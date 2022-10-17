GM just released a new episode of its educational EV web series in South America, claiming that EVs will soon cost the same as equivalent internal combustion vehicles. The automaker estimates that the price of electric vehicle batteries will continue to fall in the short and medium term, as the development of new, more sustainable chemical compounds advances and zero-emission vehicles are produced on a larger scale. This will allow EVs to soon benefit from a lower production cost that translates into a final price equivalent to a combustion vehicle of similar size and characteristics.

