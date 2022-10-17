KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Montvale Elementary School held a Career and College Day for its students. Students were able to hear from Meteorologist Jacob Durham on what happens on a daily basis for a meteorologist. Jacob was able to read a book on various weather phenomena and explain how they form. The students had lots of great questions and were eager to learn what it took to be a meteorologist as well as talk about what its like to be on TV. They were eager to learn about the weather for their upcoming field trip as well.

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO