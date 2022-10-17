Read full article on original website
Alaska Department Of Fish And Game Will Begin Mailing Annual Sport Fishing Surveys
Anglers who purchased an Alaska sport fishing license in 2022 may soon receive a copy of the 2022 Alaska Sport Fishing Survey. This is an annual mail-survey conducted by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) to assess where sport fishing occurs and estimate how many fish are caught and kept from sport fishing locations across Alaska.
