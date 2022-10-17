Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Virginia’s first Amazon robotic fulfillment center opens in Suffolk
Virginia's first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center is open and operating in Suffolk. The facility adds 1,500 new jobs to Hampton Roads. The facility is filled with hundreds of robots helping workers get the job done.
WAVY News 10
Imagine a Day Without Water
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It is hard to imagine life without water for bathing, cooking, cleaning, and even enjoying an occasional beer. AskHRgreen.org has partnered with Hampton Roads Breweries to participate in the annual “Imagine a Day Without Water” awareness event today. Laura Tworek and Seth Caddell...
Amazon opens 3.8 million square foot robotic fulfillment facility in Suffolk
Some new robots have arrived in Hampton Roads all thanks to Amazon. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday visited Suffolk for the grand opening of Amazon's newest robotics fulfillment center.
Norfolk career fair to feature more than 70 employers
The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is set to host its Fall Career Fair. It's happening Oct. 25 at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Brambleton Avenue. More than 70 employees will be present.
Suffolk schools to distribute clear backpacks to some students next week
Starting Monday, students can get the backpacks, on a volunteer basis, during lunch, according to a post on King's Fork High School's Facebook page.
News 3 Investigates looks at trends in Hampton Roads rental industry since 2019
News 3 Investigates is taking a deep dive on how housing is in Hampton Roads, including how the local rental industry has been over the past 3 years.
thesource.com
Missy Elliott Celebrated And Honored In Her Hometown of Portsmouth, VA
The city of Portsmouth, Virginia honored hip hop legend Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott with the key to the city and a street naming ceremony on Monday. The five-time grammy award winner and Virginia Native Missy Elliott returned home to receive the honor from The State of Virginia, which has declared October 17th as “Missy Elliott Day”. Elliott, her family, and friends like Timbaland and Pusha-T both Norfork, VA natives were treated to marching bands from Hampton University, Elizabeth City University, Manor High School, and Norfolk State University’s marching band who performed a mix of the mega stars hits. The parade lead-up to a ceremony that presented Elliott with a ceremonial key to the city as well as renaming a portion of McClean Street Missy Elliott Blvd. City leaders which included Congressman Bobby Scott and Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled the covered sign, as nearby thousands of fans filled the seats of Manor High School to help celebrate the milestone alongside the hip-hop icon from Portsmouth. “I have always been told to dream big. I couldn’t have dreamed this big. Though I have accomplished many things, I have won many awards, but this trumps all when you get the love from your home,” said Elliott. Missy grew up in Portsmouth, VA where she became active in her church choir before forming the R&B group Sista and rising to fame. The ceremony was held at Manor High School, where Elliott graduated in 1990. “Just being from Virginia, she was the first one of my peers I seen get up and go,” Pusha T said. “She’s always been an inspiration to me for that.” Elliott showed her excitement and made the announcement in an Instagram post that read: “ATTENTION🚨🚨🚨MISSY ELLIOTT BLVD is on the Google Map🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #VA baybeeeeee🙌🏾#757 P-TOWN WAIT🥹 a WHOLE BLVD!🙌🏾 God is good! I am not perfect & I’ve had ups & downs when some doubted me & thought I would give up I PRAYED & got back up everytime🙌🏾Hopefully this will INSPIRE some1 else to KEEP PUSHING! #757 804🙌🏾⬆️🔥” Check out the highlights of the day below.
princessanneindy.com
The Bravest, community join together to help Virginia Beach fire captain fight cancer
VIRGINIA BEACH — Virginia Beach firefighters are rallying behind a colleague who is battling a rare form of cancer, and they’re reaching out to the public to help raise money to help his family. One opportunity to help is scheduled for this evening at The Thin Brew Line...
Franklin News Post
On ‘Missy Elliott Day,’ hip hop superstar tells joyous Portsmouth crowd she always ‘took Virginia’ with her
And, her hometown came out to celebrate her. Portsmouth native and hip-hop star Missy Elliott returned to her alma mater, Manor High School, Monday afternoon for the dedication ceremony of “Missy Elliott Boulevard.”. “757, 804, seven cities, I am so proud to be from Portsmouth, Virginia,” Elliott yelled into...
Virginia Beach community organizes color run in remembrance of local teen
The color run will begin at the Lago Mar Park, 801 Casa Verde Way, Virginia Beach 23456 at 10 a.m. on October 30. It is open to students and community members, both kids and adults.
vabeach.com
Some Things to Know About Virginia Beach and the Surrounding Area
Virginia Beach history dates back to a time when Native Americans lived in the region for thousands of years before the landing of English colonialists in America at Cape Henry in April 1607. When they landed, they set up the first settlement at Jamestown, it was a permanent settlement and...
Newport News mayoral candidates debate important topics impacting the city
The four candidates running to become the mayor of Newport News came together Thursday at Christopher Newport University for a debate involving various topics.
Rap Star Missy Elliott Gets Her Own Street in Virginia
She might not be able to stand the rain but now she can stand on her very own street. That’s right, the Grammy Award-winning rap star Missy Elliott has earned her very own street in Virginia. On Monday (October 17), Elliott also received a key to the city, as...
Virginia Beach business struggling with high number of no-show job applicants
As we approach the holidays, some Virinia Beach businesses are reporting greater-than-ever struggles with finding workers.
travelawaits.com
The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
Missy Elliott celebrated in Portsmouth, gets key to city
Portsmouth officially has a street named after one of the most famous singers to come.
allaccess.com
WVBW (100.5 The Vibe)/Hampton Roads, VA Renamed '100.5 Missy FM'
MAX MEDIA R&B/Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 THE VIBE)/HAMPTON ROADS, VA is celebrating five-time GRAMMY winner and HAMPTON ROADS native MISSY ELLIOTT by renaming the station "100.5 MISSY FM" for the day. ELLIOTT returns to her hometown of PORTSMOUTH, VA to get a key to the city and a portion of MCLEAN STREET in PORTSMOUTH renamed MISSY ELLIOTT BOULEVARD.
WAVY News 10
CC: Give a Shuck Oyster Roast
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast is taking place Sunday in Virginia Beach. Get the details in this community connection. 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast to benefit CHKD is Sunday, October 23, from 4-8 p.m. At The Cove: 1871 North Great...
WAVY News 10
USNS Comfort leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for aid mission
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USNS Comfort hospital ship is leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for a scheduled humanitarian aid mission in the Latin America/Caribbean region. The U.S. Fourth Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2022 mission will make stops in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Haiti and Honduras to provide medical and humanitarian assistance. It’s the 12th such mission in the region since 2007 and eighth involving the Comfort, the Navy says.
peninsulachronicle.com
The Leather Apron In City Center At Oyster Point Is Looking For A New Home
NEWPORT NEWS-The owners of The Leather Apron in City Center at Oyster Point are looking for a new storefront. Husband and wife team Emmanuel and Sabrina Hales opened the doors to their woodwork and home goods store, located at 707 Mariner’s Row, Suite 104, across from Mr. Boil Cajun-style seafood restaurant, on June 1, accomplishing a longtime goal of running their own business.
Comments / 0