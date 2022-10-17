Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvlt.tv
WVLT Meteorologist Jacob Durham joins Montvale Elementary for Career and College Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Montvale Elementary School held a Career and College Day for its students. Students were able to hear from Meteorologist Jacob Durham on what happens on a daily basis for a meteorologist. Jacob was able to read a book on various weather phenomena and explain how they form. The students had lots of great questions and were eager to learn what it took to be a meteorologist as well as talk about what its like to be on TV. They were eager to learn about the weather for their upcoming field trip as well.
wvlt.tv
‘Hamilton’ is coming to the Tennessee Theatre: How to get your tickets securely
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In February, the hit Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ will grace the stage at the Tennessee Theatre. The show will run for 16 nights, the longest stretch a show has run at the theatre since it started hosting musicals in 2008. As the presale continues for...
wvlt.tv
‘I’m glad I was able to help’ | Rep. Tim Burchett assists with wreck on interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After seeing a wreck on the side of the interstate, one Tennessee representative decided to stop and assist those involved. Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) was traveling to the University of Tennessee game around 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 22 when he saw a wreck on I-75, his office told WVLT News.
wvlt.tv
Hamilton Tickets
Several KPD employees voiced concerns about fairness, race and discrimination. A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care. Updated: 11 hours ago. When it becomes clear that Jumbe’s medications are no longer...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville church to host musical raising awareness for teen suicide
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville community is putting a hard topic in the spotlight; teen suicide. This comes just a few weeks after a high school student took her own life. Now a church is hosting a musical to help raise awareness. “There’s a dire need in our community...
wvlt.tv
Haunted car wash coming to Seymour, benefitting fire department
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking to be spooked? A haunted car wash in Seymour may do the trick. The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its second annual haunted car wash from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Oct. 21, 22, 29 and 30. The event is located at the...
wvlt.tv
Governor Lee assures Tennesseans the state will not require COVID-19 vaccine in schools
Knoxville is now home to a professional soccer team. Black bear hit, killed by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. On average, there are 11 bears killed by motorists in the park each year. CATCH UP QUICK. Updated: 9 hours ago. Your headlines from 10/21 in 8 minutes or...
wvlt.tv
Gov. Lee: Tennessee will not add COVID-19 to list of recommended vaccines for school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A CDC advisory committee is officially recommending all states to add COVID-19 to the list of recommended vaccines for children going to school, but it doesn’t look like Tennessee is going to follow that advice. The move would put the COVID-19 shot on the same...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man convicted of killing wife in front of kids sentenced
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man convicted of killing his wife in front of her kids was sentenced Friday, according to District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office. Horace Andrew Tyler Nuñez, 30, was convicted of first degree murder and four counts of reckless endangerment after shooting and killing...
wvlt.tv
Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old giraffe at Zoo Knoxville has been placed under hospice care due to his declining health. Jumbe, one of the oldest giraffes in the United States, recently began exhibiting signs of pain with movement, according to Zoo Knoxville officials. While his veterinary team and caretakers from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine have managed his pain with medication, a release stated that he had reached the maximum dosage that can be safely given to him.
wvlt.tv
Tracking one last cold night before the 70s return - with a little rain
Several KPD employees voiced concerns about fairness, race and discrimination. Tickets are set to go on sale Monday for a two-week run of Hamilton at the Tennessee Theatre. A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville...
wvlt.tv
‘I’ll never forget that day in my life’ | Knoxville man goes viral for crowd surfing on UT goalpost
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been a week since the thrilling UT Knoxville win over The University of Alabama and so many viral moments have come out from it ever since. Fans lost control after that win, which will go down in school history. “I called it right before,”...
wvlt.tv
Brush fire causes delays in White Pine
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews. The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line. “Please seek alternative routes and avoid...
wvlt.tv
‘You have to work five times harder’ | Knoxville police officers voice concerns in survey
UT Martin asking Vol fans for donations for player who lost home in Hurricane Ian. UT Martin is asking Vol fans to step up and make donations to a player who lost his home in Hurricane Ian. Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to induce labor. Updated: 6...
wvlt.tv
What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot.’ They are not the first business to use the concept; the Angel Shot has become a national trend, aimed at keeping bars and restaurants safe.
wvlt.tv
catch up quick
Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to induce labor
UT Martin asking Vol fans for donations for player who lost home in Hurricane Ian. UT Martin is asking Vol fans to step up and make donations to a player who lost his home in Hurricane Ian. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Silver Alert was issued for a missing man...
wvlt.tv
White Pine fire crews responding to brush fire
Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an accident occurred during a high school football pregame show. Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
TBI cancels Silver Alert for missing Loudon Co. man
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled a Silver Alert for a missing man from Loudon Co. Friday. He was found safe in Georgia, according to officials.
wvlt.tv
Sevier County Fire Department names new tanker after fallen firefighter
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Hatcher Mountain wildfires claimed homes and acres of land, but it also impacted those who were brave enough to go headfirst into the flames. The Sevier Co. Fire Department lost a tanker in the fire, which is crucial to their ability to fight large fires.
Comments / 0