ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92Q

Ye Planet? Kanye West To Purchase Conservative Social Media Platform Parler

By BAW Staff
92Q
92Q
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VhdUo_0icjQpUL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nIv3_0icjQpUL00

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

You can’t be banned if you have your own platform.

Kanye West has agreed to purchase Parler, the controversial platform that is the social media home for many conservatives. In the statement, the Billionaire rapper said “I n a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves .”

Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer said “T his deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals .” Parlement Technologies is the parent company of the social media app and website.

Farmer is the husband of Black Conservative talker Candace Owens

The purchase comes off the heels of West’s Twitter account being temporarily locked due to an antisemitic tweet. Also, Ye has been under fire over controversial Instagram posts about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian , her former boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson , and others. His latest interview with the famed podcast “ Drink Champs ” hosted by rapper NORE and DJ EFN has also raised eyebrows with Ye doubling down on his comment.

RELATED: All Falls Down: JPMorgan Chase Ends Banking Relationship With Kanye West

RELATED: Kanye West and Ray J Reunite At Candace Owens’ Struggle BLM Doc Premiere

Ye also stunned fans by wearing a “ White Lives Matter ” shirt with Owens and unaired snippets from an interview with FOX news host Tucker Carlson that featured conspiracy theories and antisemitic comments.

Amazon removed the social media site from its web-hosting service due to the platform’s refusal to remove violent and hateful posts after the January 6th U.S. Capitol riots. The app was removed from Apple and Google app stores for violating their terms of service. It has since returned to both stores.

Parler is one of the many social media platforms looking to find a space among conservatives. Former President, Donald Trump founded Truth Social which they call “ America’s “Big Tent” social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating on the basis of political ideology .”

“Financial terms have not been disclosed but according to the PR statement, the deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Source | CNN

The post Ye Planet? Kanye West To Purchase Conservative Social Media Platform Parler appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

Related
92Q

Balenciaga Has Cut Ties With Kanye West

Balenciaga has cut ties with Kanye West following his most recent string of controversial comments.  The post Balenciaga Has Cut Ties With Kanye West appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

Howard Stern Takes Aim At Kanye West, Compared Him To Hitler

Howard Stern might be the most famous shock jock of his era but it appears he’s using his massive platform to call out the recent comments made by Ye aka Kanye West. During a broadcast of his wildly popular radio show, Stern compared the Chicago superstar to Adolf Hitler. Howard Stern unnecessarily opened his jabs […] The post Howard Stern Takes Aim At Kanye West, Compared Him To Hitler appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired. The post Howard Stern Takes Aim At Kanye West, Compared Him To Hitler appeared first on 92 Q.
NEW YORK STATE
92Q

No Sir, Not Me: Ice Cube Denies Putting Antisemitic Battery In Ye’s Back

Ice Cube took to social media to refute claims by Ye that he was the inspiration for the rapper's recent wave of antisemitic commentary. The post No Sir, Not Me: Ice Cube Denies Putting Antisemitic Battery In Ye’s Back appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired. The post No Sir, Not Me: Ice Cube Denies Putting Antisemitic Battery In Ye’s Back appeared first on 92 Q.
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92Q

Nicki Minaj Clarifies Using “Karen” After Latto Feud

There was a ton of back and forth Twitter drama with Latto and Nicki Minaj stemming from “Big Energy” being in a rap category and not “Super Freaky Girl”. Well in the midst of all the back & forth Nicki Minaj referred to Latto as a “Karen” which cause a lot of controversy considering Latto […] The post Nicki Minaj Clarifies Using “Karen” After Latto Feud appeared first on 92 Q.
Entertainment News

Meghan Markle and Harry «sold their souls» and are in a desperate situation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found themselves in a difficult situation, and they can only blame themselves for this. In an effort to earn more money, they signed several contracts for a huge amount of money — for the release of Harry’s memoirs and the creation of a reality show about themselves. And now, after they have received the advances and spent them, they have to pay for what fans of the British royal family call a “sold their souls”. When the Prince and Duchess realized what had happened in practice from their venture and what the consequences might be, they wanted to cancel everything or at least make changes to the memoirs and the film that had already been submitted to the printing house, but it turned out that this was impossible.
92Q

Drake Once Got Paid $100 To Open Up For Ice Cube

Drake confirms that he was once paid $100 to open up for Ice Cube back in 2006. Sharing the invoice on IG, he urged newcomers to keep going. The post Drake Once Got Paid $100 To Open Up For Ice Cube appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired. The post Drake Once Got Paid $100 To Open Up For Ice Cube appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

AP Report: Broke Men Are More Loyal Than Rich Men

The ghetto internet streets are at it again. A young lady (podcast guest host) had a conversation on the VIB3Z PODCAST stressing how she would rather have a broke loyal man compared to having a rich one that’s disloyal. Honestly, our listeners and the comments section had mixed emotions on this one. Some are in […] The post AP Report: Broke Men Are More Loyal Than Rich Men appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween Costumes Are Officially Banned On eBay

The Jeffrey Dahmer craze is starting to get under some companies’ skin. eBay’s not worried about its bottom line regarding Dahmer costumes and has banned the sale of them all on its auction-based platform. The fascination behind the serial killer has been at an all-time high since Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premiered on […] The post Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween Costumes Are Officially Banned On eBay appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

92Q

427
Followers
2K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy