Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette, Toyota Supra Destroyed While Street Racing In Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) took one suspect into custody this past Monday after a high-speed race on public roads resulted in the destruction of a Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray. The other suspect was taken directly to the hospital. In a Facebook post, LVMPD responded to calls around...
gmauthority.com
Turbo Chevy Cheyenne Takes On Supercharged Ford F-150: Video
We’re headed back to the drag strip for yet another Chevy versus Ford racing matchup, but this time, we’re watching it all go down between a pair of boosted pickups as a turbocharged Chevy Cheyenne takes on a supercharged Ford F-150. Once again coming to us from the...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado EV WT Will Initially Be Offered With These Two Colors
Making its debut early this year, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is a watershed moment for the Silverado nameplate, introducing an all-new, all-electric variant of the highly popular pickup. Now, as production nears, the first units of the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV units will notably be available in one of just two colors.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Blazer EV PPV Will Be Brand’s Quickest-Ever Police Package Offered
GM currently offers several different vehicles for law enforcement duties, including the Chevy Tahoe PPV (Police Pursuit Vehicle) and Chevy Silverado 1500 PPV. However, when it’s released, the upcoming Chevy Blazer EV PPV will be the brand’s quickest-ever Police Package. The civilian-spec 2024 Chevy Blazer EV made its...
gmauthority.com
GM Working On 2024 Cadillac CT5 Refresh: Exclusive
The Cadillac CT5 has soldiered on with relatively small changes and updates since originally launching for the 2020 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that GM is currently working on a Cadillac CT5 refresh for the 2024 model year. Here are our exclusive details. This CT5 mid-cycle refresh will...
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
gmauthority.com
Midsize GMC Hummer EV Pickup Under Consideration
GM is considering the development of a new midsize GMC Hummer EV Pickup model to be sold alongside the full-size Pickup and SUV already revealed. According to a recent report from Bloomberg, which cites anonymous sources familiar with the matter, a smaller all-electric GMC Hummer EV Pickup is already in the design concept stage at GM’s studio in California. Sources say that the project is considered a “priority,” and is likely to get the green light for full-fledged production.
gmauthority.com
GM Benchmarking Electric BMW i4 Gran Coupe
GM is diving head first into the nascent but still growing electric vehicle space, with plans to cover a wide variety of segments by launching 30 new EVs globally by 2025. To that end, the Detroit-based automaker is also evaluating rival EVs on sale today, including the BMW i4 Gran Coupe.
gmauthority.com
Poll: How Long Have You Been Waiting For Your GM Vehicle?
It’s no secret that automotive production has been hit hard by supply chain issues, with some customers waiting a very long time indeed to park their new ride in their driveway. Now, we want to know – how long have you been waiting for your GM vehicle?. Obviously,...
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Silverado HD Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
GM has launched a customer satisfaction program to begin retrofitting heated seats for certain units of the 2022 Chevy Silverado HD affected by the global microchip shortage, GM Authority has learned. As GM Authority covered previously, a variety of Chevy models have faced constraints for heated seats as a result...
gmauthority.com
2011 Chevy Impala Nascar Sprint Cup Race Car Up For Sale
The name Jeff Gordon is more or less synonymous with Nascar, with Gordon enjoying a lengthy racing career spread across more than two decades that includes a long list of wins and championship victories. Now, Gordon’s 2011 Chevy Impala Nascar Sprint Cup race car is up for grabs. This...
Op-Ed: To save the Earth, think like a 'blue water' sailor
On the ocean in a small boat, you can't escape the limits of the resources that keep you alive — water, food, power.
gmauthority.com
GM Estimates That EVs Will Soon Cost The Same As ICE Vehicles
GM just released a new episode of its educational EV web series in South America, claiming that EVs will soon cost the same as equivalent internal combustion vehicles. The automaker estimates that the price of electric vehicle batteries will continue to fall in the short and medium term, as the development of new, more sustainable chemical compounds advances and zero-emission vehicles are produced on a larger scale. This will allow EVs to soon benefit from a lower production cost that translates into a final price equivalent to a combustion vehicle of similar size and characteristics.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Escalade Discount Offers Non-Existent In October 2022
In October 2022, Cadillac Escalade discount offers remain non-existent as they have for more than a year now. Below, check out details on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade and extended-length Escalade ESV, including the new high-performance, supercharged 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. Cadillac Escalade Incentives. There are no Cadillac Escalade discount offers during...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Trailblazer Running At 8 Days Supply As Of October 2022
National inventory for the Chevy Trailblazer crossover was running at eight days supply as of the beginning of October, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with GM’s inventory situation. A 60-day supply is considered optimal in the U.S. auto industry. The eight-day supply is an improvement over last...
gmauthority.com
Ringbrothers To Unveil K5 Chevy Blazer, Camaro And Loadmaster Builds At SEMA 2022
The Ringbrothers are known for their no-expense-spared, over-the-top vehicle builds. Brothers Jim and Mike Ring have built some of the most unique and truly awe-inspiring custom vehicles, including a bespoke two-door fastback coupe know as the Cadillac Madam V, a K5 Chevy Blazer bought at auction by the rapper Future, and a custom Chevy Camaro known as “The Grinch”, to name just a few examples. For their next projects, the Ringbrothers have teased a K5 Chevy Blazer, a 1969 Chevy Camaro, and a 1948 Chevy Loadmaster ahead of their reveals at SEMA 2022.
gmauthority.com
GM Stock Value Up 6 Percent During Week Of October 17 – October 21, 2022
The value of GM stock rose during the week of October 17th to October 21st, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $35.00 per share, representing an increase of $2.11 per share, or 6.42 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $32.89.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD WT: First Pictures
GM revealed the fully refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD in September, debuting a variety of updates and changes for the heavy-duty pickup truck. Now, we’re getting our first look at the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD WT in the Regular Cab body configuration with these new photos. Although we’ve previously...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Bolt EV Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EV adds one new exterior color to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of seven exterior colors offered on the all-electric subcompact crossover, which include:
gmauthority.com
Chevy Colorado Discount Offers $750 Off In October 2022
In October 2022, a Chevy Colorado discount offers $750 off the 2022 Colorado. A $1,000 accessory allowance continues as part of Chevy Truck Season in October. Eligible GM and associated accessories include sport bar, bedliner, tubular nudge bar, assist steps, wheels, and more. In addition, a national lease is available...
Comments / 0