Alaska Department Of Fish And Game Will Begin Mailing Annual Sport Fishing Surveys

Anglers who purchased an Alaska sport fishing license in 2022 may soon receive a copy of the 2022 Alaska Sport Fishing Survey. This is an annual mail-survey conducted by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) to assess where sport fishing occurs and estimate how many fish are caught and kept from sport fishing locations across Alaska.
ALASKA STATE

