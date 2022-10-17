ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVLT Meteorologist Jacob Durham joins Montvale Elementary for Career and College Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Montvale Elementary School held a Career and College Day for its students. Students were able to hear from Meteorologist Jacob Durham on what happens on a daily basis for a meteorologist. Jacob was able to read a book on various weather phenomena and explain how they form. The students had lots of great questions and were eager to learn what it took to be a meteorologist as well as talk about what its like to be on TV. They were eager to learn about the weather for their upcoming field trip as well.
Knoxville man convicted of killing wife in front of kids sentenced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man convicted of killing his wife in front of her kids was sentenced Friday, according to District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office. Horace Andrew Tyler Nuñez, 30, was convicted of first degree murder and four counts of reckless endangerment after shooting and killing...
Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old giraffe at Zoo Knoxville has been placed under hospice care due to his declining health. Jumbe, one of the oldest giraffes in the United States, recently began exhibiting signs of pain with movement, according to Zoo Knoxville officials. While his veterinary team and caretakers from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine have managed his pain with medication, a release stated that he had reached the maximum dosage that can be safely given to him.
Tracking one last cold night before the 70s return - with a little rain

Brush fire causes delays in White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews. The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line. “Please seek alternative routes and avoid...
What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot.’ They are not the first business to use the concept; the Angel Shot has become a national trend, aimed at keeping bars and restaurants safe.
White Pine fire crews responding to brush fire

