoying an occasional beer. AskHRgreen.org has partnered with Hampton Roads Breweries to participate in the annual “Imagine a Day Without Water” awareness event today. Laura Tworek and Seth Caddell...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
thesource.com

Missy Elliott Celebrated And Honored In Her Hometown of Portsmouth, VA

The city of Portsmouth, Virginia honored hip hop legend Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott with the key to the city and a street naming ceremony on Monday. The five-time grammy award winner and Virginia Native Missy Elliott returned home to receive the honor from The State of Virginia, which has declared October 17th as “Missy Elliott Day”. Elliott, her family, and friends like Timbaland and Pusha-T both Norfork, VA natives were treated to marching bands from Hampton University, Elizabeth City University, Manor High School, and Norfolk State University’s marching band who performed a mix of the mega stars hits. The parade lead-up to a ceremony that presented Elliott with a ceremonial key to the city as well as renaming a portion of McClean Street Missy Elliott Blvd. City leaders which included Congressman Bobby Scott and Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled the covered sign, as nearby thousands of fans filled the seats of Manor High School to help celebrate the milestone alongside the hip-hop icon from Portsmouth. “I have always been told to dream big. I couldn’t have dreamed this big. Though I have accomplished many things, I have won many awards, but this trumps all when you get the love from your home,” said Elliott. Missy grew up in Portsmouth, VA where she became active in her church choir before forming the R&B group Sista and rising to fame. The ceremony was held at Manor High School, where Elliott graduated in 1990. “Just being from Virginia, she was the first one of my peers I seen get up and go,” Pusha T said. “She’s always been an inspiration to me for that.” Elliott showed her excitement and made the announcement in an Instagram post that read: “ATTENTION🚨🚨🚨MISSY ELLIOTT BLVD is on the Google Map🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #VA baybeeeeee🙌🏾#757 P-TOWN WAIT🥹 a WHOLE BLVD!🙌🏾 God is good! I am not perfect & I’ve had ups & downs when some doubted me & thought I would give up I PRAYED & got back up everytime🙌🏾Hopefully this will INSPIRE some1 else to KEEP PUSHING! #757 804🙌🏾⬆️🔥” Check out the highlights of the day below.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
vabeach.com

Some Things to Know About Virginia Beach and the Surrounding Area

Virginia Beach history dates back to a time when Native Americans lived in the region for thousands of years before the landing of English colonialists in America at Cape Henry in April 1607. When they landed, they set up the first settlement at Jamestown, it was a permanent settlement and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
travelawaits.com

The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia

I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
allaccess.com

WVBW (100.5 The Vibe)/Hampton Roads, VA Renamed '100.5 Missy FM'

MAX MEDIA R&B/Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 THE VIBE)/HAMPTON ROADS, VA is celebrating five-time GRAMMY winner and HAMPTON ROADS native MISSY ELLIOTT by renaming the station "100.5 MISSY FM" for the day. ELLIOTT returns to her hometown of PORTSMOUTH, VA to get a key to the city and a portion of MCLEAN STREET in PORTSMOUTH renamed MISSY ELLIOTT BOULEVARD.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

CC: Give a Shuck Oyster Roast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast is taking place Sunday in Virginia Beach. Get the details in this community connection. 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast to benefit CHKD is Sunday, October 23, from 4-8 p.m. At The Cove: 1871 North Great...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

USNS Comfort leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for aid mission

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USNS Comfort hospital ship is leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for a scheduled humanitarian aid mission in the Latin America/Caribbean region. The U.S. Fourth Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2022 mission will make stops in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Haiti and Honduras to provide medical and humanitarian assistance. It’s the 12th such mission in the region since 2007 and eighth involving the Comfort, the Navy says.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The Leather Apron In City Center At Oyster Point Is Looking For A New Home

NEWPORT NEWS-The owners of The Leather Apron in City Center at Oyster Point are looking for a new storefront. Husband and wife team Emmanuel and Sabrina Hales opened the doors to their woodwork and home goods store, located at 707 Mariner’s Row, Suite 104, across from Mr. Boil Cajun-style seafood restaurant, on June 1, accomplishing a longtime goal of running their own business.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

